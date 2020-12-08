Nov. 19
•Kevin Simpson and Melissa A. Hardin to Crit Cable and Susan Cable, lot 7A Plat 28/204, $18,000
• Robert Lee Hall and Mary Smith Hall to Michael Timothy Staup, lot 5 Clay’s Ferry Estates, $165,000
•Leonard Ingram to Jennifer Davis, lot 64 Madison Village Subdivision. $121,500
• Wanda M. Ramsey, Executrix of the James William Ramsey Estate, J.W. Ramsey, Wanda M. Ramsey, Trustee of the James William Ramsey Living Trust to Dennis Eugene Brandenburg and Angela Kay Brandenburg, tract 5 Plat 29/173, $89,100
• C. Construction, LLC., to Erika Karle and Robert Daugherty, lot 90 Ashpark Subdivision, $214,286
• Lorene Wilson, Elmo Smith (AIF) and Teresa Lowe (AIF) to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc., Unit 10 B St. Andrews Place Condo, $84,000
• Tekoah Eubank and Michael Eubank to Brent Allen Gozzard and Chelsea Ann Gozzard, lot 3 Monticello Acres Subdivision, $210,000
• Vandim Ivanis to Heather Leeann Ivanis, lot 18 Kensington Place Subdivision, to and in consideration of the Property Settlement Agreement intered into by the parties as a part of the Decree of Dissolution of Marriage
• Heather Leeann Ivanis to Vadim Ivanis, lot 73-74 Covington Woods Subdivision, to and in consideration of the Property Settlement Agreement intered into by the parties as a part of the Decree of Dissolution of Marriage
• Cynthia Tyra to Cynthia Tyra and Lance Sheets, lot 5 Beckah Ridge Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection that the Grantor has for her son
• Robert Glenn Steward and Sherrie Steward to John Cassetta and Nicola Cassetta Family Trust, John Cassetta, trustee, Nicola Cassetta, trustee, Giovanni Cassetta trustee, tract Madison County, $93,000
• Hannah M. Eaves to Chancelor Wright and Sarah Wright lot 59 Fountain Park, $195,000
• Donovan P. Nolan and Amanda J. Nolan to Billy Joe Duncan, lot 59 Crossings Subdivision, $221,000
Nov. 20
• Hershell Powell to David Luster and Kimberly Martin, tract 1 P15/243, in consideration of the settlement of the Estate of Ada Applegate and as transfer to conclude that estate in simple fee.
• David Luster and Sandy Luster to Kimberly Martin and Phillip David Martin, 201 Savannah Drive, in consideration of the Estate of Ada Applegate and as transfer for property to conclude that estate in simple fee
• Rodney W. Tompkins and Tracy D. Tompkins to Jonathan Alexander Hall, lot 12 Beckah Ridge Subdivision, $190,000
• Glenda F. Guy to Joshua Petry and Jerian S. Petry, lot 40 Bay Colony Subdivision, $290,000
• Christopher Dean to J and K Bluegrass Properties, LLC., lot Ashby Addition, $80,000
• William Vincent Baldwin to Robin Stone and Karen Stone, 604 Wagonwheel Rd, $139,000
• Thomas Farris and Billie Farris to Lawrence Burton and Crystal Burton, lot 74 P17/111, $202,000
• Dallas Lee Bradley and Arlene Toebbe Bradley to Bradley and Toebbee Joint Family Trust U/T/A dated the 6th day of November, Dallas Lee Bradley and Arlene Toebbee Bradle as Co-Trustees, lot 7 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $1.00 and the love and affection between Parties of the First Part have for the Parties of the Second Part
• Virgil Shannon Renfro and Charla Renfro to Victoria L. Hassert and Matthey A. Hassert, tracts Madison County, $538,000
• Chris Dean to Southparke Ranch, LLC., tract Madison County, $82,000
•WW Investments, LLC. to Elizabeth K Sexton and Vinson B. Sexton, 220 Apache Drive, jointly with the remainder to the survivor of them in simple fee
• Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC. to Thomas Edward Bassett and Doreen Ann Basset, lot 147 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $352,000
