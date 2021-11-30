Madison County Property Transfers: November 10 - 12, 2021

Nov. 10
• ACENWI, LLC to You Li, LLC, tract Madison County $205,000
• Linda Parke to Seth Jones and Ashley Jones, 207 Station Drive, for and in consideration of love and affection between a parent and a child
• William G. Thomasson and Barbara Alsenda Thomasson to American International Relocation Services, lot 4 Oak Ridge Subdivision Phase I, $650,000
• American International Relocation Services, LLC, to Patty’s Properties, LLC, lot 4 Oak Ridge Subdivision Phase I, $650,000
• Jordan K. Ciolek (f/k/a Jordan K. Rust) and Matthew T. Ciolek to Jonathan Golden and Kalli Golden, lot 109 Hampton Ridge (225 Hedgewood Lane), $275,000
• Don Joseph Ireland and Judith Ann Ireland, to Philip T. Cook and Margee Cook, tract Madison County (Stoney Run Road), $294,600
• Jennifer Ann Stokes to Jonathan Lee Morris and Kristall Morris, 340 Turner Ridge Spur, $165,000
• Dale Thomas and Amy Thomas to Joyce Dickerson, 109 McIntosh Drive, $205,000
• Lyndsey Lisle to Christina Neff, lot 90 block B Frazewood (616 Wagonwheel Road), $153,000
• David Cox to Annette M. Estes and Charles Wesley Eversole, tract Madison County, $28,806.84
• Alvin Clark Buckmaster and Susan Buckmaster to CS Buckmaster, tract Madison County, for no monetary consideration but rather as a contribution to the capital of the corporation owned by the Grantors
• Lazy E. Farms and Estes Farms, LLC to Jesse Adam Bray and Delores Bray, tract Madison County (Rosstown Road), $490,000
• H.K.R., LLC to Kendallgarvininvestments, LLC, lots 1-5 Alycia Drive, $1,400,000
• William Dale Welch, Jr., and Jennifer Arina Welch to Harold D. Prewitt and Angela Prewitt, 104 White Pine Drive, $360,000
• Todd A. Harris and Denise M. Harris (f/k/a Denise M. Beardsley) to William D. Welch and Jennifer Arina Welch, lot 20 Trevor Estates (1028 Trevor Drive), $224,900
• Austin L. Hunt and Ashley Gray to James Zilka and Kimberly Zilka, 2945 Oakley Wells Road, $290,000
• Denny Ross to Christopher M. Ralston and Michelle B. Ralston, tract Madison County, $1,500
• LJS Realty, LLC to Shubh – Shubh, LLC, tract Madison County, $1,600,000
Nov. 12
• Michael Steven Lewis and Tara Nichole Lewis to Andrew Whitaker and Sarah J. Whitaker, 680 Maple Grove Road, $445,000
• Patricia Acevedo to Michael Saich, tract Madison County, $150,000
• Christine Wright (a/k/a Addie Christine Wright), by and through her Attorney-in-Fact Billy Lucas Wright to Billy Ray Wright, LLC, lots Madison County (Lot 1: 6061 – 6063 Lauren Lane and 6065 and 6067 Lauren Lane; Lot 2: Lot IIA-2 Four Mile: Lot 3: 2036 and 2038 Ty Lane, 2040 and 2042 Ty Lane, 2048 and 2050 Ty Lane; Lot 4: 6004 Atonement Court and 6012 Atonement Court; Lot 5: 360 and 379 Anna Hume Blvd. and 364 and 366 Anna Hume Blvd), for and in consideration of transfer of property from an individual to a limited liability company of which Grantor is sole member
• Shawn Williams and Chase #. Williams to JEE Properties, LLC, lots 21 – 25 Della View Estates (Lot 21 - 132-134 Jason Circle); (lot 22 Jason Circle); lot 23 – 124 Jason Circle); (lot 23 124 Jason Circle); and (lot 25 116 Jason Circle), $1,000,000
• Scott Raymond Woods and Tambra Renea Woods to Kenten Hensley and Keelan Hensley, lot 9 Forest Hills Estates phase II of Boone’s Trace Subdivision (537 Avawam Drive), $835,000
• Gary Robinson King and Mary L. King to King Rentals, LLC, Property 1: 113 Purcell Drive; Property 2: 123 Purcell Drive; Property 3: 104 Eastern Hills Drive (parcel 1: lot 4 and Lot 38 Eastern Hills Subdivision; Parcel 2: lot 3A Eastern Hills Subdivision), for and in consideration of capital contribution to Grantee
• Reagan Taylor Builders, Inc. to The Renovation Group, LLC, lot 27 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase I (610 Fourwinds Drive), $52,000
