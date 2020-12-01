Nov. 13
•Small Town Ventures, LLC to Fatu L. Sevelo and Mele V. Sevelo, lot 4 Walker Branch Estates, $46,000
•James E. Combs and Oreda Combs to Hershel Nelson Anglin and Abby Anglin, lot 72 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $51,000
•John W. Middleton and Joyce Ann Middleton to Nicholas Todd Middleton, tract 1 Plat 29/188, for and in consideration of $1 and love and affection of Grandparents for their Grandson.
•RMW Development, LLC to KJC Properties, LLC, lots 53-57 Stoney Creek Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties for which is hereby acknowledges and does hereby bargain, sell, grant and convey unto Grantee in fee simple
•David W. Burns, Executor of the Estate of Mary Lois Burns to Angela L. Hodge, lot 75 Battlefield Place, $190,000
•Brittany Wooten to Jennifer A. Covey and Austin R. Newsom, lot 8 Bush Bottom Estates Subdivision, $200,000
•Robert Henry Zander and Exie Darlene Zander to Melissa K. Skeens, lots Mtn. View Subdivision, $208,000
•Laura A. Coldiron to Jonathan Allen Creech, Trustee of the Brenda Sue Allen Supplemental Needs Trust, 651 Gumbottom Road, $139,000
•Tracey H. Cain and Rodney R. Cain to Haley Investments, LLC, and Creative Renovations, LLC, lot 57A Shady Oaks Estates Subdivision, $135,500
•John C. Wilson and Jessica Dawn Wilson (f/k/a Jessica D. Byrd) to Jamela Brown, lot 8 Ramsey Addition Subdivision, $96,000
•Brian M. Steble and Maureen M. Steble to Sarah Hockings and Justin Hocking, lots 61 and 62 Will O Mack Subdivision, $400,000
•Terry Trent and Brenda K. Trent to Clyde Trent, tract 2 and 3 P28/321, for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from a parent to their child
•Alice Marie McKinney to Brian E. Charles, Trustee of the Brien E. Charles Living Trust, lot 1 Burnam Heights Addition, $45,00
•Kimmie Properties, LLC to Efrain Santiago, Jr., lot 25A Madison Hills Subdivision, $210,000
•Hannah Elizabeth Ball (f/k/a Hannah Isaacs) and Thomas Lincoln Ball to Adriana •Stella Jenkins, lot 42 Wilshire Walk Subdivision, $236,000
•David Benge and LaTanya R. Hager to Dawson Robert Marcum and Don Gray Marcum, lot 1 Edgewood Subdivision, $240,000
•MA Conley Construction, LLC, to McKenzie Ann Bicknell and Mikah Casey Schneider, lot 8 Plat 22/175, $250,000
•Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties, Kentucky, Inc., to Adrian D. Hall and Jeremy Hall, 1005 Linden Street, $118,000
Nov. 16
•Sue Ann James and Sheila Kathy James Renfro and Bobby L. Renfro to Allen D. Grant, Jr., lot 11, P18/300, $140,000
•Shawn B. Roy and Cassandra Roy to Naseem Broadus and Alan Edward Engates, lot 70 Creekside Village Subdivision, $165,000
•Maudellen Martin and Flemon Lakes to Faron Collins and Grace Mills, lots 34-36 Rosedale Additions, $150,000
•Paul E. David and Linda J. David to Paul F. Pischke and Linda Pischke, 5007 Walnut Meadow Road, $290,400
•James Ray Keeton and Ellen Kiper Keeton to Grover Seth Tackett and Melisa Tackett, lot 7 October Glory @ Golden Leaf, $40,000
•Benny Biggs and Wanda T. Biggs to Douglas Lee Marshall, lot 10 Flint Acres Subdivision, $15,000
•Robert Kinnard and Sherry Kinnard to Victor Grubb and Donna Grubb, Lot 66 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $449,900
•Gail Clayton and Mayford James Clayton to Whitney Noell Owens and Craig Jacob Dollins, tract Madison County, $163,999
Nov. 17
•Rick A. White and Jill Carroll White to RJW 23, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of $1.00
•Randall Gene Winkler, Jr., Rebecca Carol Winkler, Randall Gene Winkler, Sr., and •Debra Marie Winkler (a/k/a Deborah Marie Winkler) to George Glyndon, Newland, Jr., and Jerrielynn Newland, tracts Poosey Ridge, $225,000
•Hershel Powell to Craig Anthony Powell and Stanislasa Powell, lots Beech Grove Road, for and inconsideration of love and affection
•Nancy Fay Sparks to Jasper Manufacturing, Inc., 125 Arthur Jackson Road, $30,000
WW Investments, LLC., to Stephen Courtiour and Tammy Courtiour, lot 63 Tates Creek Estates, $240,000
•Holly Gatliff and Nicholas Smith to Harrison Johnson, 1077 JD Circle, $145,000
•Timothy Allen Young and Karen Young to Stacy Randolph Spencer and Lee Jean Spencer, lot 120 Welchwood Estates Subdivision, $220,000
•Clint Taylor Construction, LLC., to Brian Keith Helvie and Melanie Lynn Helvie, lot 47 Ashpark Subdivison, $220,000
•Keith W. Brock and Tiffany A. Brock to Jesse Scott Wilson, 205 Creekwood Drive, $176,400
•Linda Speakman and Brenda Presnell, Co-Trustees of the Shelby Speakman Irrevocable Trust to Kameron Presnell, 2017 Greentree Drive, $185,000
Stevie Stapleton and Brenda Stapleton to Dominic Costello, lot 97 Creekside Subdivision, $195,000
•Larry T. Bowers and Andrea M. Bowers to Tyler Skaggs and Kelsie Skaggs, lot 56 Traditions at Parkey Falls Subdivision, $486,000
Chandra Ishmael (f/k/a Chandra Brown) and Brian Keith Ishmael to Ronald D. Brown and Patty Brown, lot 80 Creekside Village Subdivision, $170,000
•The Gump Family Revocable Living Trust, John E. Gump, Trustee and Phyllis S. Gump, Trustee to Andrew Robert Watts and Ashley Nicole Watts, lot 13 Idylwild Subdivision, $234,900
•Tommy Cope Properties, LLC., to Jordan Collin Bowling and Evie M. Bowling, lot 5 P28/389, $306,000
•John W. Kearns, Jr., and Laura E. Kearns to Ashley Loucka and Michael Loucka, 209 Kearns Way, $277,000
•Josh Barrett Homes, LLC., to Colin Pingston, 144 Page Drive, $180,900
•Jessica Brown to Cassandra Roy and Shawn B. Roy, 1038 Barker Lane, $200,000
•Carly Gooch and David Kaufmann to James Salsbury and Deborah Salsbury, 404 Windy Oaks Circle, $220,000
•Sheba Rentals, LLC., to Virgil D. Burns, lots Rosemont Subdivision, for and in consideration of the simultaneous property
•William A. Africano by Kenneth W. Africano Executor to Henry O. Hackworth and •Edith Hackworth, Unit 22 Highlands Townhomes, $180,000
•Shawn M. Stapp, Michael C. Stapp and Leslie R Stapp to SFS Investments, LLC., 514 Baker Court, $132,500
•Paul Wayne Green and Jimmie Green to James Carl Green, tracts Madison County, $25,000
•Richard Clay Green and Marsha K. Green, Jonathan David Green and Rebecca Sue Tucker, to James Carl Green, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of $1.00 and love and affection between siblings
•Richard Clay Green, Marsha K. Green, Jonathan David Green and Gladys Beck Green, and Rebecca Sue Tucker to James Carl Green, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of $1.00 and love and affection between siblings
•Bryan A. Bright and Nikki Susan Bright to Marcia N. MaClaren, Unit B Arcadian Cottages Condominiums, $107,900
Nov. 18
•Harriet C. Luxon to and Sallie Baker to Home Loose Leaf Tobacco Warehouse, lot 12 B Plat 21/421, for and in consideration of the Grantor making capital contribution to Home Loose Leaf Tobacco Warehouse Company.
William Edwin Luxon, Sr. (a/k/a Edwin Luxon), Janice C. Luxon, Rondall Durham, •Harriet C. Luxon, and Sallie L. Baker (a/k/a Sallie Baker), Mona Cho and Alfred Y. Cho, Jerry L. Woolum, Trustee of the Kayetta Woolum Revocable Trust, Billie Lee, Elizabeth Elaine Shadoan Carver, Reuben Carver, Carol Ann Shadoan Taylor, William W. Taylor, Russell Louis Shadoan, Jr., Teresa W. Shadoan, Mary Etta Elliott, and Mary Lois Simmons to Home Loose Leaf Tobacco Warehouse Company, for and consideration of the Grantors making capital contribution to the Grantee
Caleb Davidson and Nikita Thomas Davidson to Lannie Davidson, Tract Highway 421, $15,000
•Clifford and Angela Currier Irrevocable Trust through its Trustee Catherine Currier to Lori N. Sizemore and Kevin Douglas Sizemore, 2488 Lancaster Road, $390,000
•Mima Farthing to Martha Nicole King and David Fate King, 1020 Linden Street, for and in consideration of the love and affection the Grantor has for her granddaughter (Grantee)
•K and L Developers, LLC to Doll Properties, LLC, lots 91 – 95 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $230,000
•Doll Properties, LLC., to Spyglass Construction Company, LLC., lot 94 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $46,000
•Bobby J. Fugate and Brenda S. Fugate to Candace Nichole Park and Christian Emory Prothro, lot 83 Covington Woods Subdivision, $262,000
•Via Vitae Development, LLC to Keston D. Bartholomew, lot 42 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $342,984
•Karla B. Stewart joined in execution by her spouse Jerry Marvin to JRN Inc., 320 Paint Lick Road, $600,000
•Joshua B. Lambeth and Crystal D. Lambeth to Kenneth Logan Allen and Lori Allen, lot 9 Creekside Villages, $139,900
Nov. 19
•Runda Daughtery Holdings, LLC. (f/k/a Berea Health Care, Inc.) to Eagle Point Property Management, LLC., 608 North Richmond Road, $217,500
•Bremen, Inc., to Robert Eipert and Mary Eipert, lot 68 Vineyard Estates, $330,000
• Cecil E. Duff and Cindy L. Duff to Howard Evans, lot 1 Plat 27/165, $110,000
•Lance G. Scrivner and Barbara Santos to James Earl Isaacs and Pamela Jean Isaacs, lot 10 Plat 16/4, $225,000
•David Douglas Heckman to Joseph Lawton and Jamon Cole Tyler Deaver, tracts Madison County, $190,000
• Joshua T. Kerr and Stacey S. Kerr to David Charles Lafleur and Michelle Lafleur, lot 150 Argyll Subdivision, $241,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.