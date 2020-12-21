Nov. 30
• Ronda H. Taylor in her capacity as Trustee for and on behalf of Fanny W. Harrison Irrevocable Trust and Ronda H. Taylor in her capacity as Attorney-in-Fact for Fanny W. Harrison to Roger Spires and Christel Spires, 101 East Street, $108,500
• Wanda Ramsey, Wanda M. Ramsey, as Executrix of the Estate of James William Ramsey a/k/a J. W. Ramsey and Wanda M. Ramsey, as Trustee of the James William Ramsey Living Trust dated January 14, 2020 to George Baker and Mary Jo Baker, tract 8 Plat 29/173, $173,800
• FTM Construction, Inc., to Lindsey Paige McKaskle, lot 2 Dove’s Landing Subdivision, $219,900
• Shiyer Construction, LLC. to Karim Abdelhay and Rasha Selim, lot 161 Heritage Place Subdivision, $235,000
• Charles G. Horn and Frances Carol Horn to Benjamin Price Morin and Ella Kincaid Morin, Windsor Drive, $199,000
• Joshua P. Dahl and Rebecca K. Dahl to Lisa Anderson Spencer, lot 31 Plat 1/33, $155,000
• Joshua D. Petry and Jerian Petry f/k/a Jerian D. Shaw to Emily Y. Phillips and Michael W. Phillips, lot 32 Battlefield Place Subdivision, $225,000
• Payne Homes, Inc., to Jason Daniel Vaughn and Christina Clark Vaughn, lot 39 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $296,900
• Logan Sizemore to Barrett Campbell Land Company, LLC. lot 3 Shackelford Addition, $138,000
• A and R Contractors, LLC. to Bethany L. Denny, lot 80 Orchard Hills, $184,900
• Diana C. Gordon, as Executrix of the Estate of Wanda Jean Smoot Gordon to Adam Garrett Fair, lot 11 Mildred Court, $84,500
Dec. 1
• Donald G. Jones and Julie Jones to Chad Isaacs and Alisha F. Isaacs, 745 Panola Rd., $102,000
• Herbert Lee Caudill and Donetta Caudill to Michael Allen Looney and Theresa Caudill Looney, 600 Jennifer Drive, $216,500
• Kentucky Housing Corporation to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development c/o ISN Corporation, 114 Hammonds Drive, for nominal consideration, the receipt of which in acknowledged conveys unto the Grantee, his successors and assigns in simple fee and with the covenant of Special Warranty
• Brent D. Billings to Matthew Kyle Strunk and Shawnee Lee Strunk, 312 Timberline, $55,000
• OWL Properties, LLC. to ABU Berea LLC, lots 2 and 3 Calico Place Subdivision, $500,000
• Wanda Ramsey, Wanda M. Ramsey, as the Executrix of the Estate of James William Ramsey a/k/a J. W. Ramsey and Wanda M. Ramsey, as Trustee of the James William Ramsey Living Trust dated January 14, 2020 to Stuart W. Spencer and Colleen E. Spencer, tract 6 Plat 29/173, $150,700
• JMcBride Properties, LLC. Tina McBride, Keith McBride and Jonathan McBride to Jeffrey Ledington and Karen Ledington, lot 145 Plat 18/6, $130,000
•Jeff Rogers and Sheryl Rogers to Zachary J. Hale and Amanda J. Hale, lot 240 Burnell’s Homestead Estates, $268,000
• Keys Investments, LLC. to Aaron V. Leger and Devon S. Leger, 2030 Hidden Falls Trail, $499,000
• Kara Beth Brunner to Warren E. Bruner and Kara Beth Bruner, 163 Old Wallaceton Road, $62,190.30
• George H. Hardin to Shackelford Properties, LLC. lot 79 Olde South Estates, $115,000
• Todd Builders, LLC. to Jamie Lea Hall, lot 1 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $184,000
• Richard Adam Tripp and Carisa Lee Tripp (a/k/a Carisa L. Tripp to Carter Johnson and Ronald D. Spillman, lot 64 Kingston View Subdivision, $242,000
• Kimmie Properties LLC to Randy Gene Marcum and Cheyenne Renee Marcum, lot 7 South Bluegrass Phase 2, $185,900
• John M. Turner and Lindsey Turner to Margaret K. Thornberry, Trustee of the Margaret K. Thornberry Trust, lot 10 Kensington Place Subdivision, $180,000
•JC Carr Builders, LLC through James Christopher Carr, to Hannah B. Howard, lot 34, $315,000
Dec. 2
• Brianna Sharpes-Para, in her capacity as Administratrix of the Estate of Wendy Jo Martinez, lot 88 Frazierwood, for and in consideration of the distribution of the assets of the Estate of Wendy Jo Martinez
• Gail W. Wolford to Myrisa K. Christy and James Brandon Christy, lots 1 -11 Victory Heights Subdivision, $210,100
• Roy VanWinkle and Teresa VanWinkle to Terry James Napier, Ray Napier, Jr., and Kristy S. Napier, tract Old Brassfield Road, $90,000
• The Estate of Geraldine Masters through Anna Robinson, Executrix to Jessie J. Lainhart and Thelma D. Lainhart, 303 Overland Drive, $66,300
• Coleen L. Lightly and Frank D. Lightly to Windsor Creek Property, LLC. lot 18 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $22,000
• Kenneth E. Gastineau and Sally Gastineau to Rebecca Johnson, 135 N. Broadway, $299,900
•Nada Todd through her Attorney in Fact Tammy Jean Todd Roberts to Alex Todd and Rose Elaine Todd, 3428 Old Highway 52, $70,000
• Robbie Puckett and Jamie Puckett to Ted R. Osborn, Jr, 186 Primrose Circle, $225,000
• Michael Kevin Simpson to Shane Christopher Thornton and McKenzie Lynn Crupper, lot 6 Mildred Court, $115,500
• Houghton Homes, LLC to David Thomas Ott, Sr. and Diane Cecilia Ott, lot 48 Dreamland Subdivision, $195,000
• Steven Suppa and Sandra Suppa to Bradley Allen Cunningham and Barbara Rose Cunningham, lot 13 Ballard Point Subdivision, $240,000
• Paul Hatcher and Tami Hatcher to Craig J. Gillespie and Michael L. Gillespie, lot 108 Boones Trace Subdivision, $450,000
• Stan Nickell and Rachel Nickell to John Mark B. Hack, Center Street, $169,500
• John Levi Alexander and Danielle Lea Lamb to Thomas Ray Skinner and Melissa A. Skinner, tract Plat 29/117, $50,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Brooklynn Sparks, lot 2 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $196,000
• Gordon Bernard Cummins to Deborah Kaye Moore, lot 1 25 Kay Street, $75,000
