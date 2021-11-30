Madison County Property Transfers: November 15 - 17, 2021

Nov. 15
• Rebecca E. Tucker to Hannah Patton and Jake Patton, 398 Scaffold Cane Road, $165,000
• Jacob Wayne Miller to Stephanie Ann Baker, Devin Baker, and Ashley Baker, lot 1 Turpin Farm, $255,000
• Robert J. Baugh and Carolyn L. Baugh to William G. Marcum and Melody Marcum, tract Madison County, $315,000
• Brian Ray Todd and Dusty Don Jones to Brian Ray Todd and Bernice Ann Collett, lot 5 phase 1 Dreamland Subdivision, $199,900
• Susie Ann Dick to Virginia L. Wehrle, 333 Overland Drive, #200,000
• Mary Beth Bonet to Mary Beth Bonet, Trustee of the Mary Beth Bonet Trust, tract Madison County for and in consideration of the sum of zero dollars
Nov. 16
• Kenneth H. Ledford and Julie A. Ledford to Jerry M. Huntley and Scott A. Wygant, lot 46 Battlefield Place (134 General Cleburne), $287,000
• Billy A. Dargavell to David Dombrowski and Linda Dombrowski, 130 Hager Drive, $144,900
CHAMP Properties to Allen More and Kelli Moore, lot 43 Lake Ridge Estates phase 2 (5142 Stallion Drive), $60,000
• A.D. Grant Builders, Inc., to Timothy D. Mays and Linda Mays, lot 88 Beginnings @ Four Mile (9044 Beginnings Way), $170,000
• Jill Whittaker, Co-Administrator of the Estate of Patsy G. Whittaker, and Lynn Whittaker Barnes, Co-Executor of the Estate of Patsy G. Whittaker to Sharon Gaskins, 113, Hammonds Drive, $205,000
• Christopher Glenn Cox and Kelly A. Cox to Patrick Shawn Alexander and Elizabeth Alexander, lot 129 Caleast Road, $15,000
• Michael Freeman Park, Co-Executor of the Estate of Ella Freeman Park and Karl Simpson Park III, Co-Executor of the Estate of Ella Freeman Park to Red Fox Investments, LLC, lot 12 Greenway Heights Subdivision, $191,950
• Pamela Jane H. Clouse and William G. Clouse to Rufus Terrell Harris and Angela Giorgianni Harris to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc., Unit 21 C St. Andrews Place Condominiums (65 Abbotsford Drive Unit 21C), $74,000
• Barbara Eversole and Michael R. Smith to Joshua Tyler Kidwell and Kayla Ashley Nicole Kidwell, lots 180 – 185 Dixie Park Addition, $193,000
• Paul Zachary Harmon and Chandler Monet Jones to Destiny Mellick, lot 98 Banyans @ Golden Leaf Subdivision (405 Balite Way), $206,000
• Mark G. Absher to Griffan Wallace Smart, lot 294 phase IIIA section2 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (828 Aster Court), $210,000
• Jackie Pullum to Paul James Jacob, Jr., and Laree Jarvis Jacob, tracts Madison County (Tract 1: 40 Crawford Street; Tract 2: 30 Crawford St.), $120,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lot 87 Orchard Hills Subdivision phase 3, $30,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lot 84 Orchard Hills Subdivision phase 3, $30,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lot 85 Orchard Hills Subdivision phase 3, $30,000
• Signature Builders, LLC by James Eric Adams, member to Dante Altamirano, lot 113 Orchard Hills Subdivision phase 4 (728 Tower Drive), $243,000
• Ward Property Investments, LLC to the Kramer Family Heritage Trust (c/o David Kramer), Parcel 1: tract 21 Countryside Drive; Parcel 2: 521 Lower Hine’s Creek Road (River Ridge Farm), $515,083
Nov. 17
• Warren M. Williams and Tonya R. Williams to John L. Banks, lot 89 Beaumont, $245,000
• Matthew Vincent and Andrea L. Vincent to Leonard Franklin Dyer, tracts Madison County (Tract 1: Block F Irvine View Addition; Tract 2: lot 15 Evansdale Addition), $48,000
• The Renovation Group, LLC to Glenn Alan Birkett and Jayne Norris Birkett, lot 108 Gray Oaks Subdivision phase 3 (623 Fourwinds Drive), $423,912
• Bonnie L. Hill Zito to Glenn C. Hill, tracts Madison County, $180,000
• The Estate of Judith M. McCally by Dennis Mullinx, as Executor and Darrick McCally and Kim Langois to Brian E. Charles Living Trust, by Brian E. Charles, lot 23 T.S. Moberly Farm (Edwards Avenue), $50,000
• Jo Ann Davis to Rodney L. Cain and Jennifer R. Cain, lot 12 block B Rice Addition, $14,000
• Greg Dargavell, Melissa Dargavell and Louise Ritchie to Roger Thomas Rentals, LLC, tract Madison County
• Josh Barret Homes, LLC to David W. Thacker and Wendy Thacker, lot 108 Orchard Hills (712 tower Drive), $214,900
• Herbert H. Stamper, Jr., and Geraldine Stamper to Anthony J. Pantallono and Erica Pantallono, 1622 Four Mile Road, $245,000
• Zephyr B. Johnson and Michele L. Johnson to David Alan Lewis and Kimberly A. Lewis, lot 71 block # Rainbow Acres (100 Rainbow Court), $220,000
• Travis Frith and Morgan Frith to Amy Parker, lot 6 P5/594, $400,000
• Aleksandr Shostak and Lvubov Shostak to Andrea C. Coates and Ray C. Coates, lot 31, 32 and 33 of Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace phase B (121 Wannamaker Boulevard), $590,000
• Zephyr Johnson and Michele L. Johnson • Zephyr B. Johnson and Michele L. Johnson to David Alan Lewis and Kimberly A. Lewis, lot 24, Silver Meadow Subdivision, $15,000
• Robert Trott and Doreen Maloney to David Gormley and Jill Gormley, 125 Gleneagles Boulevard, $375,000
• Sheila Caywood to Gareth Brian Slater, Joanna Slater, Karen Slater, and Benny L. Slater, lot 91 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $195,000
• Andrew Thomas Trowbridge and Veronica Trowbridge to Amanda Lynn Davis and Robert Davis, lot 12 Open View Acres, $340,000
• Phillip G. Vanwinkle and Andrea Vanwinkle to Gretchen E. Reynolds Riley and Robert L. Riley, Jr., lot 36 Tremont Subdivision (4040 Kings Cross), $215,000
• Principled Properties, Inc. to Alan Michael Lodge, lot 109 Orchard Hills phase 4 (716 Tower Drive), $239,900
• FTM Construction, Inc. to Benjamin Funakoshi Zambrano and Jodell Zambrano, lot 49 phase II Diamond Brook Subdivision (2000 Emerald Way), $323,150
• Caleb Patterson to Kyle James Coccimiglio, lot 18 Olde South Estates (639 Cottonwood Drive), $128,000
• Aaron Cruse Pingleton to Stephanie Cheyenne Allen, 419 Elm Street, $145,000
