Nov. 3
• Scotty J. Beard and Sonya R. Beard to Jeffery Vanhook and Sonya Vanhook, lot 6, P24/217, $425,800
• Vincent Keith Leger and Etta C. Leger to Xenna Lynn Pauldine and Jacob John Pauldine, lot 7 Roselawn Acres Subdivision, $164,900
• Cheryl Denise Hayes a/k/a Cheryl Hayes Ostrowaik and Albert Ostrowaik and Diana G. Taylor to Cheryl Hayes Ostrowaik and Albert Astrowaik, lot 14 Crystal Meadows Subdivision, as a gift between husband and wife to create a survivorship relationship
• Ross P. Kincaid to Jasmine Marie Pomeroy, tracts Madison County, $95,500
• Willard Art Drake, Carolyn Drake, Judy D. Short and Jesse Roger Short to Tyler Short and Brittany Short, for and in consideration of the love and affection Willard Art Drake has for Tyler Short that the relationship being great uncle and great nephew and for and in consideration of love and affection Judy D. Short and Jesse Roger Short have for Tyler short that the relationship being grandparents and grand child, do hereby grant and convey for the remainder of their joint lives in fee simple
Nov. 4
• John Devere Builders, Inc. to Reeves Property Group, LLC, lots Ashpark Subdivision, $878,000
• Reagan Taylor Builders, Inc. to Floyd Price and Linda Price, lot 28 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $306,500
• J. Witt Properties, LLC to James Adams Acquisto and Morgan Elizabeth Hord, lot 83 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $194,900
• Tony Keith Hill and Tina Reed Hill to Madelyn Jewel McDonald, 201 West Broadway Avenue, $233,000
• Leonard F. Dyer and Lee Dyer to Linda Richardson, 557 Waco Loop, $220,000
• K and L Developers, LLC to the Renovation Group, LLC, 659 Fourwinds Drive, $39,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Jeffery Hunter Deel, lot 88 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $184,000
• Bill Carey and Tamara Carey to London R. Warner, lot 84 Fieldstone Subdivision, $227,000
• Wayne Winkler, Anna Winkler, Harry Winkler, and Patricia Winkler to Wayne C. Winkler, Jr. and Cristal Winkler, tract Madison County, $100,000
• Dominique McMahan n/k/a Dominique Martin and George Martin to Janice Bailey, lot 60 Vineyard Estates, $280,000
• Roy Rudder and Priscilla Lanoie (f/k/a Priscilla Rudder) to Bonita Whisman and Elmer Whisman, Tract P21/225, $180,000
• Douglas G. Owens, Michael Eaves and Ava Eaves to International Marketing Specialists, Inc., Units 37 and 38 P29/179, $25,000
• Leslie John Carey and Robbin Ray Carey to Kevin William Carlin and Christa An Carlin, tract 24 Beckah Ridge Estates Subdivision, $92,500
Nov. 5
• Glenn A. Hoskins P.S.C. as Qualified Intermediary James E. Lewis and Lavena Lewis to James E. Lewis and Lavena Lewis, tract Madison County, $1.00 and other good and valuable consideration
• ASK Trust to OWL Properties, LLC, 839 Ridgewood Drive and 1302 Walnut Meadow Road, in consideration of a capital contribution to grantee
• Aaron Milton and Keshauna Milton to Joshua A. Peyton and Emily D. Peyton, lot 91 Hidden Subdivision, $262,700
Shirley Parker to April L. Maikkula and Erik A. Maikkula, lot 23 Creekside Subdivision, $1.00
• James M. Downer and Erin E. Downer to Laura Ashley Short and William David Short, lot 59 Bay Colony Subdivision, $335, 000
• L and P Investments, LLC to Morgan B. Lawill and Meghin P. Lawwill, lot 8 Waco Heights Subdivision, $276,450
• Michael B. Nelson and Jamie Nelson to Melodie Ledford, lot 306 Hampton Ridge, $203,500
• Michael F. Brandenburg, Executor of the Estate of John W. Brandenburg, Janie Brandenburg Judy and James R. Judy to Lindsay Brandenburg Wiley and Casey Allen Wiley, tract 1 P29/143, $20,000
Nov. 6
• Kristy Rae Slone to Matthew T. Dubravcak and Erin C. Dubravcak, lot 112 South Pointe Subdivision, $190,000
• Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Tucker J. Lenz and Angelica Ochoa Lenz, lot 33 Sycamore Park at Golden Leaf, $225,000
• Frances Howard to Glenn L. Jones and Laura E. Jones lot 60 Highland Lakes Subdivision, $259,000
• Robert B. Abney and Tiffanie N. Abney to Powersport Parts, LLC, tract Madison County, $69,900
• Garman R. Stewart, Jason Stewart and Linda Stewart to Garman R. Stewart, lot 5 Wild Life Estates Subdivision, $30,000
Nov. 9
• Mark M. Boggs and Cynthia L. Boggs to Jonathan Gore and Kelly Gore, tract 2 Plat 24/163, $499.900
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to James Scott Bradshaw and Evelyn Carleen Bradshaw, lot 84 Ashpark Subdivision, $215,000
• Russell Dean McMahn and Stephanie Lynn McMahn, lot 89 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $195,000
• TMW Construction, LLC to Richard S. Witt and Anastasia W. Witt, lot 58 Walker Branch Estates, $390,535
• Victory Lane Development, Inc., to Brandon Joseph Robinson and Kayla LeAnn Robinson, lot 5 Seven Oaks Subdivision, $270,000
• Keith Allen Jones and Vanya Jones to Joshua Graydon Moore, lot 63 Madison Village, $133,500
• Barry Scott Spurlock and Candace Spurlock to Edward Wollie, lot 127 South Bluegrass Junction, $174,900
• Benjamin Strickland and Francis Strickland to Terry Bray and Carla Bray lot 16 Riverside Acres Subdivision, $18,500
• Farris Osborne and Judith Beth Osborne to William Reece and Madeline Reece, tract 3R P17/172, $25,000
• Karl Schill to R and R Ventures, LLC, lot 47 South Bluegrass Center, $140,000
• Jarvis A. Vanwinkle to Tristen P. Steinmetz, tract B P2/372, $200,000
• Bill Roy Properties, LLC to Wayne Omer Roy, tracts Madison County, $1.00
• Ella Mae Christopher f/k/a Ella Mae Foster to Raymond Ross, Jr. and Barbara Ross, Lot 2 Kirkland Subdivision, $1.00 and love and affection between siblings
• Douglas L. Pressley to Gary L. Osborne and Sharon L. Osborne, tracts in Madison County, $155,000
• Angela L. Anderson (n/k/a Angela Lea Mulligan) and Michael Edward Mulligan to Mark Capece and Rashmi Shrestha, lot 170 Central Park Subdivision, $247,000
Nov. 10
• Jason Stewart Apartments, LLC to Jennifer Wiggins, lot 100 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $309,900
• Morgan Ross Properties, LLC to Adam Keys Homes, LLC, lot 14 Reserve, $43,900
• Gerry Lynn Hatton and Diane A. Hatton of the Gerry Hatton and Diane Hatton Living Trust to Brandon Gibbs and Roni Breanne Gibbs, lot 43 Quail West, $49,000
• James R. Skinner III and Heather Skinner to Robert M. Shoemaker and Mackenzie R. Shoemaker, lot 13A Bradford Estates Subdivision, $186,000
• Gregory Slayton and Melissa G. Slayton to Mitchell Thomas Kiser and Danielle Kiser, lot 91 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $418,500
• Tina R. Stewart and Dave Stewart to Kristy N. Hoskins and Carl L. Hoskins, lot 12 Bush Bottom Estates, $189,900
• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to William Wilson, lot 21 Ashpark Subdivision, $260,437.36
• Steven Alan Marionneaux and Rosemary Marionneaux to Karen Young, lot 109 Creek Side Village, $165,000
• Zachary McKay and Lindsey McKay to Jordan J. Arthur and Leila Arthur, lot 100-A Fieldstone Subdivision, $199,900
• William Renfro to Timothy J. Harris and Gina M. Harris, lot 81 Richwood Subdivision, $225,000
Nov. 12
• Jonathan S. Gore and Kelly Gore Trustees of the Jonathan and Kelly Gore Living Trust to Justin D. Maddix and Brandon Maddix, lot 161 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $309,000
• Ian Blake Holbrook and Catherine Boison Holbrook to William Todd Coomer and Tina Coomer, lot 30131 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $515,000
• Steven Cory Conley and Amy Lou Conley to Landon Clay New, Tract 3 P11/135, $210,000
• Virginia Riddell through her Attorney-In-Fact Wendell Riddle to Wendell Riddell, lot 2 Burnhamwood Subdivision, for and in consideration for love and affection and of caregiving services rendered since January, 2010 to the present.
• WK Realty, LLC to John Henry Kendall as trustee of the Kendall Trust, lot B5 B P24/343, $105,000
• Hershel Nelson Angliln and Abby Anglin to Daniel Colby Newsome and Angela Lenora Newsome, lot 89 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $485,000
• Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Brandon McLaren and Courtney McLaren, lot 167 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $85,000
• William Everett Knight, Jr. and Donna Koontz to Blevins Law, PLLC as Trustee for William Everett Knight, Jr. and Donna Koontz, tract Madison County, for an in consideration of the love and affection between grantors and grantees
