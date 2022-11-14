Madison County Property Transfers: November 1 - 2, 2022

Nov. 1
• Linda S. Patrick to Jessica Lopez, tract Silver Creek Acres, $283,000
• The Estate of Bobby Garrett, Gina Wiles, Executrix, to Courtney Niccole Mullins, 2410 Big Hill Road, Berea, $192,000
• Darrell Daughtery and Mareita Daughtery to Bobby Dewayne Hoskins, Jr. and McKenzie Ryanne Daughtery, tract 2 plat 30/253, $30,000
• Christopher S. Barrett and Kimberly A. Barrett to Terry James Napier, lot 8E plat 7/122, $60,000
• Maria Angeles Oller Beery and Brad Beery to Betty Ann Williams, 600 Northfork Drive, Berea, $229,900
• Steven C. Kidd, Arbutus Kidd, Zachary Kidd and Ladonna Kidd to Nuview Trust Company. Custodian FBO Bryan Cross and Nuview Trust Co. Custodian FBO Kathy Cross, lot 9 block B Mayfield Subdivision, $157,500
• Edwin Craig Halstead and Angela Halstead to John E. Combs, lot 9 on Douglas Street in the Oliver Subdivision, Berea, $162,500
• Linda K. Deihl, Co-Trustee and Daniel R. Diehl, Co-Trustee of the Deihl Family Trust to Joy L. Tringo and Charles A. Tringo, 2006 Hidden Falls Trail, Richmond, $582,500
• Russell McMahan and Stephanie Lynn McMahan, by Russell McMahan, Attorney-In Fact to Jeffrey N. Clements and Cheyenne N. Clements, 248 Page Drive, Richmond, $255,000
• Signature Rentals, LLC to Atanas K. Trenov and Atanaska Dimitrova, 1012 Walnut Grove Circle, $460,000
• RPO, LLC to Ruthie Brewer, tract Madison County, $65,000
• Dallas Hargis, Roger Proctor, Shari Proctor, Barry Proctor, Markita Proctor, and Wanda A. Proctor to Evelyn Sites, lot 2 Hill-N-Dale Subdivision, Phase 1, $125,000
• Steven E. Moore, James Todd Burgess-Moore to Keysholmes (an assumed name of Keys Homes, LLC), 117 Wannamker Boulevard, Richmond, $595,000
• Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC to Holly Ann Calhoun, tract Madison County, $155,400
• The Estate of James G. Hisle to Oliver B. Curtis, Jr., 1133 Rice Lane, Richmond, $158,000
• Mao Yun Dong and Shuyan Zhao to Brilliant Realty KY, LLC, lot 109 Phase 3 Creekside Subdivision, $190,000
Nov. 2
• Jimmy D. Hall and Jamie L. Hall to John C. Davidson and Lettisha Davidson, 113 Raven Drive, Berea, $273,000
• Savannah Lane Homes, LLC to Gregory P. Jacobs and Natalie Jacobs, 774 Copley Pointe Drive, Richmond, $522,030
• Lamp Rentals, LLC to CGI Properties, LLC, lot 26 Holiday Heights Subdivision, Richmond, $317,000
• Patsy Stambaugh with life estate being reserved for Patsy Stambaugh and the remainder to Nathaniel Paul Stambaugh, 280 Banyan Boulevard, Richmond, $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
• Earl Vinson Alexander and Betty Lou Alexander to Alfredo C. Gomez and Camen E. Correa, 2293 Catalpa Loop, Richmond, $530,000
• Mark Tulio and Melanie Anna Tulio to Dupuy Rentals, LLC, lot 13B Deacon Hills Subdivision, $349,900
• Glenn H. Hester, Jr. and Deborah W. Hester to Kelton J. Sinclair, 3025 Woodfield Circle, Richmond, $390,000
• IKE Homes, LLC to Patricia Sallie, 1007 Prairie View Drive, Richmond, $299,150
• BGRS Relocation, Inc. to Wayne Cooper, 121 Lake Shore Drive, Richmond, $292,000
• Jamilyn Douglas Boots to Robert R. Powell, 1503 Phyllis Drive, Berea, $355,000
• Tony Brown and Brinkley Young Brown to Joel Bowling, 6041 Winning Colors Court, Richmond, $315,000
• Joshua Adedamola Watson and Courtney Carter (F/K/A Courtney Watson) and Thomas Carter to Stephanie Corum, 327 Riva Ridge Road, Richmond, $290,000
