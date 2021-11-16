Madison County Property Transfers: November 1 - 3, 2021

Nov. 1
• John T. Eldridge to Marissa Payne, tract Madison County (Old Haiti Road), $120,000
• Chona C. Cruz to Annabel Marie Dean, lots 34(B) of the Town House Regime Plat for 1st Richmond Rentals, LLC, $126,000
• Sharon E. Stone to Jeremy L. Pool and Michelle R. Pool, lot 109 South Bluegrass Junction Phase 2 (106 Jessamine Court), $215, 000
L and P Rentals, LLC to TLD, LLC, lots 13 and 15 Block 4 in the Dillingham Addition to the Richmond Investment Company Addition (1506 E Main St.), $1.00
• Sean Pound and Ashley Pound to Alyssa Michelle Adams and Cristopher Paul Adams, lot 8 Della View Estates (129 Kara Drive), $185,000
Todd Builders, LLC to Fadia Johnson and Brendan R. Johnson, lot 9 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 2 (417 Middle Creek Way), $217,900
Eddie Hernandez and Luna Hernandez to Jonathan Greer and Andrea Greer, lot 16 Argyle Woods Subdivision, $259,000
• Mustard Seed Holdings, LLC to Ponda L. Moody and Kimberly A. Spencer, lot 121 Bluegrass Junction (2130 Fayette Drive, $196,000
• John William Portwood, as Executor of the Estate of Ellen L. Harvey, to Christopher L. Short, tracts Madison County (Whitlock Turnpike at Baldwin and Baldwin and Whitlock turnpike), $110,000
HNVL, LLC to Om Raja Ram, Inc, a portion of lot 15 block 6 of the Richmond Investment Company Addition, $260,000
• Jill Denise Carney, Trustee of the JW and BW Irrevocable Trust, dated December 26, 2019, to James M. Isaacs, lot 5 Knuckles Farm Addition, $98,000
Rodney Short Builders, Inc. to Crystal Lambeth and Joshua Lambeth, lot 86 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 1 (605 Boulder Court), $215,000
Jay Manley, Co-Executor of the Estate of Loretta B. Manley and Sam Manley, Co-Executor fo the Estate of Loretta B. Manley to Jonathan Nathaniel Howsam, tract plat 8/329, $310,000
• Angela Demaris (f/k/a Angela Robinson) and Dana Demaris to Megan Morris, lot 20, Unit 1 Block 1 Stoney Creek Subdivision (514 Southfork Drive. $208,000
• Darrell Baker and Sherry Baker to Benjamin L. Slater and Brittany Slater, Bennie L. Slater and Karen Slater, tracts Madison County 615 Flint Road, $68,000
Nov. 2
• La Tosha Randall, Trustee of the Revocable H.M.S. and Trudy Brooks Trust, tract Old U.S. 25 (1951 Old U.S. 25 N), $288,000
• Joanna Ruth Juzwik to Lisa Anne Harrison and John Christopher Harrison, tract 5-C P29/90 (266 Radford Hollow Road), $160,000
• Andrew Abbot and Heather Abbott to Richard Charles Laird and Lisa Young Laird, lot 79 Derby Chase Subdivision (6001 Winning Colors Court), $266,000
• Jacob David Thompson to Brian J. Demanche and Cynthia A. Demanche, lot 135 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 4 (228 Page Drive), $250,000
• Tracey M. McKinney and William D. McKinney to Heather Marie Abbott and Andrew Caleb Abbott, lot 13 of October Glory @Golden Leaf at Pavilion Way (1049 Rubrum Way), $467,000
• Rodney Short Builders, Inc to Brett Allen Clark and Stephanie Clark, lot 84 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 1 (615 Boulder Court), $218,400
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Neal S. Castens and Doris A. Castens, lot 44A Plat 29/348 (tract 44-A as shown on minor subdivision plat for Turnberry Properties), $282,000
Emily K. Bentley and Jon Berry Bentley to Sherry Winkler, lot 51 Phase 1 Highland Park Place (1116 Valley Run Road), $345,500
• Joyce Dickerson to Rosanne Lee Beverly and Teddy Jack Beverly, lot 9 Lancaster Woods Subdivision (115 Armitage Drive), $258,000
• Adam N. Whitson and Chelsea N. Whitson to James J. Cecil and Susan E. Cecil, lot 6 Briarwood Estates Subdivision (693 Cottonwood Drive), $179,000
• Kami L. Anderson to Phyllis J. McConnell and Samuel G. McConnel, lot 45 Double D Meadows, Phase IV, $218,500
• PR Funding, LLC to Rebecca Bates, lot 1B and 1C Plat 27/292, $55,000
• Howes Coal and Land Company, LLC to Wanda Ramsey, tract Kentucky U.S. 25 (1845 Lancaster Road), $437,500
• Jacqueline Boggs to Heather Gay Johnson and Stephen Johnson tracts Madison County, $153,000
• Chris Sanders to Lorne Twist and Jill Compton Twist, tracts Madison County, $34,000
• Donald Comley Jr. and Sheila Comley and Blevins Law, PLLC to Donald Comley and Sheila Comley, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Timothy Jerome Owens, Executor of the Estate of Cora B. Owens to Kenneth Barger, II and Sarah Barger, tract Madison County, $140,800
• David Barger to Lauren Burberry, tract 2 plat 18/250 (tract 2 Brookstown Road), $32,0000
• Sandra K. Land to Joe H. Head and Carolyn S. Head, tract Oakley Wells Road (2544 Oakley Wells Road), $170,000
• Farson Properties, Inc to ACE NWI, LLC, tract Madison County, $160,000
• Kevin Mitchell to Robert Burnes, lot 7 Stateland (111 Millstone Drive), #175,000
• Jerry D. Wallace and Loretta Wallace to Trevor Bing and Lyndsee Bing, lot 81 South Bluegrass Junction, Phase 2 (2217 Woodford Drive), $145,000
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Arben Halili and Hyrije Halili, Lot 22 Kengsington Place (212 Brookshire Court), $330,000
• Peggy Thompson, by and through her Power of Attorney, Lisa Thomas Russell to Graham Chambers Trimble and Marianne Trimble, lot 6 plat 23/42 (1210 Paula Drive), $317,000
• CHAMP Properties, LLC to Christopher S. Sowers and Lorin A. Sowers, lot 1 Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 2 (156 Champion Way), $42,500
• Foxglove Apartments, LLC to Gemstone Apartments, LLC, tracts Madison County (1216 Arlington View; 242, 224, 218, 212, 206 Patsy Drive; 424 and 442 Jason Drive; 718 Marietha Drive), $4,228,699.04
• Spangler Apartments, LLC to Gemstone Apartments, LLC, tracts Madison County (412 Jason Drive, 718 Jason Drive), $781,390.04
• Mildred Joyce Harris to Rueben Rawling – Watson and Emily Watson, lots 7 - 8 Rosedale Addition, $90,000
• John E. Hays and Debra W. Hays to John Bruce and Connie Bruce, lot 13 Pine Woods Subdivision (606 Mataline’s Way), $120,000
Nov. 3
• Katelyn A. Bolt to Natalie McQuiston Radcliffe and Christopher Joseph Radcliffe, lot 2 Rose Hills Subdivision (130 Virginia Drive), $425,000
• S.K.J.G., LLC to Donald Combs, tract plat 29/393 (S. Dogwood), $191,176
• Karla B. Steward, Jerry Stewart, Stephen Bryant and Kathy Bryant to Donald L. Combs, tract 28/393 (S. Dogwood), $458,824
• Steve Scariot, Executor of the John D. Pentecost (a/k/a John Pentecost) Trust, to Rudy Lynn Lesshafft and Lisa Lesshafft, tract A plat 23/160 (1550 Four Mile Road), $440,000
• Debra Kay Dean, Shirley Combs, Donald Combs, Sue Oldham and Roy Oldham to Debra Kay Dean, lot 54 Argyll Subdivision (1036 Heathcliff Drive), for and in consideration of the settlement of an estate
• Eugene Noland to James C. Barnes and Carol Ann Barnes, lot 14 plat 13/9 (1012 East Irvine Street), $134,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Thomas R. Brown and Janine Marie Buchal, lot 8 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1 Phase 2 (413 Middle Creek Way), $214,900
• Christopher Christman and Ashley Christman to Anthony Brent Jones and Kelli-Ann Jones, tract A, plat 26/191, (130 Maple Grove Road), $300,500
• Dakota Mark Ball to BG Cabinet Source, LLC lot 6 Ambrose – Bluebird Addition, $31,500
• Patrick Spencer Smith and Ara Kathline Smith to Brennen Swankie, tract Madison County 736 – 742 Panola Road), $180,000
• Bruce Cope Builders to Michael Robert Payne and Terri Anne Payne, lot 43, Twin Lake Subdivision, Phase 1 (232 Trillium Loop), $349,900
• Hubert Lee Powell and Linda Ruth Powell to Steven Michael Rasmussen, tract Stoney Run Road $60,000
Ryan Sizemore and Cristin Denise Sizemore (f/k/a/ Denise Ayres) to Michael Brent James and Sarah Elizabeth James, lot 62 Richwood (596 Leaverton Place), $210,000
• Barry G. Jackson and Michelle Jackson to Nicole Renee Glisar, lot 32 Rose Lawn Acres, $235,000
• Linda Sue Clark to William Dwayne Clark, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a parent has for a child
• Mataline Turner (f/k/a Mataline H. Hendricks) to Rebecca Upchurch, tract plat 29/77 (123 Red Lick Road), $200,000
• WW Investments, LLC to Tri Nguyen and Yun Li, lot 3 plat 21/315 (105 Commerce Drive), $250,000
• WW Investments, LLC to Tri Nguyen and Yun Li, lot 3 plat 21/315 (107 Commerce Drive), $250,000
• Freddie N. Simpson (a/k/a FN Simpson) to Jeffrey Todd Chaney and Christy H. Chaney, lot 80 Deacon Hills Subdivision (108 Lakeshore drive), $280,000
• John Daugherty and Sara Daugherty to Walter Eugene Saylor and Eunice Saylor, lot 17 Herndon Lane Acres (196 Herndon Lane), $330,000
• Calvin L. Baldwin Sr. and Dana Baldwin to Jerry Don Wallace and Loretta Marie Wallace, lot 22 Lower Southpointe Place Phase (316 Southern Aster Trail), $325,800
• Christopher Joseph Radcliffe and Natalie Radcliffe to Carrie Cornett, lot 30 Ridgeview Subdivision (304 Ridgeview Drive), $235,000
• Vernon Lee Asher and Sharon Asher to Travis Ryan Miller and Hattie R. Dana Miller, tract Madison County, $589,900
• Jeffrey A. Walker (a/k/a Jeffrey Walker (by and through his Attorney-in-Fact Kathleen Walker) and Kathleen J. Walker (a/k/a Kathleen Walker) and Matthew Hold and Robyn Holt, lot 63 Phase 2 Wellington Subdivision (212 Cawood Court, $370,000
• Foxglove Apartments, LLC to Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC, tracts Madison County (815 Barnes Mill Road; 107 Robbins Drive; 1634 Foxhaven Drive; 181 and 159 Miller Drive; 707 Four Mile Road (f/k/a 705, 707 and 709 Four Mile Road), $4780268,48
• Double Fox, LLC to Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC, tracts Madison County (112 Hammond Drive; 1633 Foxhaven Drive), $267,712.96
• Spangler Apartments, LLC to Ballinger’s Apartments, LLC, lot 18 Hillcrest Subdivision (304 Miller Drive), $91,928.24
