ov. 23
• ET Properties, Inc. and Eric Taylor to H. Gabbard Properties II, LLC., tract 1 Plat 29/26, $500,000
• Richmond Development Co., LLC., and Turnberry Partners, LLC., to C. Cannon Construction, LLC., lot 38 Ashpark Subdivision, $37,000
• Snapp Construction to Shawn Michael Stapp, lot 198 Heritage Place Subdivision
• Thelma Johnson and Detria Fugate Dunning to Detria Fugate Dunning, lot 58 Willow Ridge Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection between Grantor and Grantee, who are mother and daughter, the receipt and sufficiency of which herein acknowledged
• Irene V. Winkler Estate, Dennis Anthony Winkler Executor to Dennis Anthony Winkler, lot 56 Mountain View Estates, for and in consideration of the fulfillment of the terms of the will of Irene V. Winkler and other good and valuable consideration
• Glenn S. Meyers and Ruth A. Meyers to Mary Logan and Darrell Logan, lot 13 Chrisbrooke Estates Subdivision, $340,000
• Allen K. Varney and Stacey P. Varney to Doug Neeley, lot 17 Spring Lake Addition
• Richard G. Correll and Carol June Correll too Kenneth F. Webb, Jr., lot 5 Tremont Subdivision, $160,000
• Max Allen Hines to Stephen Dwayne May and Jackie Renee May, tract Madison County, $242,000
Nov. 25
• Lucille C. Reed, Trustee of the David L. Reed and Lucille C. Reed Revocable Living Trust to Randall L. Scott and Tonya Mae Scott, 2430 Old US 25 N, $162,000
• Riley T. Brewer to Alma Repass, lot 21 Roselawn Subdivision, $128,000
•Eugenia Lynn Densio and Charles Denision to Charlene Kay Rice and William Jason Glass, lot 2 Boone Village Subdivision, $170,000
• The Estate of Benjamin I. Combs by Jarred Combs, Executor, Jarred Combs and Erin Wolff Combs to Kenneth R. Smith and Betty Smith. Tracts Plat 13/157, $140,000
• Michael Steven Pruitt and Loris Janel Hamilton to Michael Steven Pruitt, Loris Janel Hamilton and Robert Morris, lot 31 Southern Hills Subdivision, for no monetary consideration but as a gift and for the purpose of creating an additional interest with survivorship
• DLS Partners, LLC., to William Scott and Janet Scott, lot 96 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $312,280
• Todd Builders, LLC, to Amy Doreen Chasteen, lot 4 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $187,000
• J and F Grant, LLC to Ashley Alderman and Mary L. Alderman, lot 12 Ashpark Subdivision, $212,200
• Eric Thomas on behalf of EST Properties to Raychel Stewart and Codey Stewart, Wallaceton Road, $135,000
• Orene Gabbard, Sharon Gabbard, Phyllis Gene Bullock, and Ora Gabbard to Terry Wilson, Cora Jane Wilson and Heather Wilson, lot 13 and 14 Mountain View Subdivision, $118,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.