Madison County Property Transfers: November 4 - 8, 2021

Nov. 4
• Kenneth Barger and Bonita Barger to Leonard Franklin Dyer, lot 9 of the Flynn Johnson Development (Goodloe Chapel Road), $18,000
• Trudy A. Brooks to Matthew Scott Baldwin, lot 4 phase 2 Cherry Trace Subdivision (100 William Court), #220,000
• David T. Houg to Meggan N. Williams, tract Madison County, $17,000
Nov. 5
• Scott James Williams and Tammy Lynn Williams to J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, LLC, lots plat 1/31 (Westover Avenue), $150,000
• Jessica Houk to Robert P. Spahr and Jacqueline M. Sphar, lot 9 King’s Trace Subdivision (332 King’s Trace Drive), $249,000
• Hannah Christian Hash Patton and Jack Logan Patton to Joseph Barger and Emily Barger, lot 37 Olde South Estates (620 Cottonwood Drive), $154,900
• Madalyn E. Willis to Farmer and Resch Developments, LLC, tract Madison County, $42,500
• Wanda Ramsey, Wanda M. Ramsey, Executrix of the Estate of James William Ramsey and Wanda M. Ramsey Living Trust, dated January 14, 2020 to Charm V Farms, LLC, lots 1 – 12 plat 29/386 (Ramsey Farms at Bybee), $2,090,000
• Wealth Builders Investments, LLC to Via Vitae Development, LLC, lots 135 and 153 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $84,000
Nov. 8
• Donald Scott Buchannan and Courtney W. Buchannan to Jacob Johnson and Misty Johnson, lots 20 and 21 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision (208 Terri Avenue), $269,900
• Cynthia Dawn Davis to Rodney Yarbrough and Sara Elizabeth LaCour Yarbrough, tracts Madison County, $320,000
• Dylan Chase Simpson and Michaela Simpson (f/k/a Taylor Michaela Burke) to Charlotte Ann Gibson, 1047 Old Red Lick Road #2, $185,000
• Signature Builders, LLC to Tracey M. McKinney, lot 111 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 4 (724 Tower Drive), $243,000
• James F. McClure, Jr. and Pamela G McClure to William David McKinney, Jr., lot 38 block 111 Sugarville Meadows (224 Autumn Drive), $255,500
• Daniel M. Futia and Maria N. Futia to Desiree M. Collins and Samuel Futia, lot 12 Wellington Subdivision (141 Carlton Court), for and in consideration of $1.00 and for and in consideration of the love and affection of our children Desiree M. Collins and Samuel Futia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.