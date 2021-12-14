Madison County Property Transfers: November 24 - 29, 2021

Nov. 24
• Clay N. Bigler (a/k/a Clay Nicholas Bigler) and Lana L. Bigler (a/k/a Lana E. Lewis) to Jenny Hayhoe and Lyndon Hayhoe, lots plat 22/173, $210,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Sampisheth Samrin, Sok Yang and Seng Hieng Leap, lot 139, Phase 3, Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (777 Copley Pointe Drive), $367,148
• Jeremiah Luke Morrison and Anna Rose Morrison to Robert Todd Sweeney, III, tract Madison County, $451,750
• George W. Maslin and Ruth Ann Maslin to Andrea Lynne Lewis, lot 37 Derby Chase Subdivision (5021 Barbaro Court), $220,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A and R Contractors, LLC, lot 107 and 116 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 4, $72,000
• Brandon Carr and Meggan Carr to Jon C. McChesney and Shellie A. McChesney, lot 78 Deer Creek Subdivision (109 Deer Creek Drive), $420,000
• Gregory Plyler, as Executor of the Estate of Sarah Baker Munn to Charles G. Horn and Frances Carol Horn, lot 14-B Battlefield Estates, $203,500
• Ryan Frazier and Tamyra Frazier to Neil Vanmali and Anita Vanmali, lot 34 Traditions at Parkey Falls, Phase I (365 Gadwall Drive), $630,000
• Christopher A. Adkins (a/k/a Christopher Anthony Adkins) and Chelsea L. Adkins (a/k/a Chelsea Lee Adkins) to Michael Fonner, Jr., lot 20, Phase 1 Heritage Place Subdivision (161 Meridian Way), $330,000
• Bradley Dale Tevis and Cindy Tevis to Loretta F. Abney, lot 3, Plat 15/112 (1205 Moberly Road), $220,000
• BaD Property Holdings, LLC to Silas Garcia, lot 7 lot 7 Richmond Investment Company Addition, $32,000
• Justin Barnes and Destani Barnes to Vickie L. Oakley, as Trustee under Trust Agreement dated the 14th day of October 1985, amended April 23, 2021, to provde for additional Trustees to serve along with N. P. Dodge, Jr., known as the Trust between National Equity, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation and N.P. Dodge, Jr., lot 58 Shiloh Point Subdivision, Phase III (700 Autumn Court), $440,000
• Vickie L. Oakley, as a Trustee under the Trust Agreement, dated the 14th of October 1985, amended on April 23, 2021, to provide for additional Trustees to serve along with N. Dodge, Jr., known as the Trust between National Equity, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation and N. P. Dodge, Jr., to Dylan Hinkle and Kari Fowler, lot 58, Phase III, Shiloh Pointe Subdivision (700 Autumn Court), $440,000
• Boone View, LLC to Jason Michael Vaughn and Brittany Charlene Vaughn, tracts Madison County, $120,000
• Carrol L. Perkins (a/k/a Carrol Lane Perkins) and Ilene Perkins to Carrol Lane Perkins and Ilene Perkins, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties and in order to create survivorship interest
• Anderson and Young Cabinets, LLC to Eagle Point Property Management, LLC, lots 1 and 2A, Plat 16/124 (140 Seventy-Six Boulevard), $425,000
• Donald Keith Wiles and Gina Lee Wiles to Benjamin Trimble and Lindsay R. Trimble, lot 80 Battlefield Estates, Phase 1 (543 General Cruft Drive), $350,000
• Trinity Full Gospel Church to Great Commission Church, Inc., tracts U.S. Highway 25, $175,000
• Heather Harris and Jody Harris to Jayme Fields, lot 56 Creekside Village Subdivision, Unit 1 (1155 Jamestown Drive), $176,500
Nov. 29
• Clay Stanton Hayes and Glenna Hayes to Clay Stanton Hayes, tract 2, Plat 20/23 and Plat 20/43, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Christopher J. Newman and Susan C. Neuman to Charles Cotton and Sarah Cotton, tract 1: lot 27, Block A of Tate’s Creek Estates; tract 2: lot 26A, Block B, Tate’s Creek Estates (108 Boone Way), $245,000
• Michael John Dananeau, Jr. and Lisa Karen Dananeau to Nicole English and Jada Dawn English, lot 10 of Muirfield of Boone Trace (819 Muirfield Trail), $475,000
• The Estate of James Edward Kelley, by Kory O’Dell Isaacs, Public Administrator to Brandon Edward Kelley, lots 3 – 6 Block B Clearview Subdivision (101 Chris Drive), for and in consideration of the Settlement of the James Edward Kelley Estate
