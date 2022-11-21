Madison County Property Transfers: November 3 - 7, 2022

Nov. 3
• Tony Brown and Brinkley Young Brown to Joel Bowling, 6041 Winning Colors Court, Richmond, $315,000
• Joshua Watson and Adedamola Watson to Courtney Carter (f/k/a Courtney Watson and Thomas Carter, 327 Riva Ridge Drive, Richmond, $290,000
• Jamie Smith and LeCresha Smith (f/k/a LeCresha Asberry) to Korey L. Kaigle, 413 Natalie’s Way, Berea, $219,900
• Triple Crown Rental, LLC to Joshua E. Schmitz and Crystal Schmitz, tract Madison County, $270,000
• Billy Sebastian and Deborah Sebastian to Michael Leger and Amanda Leger, tracts Madison County, $72,000
• Jo Lynn Linville to Edward Ellis Wells to Blevins Law, PLLC, as Trustee, Jo Lynn Linville and Edward Ellis Wells, 26 Fountain Circle, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a sister and brother and immediate conveyance of the property from Trustee to Grantee
• Stephanie L. Thompson to Billy T. Parker and Hazel M. Parker, 196 Herndon Lane, $344,000
• Preston B. Pollard to Katelyn Nicole Best, 177 Page Drive, Richmond, $238,000
• Seth D. Burgess and Lizbeth G. Burgess to Aaron Sciascia, 2206 Woodford Drive, Richmond, $210,000
• Gillis Ashley and Stefanie Ashley to Kara Rae Shearer, 531 Concord Road, Richmond, $300,000
• Mary F. Waggle, by and through her Attorney-In-Fact, Nancy Hyer Adamson to St. Andrew’s Place Retirement Community, Inc., 316 Stocker Drive, Unit 12B, Richmond, $140,400
• St. Andrew’s Place Retirement Community, Inc., to Georgia L. Rachelson, 520 Caledonia Drive, Unit 9C, Richmond, $225,000
Nov. 4
• Denny Siding & Continuous Guttering, Inc., to Camiel Habets (a/k/a Camiel L. Habets, a/k/a Camiel Leon William Antoon Habets), 1005 Prairie View Drive, Richmond, $270,000
• Michelle L. Lewis to Jackie Patrick, 1105 Countryside Drive, Richmond, $230,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to New Horizon Ventures, LLC, tract Madison County, $700,000
• Comer Titus Huffines and Catherine L. Huffines to Malachi Vaughn Francis and Cassondra Lynn Dillingham, 329 Sydney Way, Richmond
Nov. 7
• Danny Thompson and Kathy Jo Thompson to I Do at the Barn, 919 Charlie Norris Road, Richmond, $575,000
• Hannah Howard Schmidt (f/k/a Hannah B. Howard) and John M. Schmidt, Jr., lot 34 Berkley Hall, $345,000
• Save Haven Farms, LLC to Calvin Lee Casey and Tiffani Brooke Casey, 369 Baldwin Road, $370,000
• James William Jones to Scout & Dwell, LLC, 311 N. 3rd Street, Richmond and 315 N. 3rd Street, Richmond, $500,000
• Joshya Eckman to Darrell Roger Dennis and Brenda Dennis, 204 Oak Branch Drive, $240,000
• ICEE Investments, LLLP to Doll Properties, LLC, 1103/1105/1107 Judah Bear Boulevard; 1085/1087/1089 Judah Bear Boulevard and 2018/2020/2022 Dolly Drive, Richmond, $159,000
• Jessica R. York to Joseph Beard and Jasmine Smith, lot 5 Roselawn Acres, $215,0000
• Ralph Kevin Isaacs and Paula Sue Isaacs to Evans Park, LLC, 316 Estill Street, Berea, $185,000
