Madison County Property Transfers: November 8 - 9, 2022

Nov. 8
• Jason Vaughn and Brittany Vaughn to Scott J. Chaney and Salena Louise Chaney, 940 Cobble Avenue, Richmond, $290,000
• Barbara Ivey to Kenneth James Cardona and Janelle Marie Cardona, 604 Lacewood Court, Berea, $295,000
• Combs Colt, LLC to Kelinda Aurelia Tucker, 553 Sapphire Drive, Richmond, $229,900
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Diane M. Dukich, 2059 Partridge Way, Richmond, $280,000
• Calvin Bryan Reynolds, Executor of the Estate of Mayme C. Reynolds, to Katherine Reynolds, tract 1A plat 24/215
• Reeves Property Group, LLC to Melody Price, 2023 Partridge Way, Richmond, $280,200
• Bruce Christman and Melissa Kaye Christman to Adam Z. Taylor and Patsy Sue Taylor, 117 Cedar Drive, $210,000
• Gary Rose and Marvena P. Rose to Daniel L. Kroll and Elizabeth A. Kroll, 8818 Battlefield Memorial Highway, $500,000
• Knox Real Estate Properties, LLC to Bison Properties, LLC, lot 59 Argyll Subdivision, $280,000
• Robin Goins to Ernest Begley and Bettina L. Begley, tract Madison County, $129,900
• Daniel Roy Caywood and Makayla Caywood to Kieundra Vanwinkle and Colby Vanwinkle, lot 119 Welchwood Subdivision, $217,000
• Bryan L. Bundy and Chantel Bundy to Steven Harold Buchert and Donna Buchert, lot 17 Beckah Ridge Subdivision, $270,000
KAP Leasing, LLC to Jerry Lee Lewis and Rechelle Lewis, lot 44 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, $329,000
• James Daril Ammons and Martha L. Shortridge to Daniel A Blanco and Ashley Gloria Herrera Pineda, 238 Brittany Circle, Richmond, $224,795
• Gary Jones, C0-Administrator with will annexed, of the Estate of Donald L. Combs, Gary Jones, Charles Jeffrey Johnson, as Co-Administrator with will annexed of the Estate of Donald L. Combs, Charles Jeffrey Johnson (a/k/a Jeffrey Johnson), Tamara Riley (f/k/a Tamara Jones, and Gary Riley to Janice Reese and Charles Reese, lot 1 Angel Addition, Berea, $75,000
• Juan M. Diaz and Diana G. Diaz to Craig W. Neago and Julie Neago, lot 5 plat 26/401, $259,900
• K.B.R. Investments, LLC to Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC, 134 Rose Lane, Richmond, $86,000
• V. Stepp, LLC to Victory Lane Development, LLC, lot 1 plat 30/137
• Crystal Lynn Verdenburg, Teresa Arnett Pyles and Stephen H. Pyles to Rogello Rivera and Lois Ann Rivera, lot 1 plat 30/254, for and in consideration of the love and affection of the Granters Crystal Lynn Verdenburgh and Teresa Arnett Pyles, being the sisters of Grantee, Lois Ann Rivera
• Crystal Lynn Verdenburgh, Rogello Rivera and Lois Ann River to Teresa Arnett Pyles and Stephen H. Pyles, lot 1 plat 30/254, for and in consideration of an equal division of the subject property between sisters
• Sena Z. Sword, Successor Trustee of the John D. Sword Revocable Living Trust, under agreement dated November 18, 2008 and Sena Z. Sword, Executrix of the Estate of John D. Sword to Stephen Sears and Debbie Sears, lot 2 Ashwood Country Estates, $30,000
• Lowell Mullikin to David Thomas Mullikin and Amanda K. Lutes Mullikin, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection the Grantor has for the Grantee, being the son of the Grantor
• Zachary Toomey and Hannah Toomey to Major and Nova Properties, LLC, lot 166 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, for and in consideration of a capital contribution from Grantor to Grantee
• Johnny W. Covington and Shirley A. Covington to Johnny Dean Covington, Trustee of the Shirley and Johnny Covington Irrevocable Trust, dated November 2, 2022, 415 Brookstown Road, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Robert W. Begley and Alesha Begley to Michael Kevin McAfee and Celeste Carter-McAffee, as co-trustees of the McAfee-Carter Living Trust, dated May 21, 2004, lot 152 Central Park North, $360,000
• Louis Bertrand Thomas, III and Lori Tillett Thomas to Thomas K. McKnight and Judy McKnight, 549 General Cruft Drive, Richmond, $306,000
• Lorene Damrell to Eugene T. Caldwell as co-trustee of the Eugene T. Caldwell and Lori E. Caldwell Revocable Living Trust Agreement dated October 13, 2011, $8,000
• Melissa M. Anderson and Margaret Murray, Co-Personal Representatives of the Estate of Peggy B. Murray to Kenneth Kern and Julayne Kern, tract 1 plat 8/165, $240,000
• M. K. Rollo Enterprises, LLC to Matthew K. Rollo, lot 8 plat 27/348, for and in consideration of a distribution by the party of the first part to the party of the second part, as a member
• Matthew K. Rollo and Sherry Rollo to MHS Partners, LLC, lot 8 plat 27/348, $38,000
• MACC, LLC to Christopher Sipple and Melissa K. Sipple, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of a distribution to the members of the LLC
• John Christopher Sipple and Melissa K. Sipple to John Alexander Sipple, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a parent has for a child
• Blue Lick Mountain Development Company, Inc to Carl York and Belinda York, lot 12 Blue Lick Mountain Estates, Lots 3,4,5,6,7,8,9,11 and 12 and undeveloped tracts 1 and 2 and consolidation of parcels A-F with lots 3 through 6 , Tract 1 and Hollow Creek Road, $70,000
Nov. 9
• KAP Leasing, LLC to Y’ve Krikorian, 2026 Partridge Way, $263,000
• 4 Under Par, LLC to LTC Group III, LLC, tract Madison County, $1,000,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to JCM2, LLC, 685 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $305,000
• The Estate of Steven Michael Womack, by Kory O’Dell Isaacs as Public Administrator to Ross the Realtor, LLC, tract Madison County, $10,000
• Don Sparks (a/k/a Donald Ray Sparks and Brenda Sparks to Brock Properties, LLC, 795 W. Jefferson Street, Berea, $75,000
