Madison County Property Transfers: November 9, 2021

Nov. 9
• Roy A. Garey and Rachel A. Garey to Ashley Simpson and Ethan Simpson, tract 3 (11.79 Acres) of the Ethel Turpin Hisle Estate Property (tract 3 plat 1/86), $135,000
• Palwinder Sing and Pawandeep K. Gill to Gurjeet, LLC, tract 1B plat 26/288 (112 Moberly Road), for and in consideration of the capital contribution o0f Palwinder Singh
• William Burton Hill, Shirllean Hill (a/k/a Shirlean M. Hill, Stephanie M. Sims and Larry E. Sims, Sr., Charles W. Hill, Jr., Lociana D. Hill, Susan Hill, and Malcom Hill to the City of Richmond, Kentucky, lot 13 Hill Street, $5,000
• The City of Richmond, Kentucky to Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties, Kentucky, Inc., 328 Hill Street, 334 Hill Street, 103 E. Locust Street and 106 E. Locust Street, for nominal consideration and as a gift from Grantor to Grantee
• Terry L. Malin and Marlinda Malin to Nathaniel Taylor Harrison, lot 89 block 3 Richwood Subdivision (401 Worthington Place), $209,900
• Michael Clayton Scolf, in his capacity as Executor of the Doretta Jean Scolf (deceased), Michael Clayton Scolf, Bobbi Neal, Robert Daughtery, Jr., Lawanna Daughtery, Willie Thelma Haney (a/k/a Tracy Haney) and Rick Haney to Foxglove Apartments, LLC, tract 1 plat 29/390, $5,000
• Michael Clayton Scolf, in his capacity as Executor of the Doretta Jean Scolf (deceased), Michael Clayton Scolf, Bobbi Neal, Robert Daughtery, Jr., Lawanna Daughtery, Willie Thelma Haney (a/k/a Tracy Haney) and Rick Haney to Foxglove Apartments, LLC, tract 2 plat 29/390, $3,150,000
• Ernest Davis and Parcie Davis to Carter Lee Johnson, William Green Johnson, Major Johnson, Linda Johnson Cope, Mageline Rowland and Annaline Rowland, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection of a parent for a child
• Todd Builders, LLC to Katherine A. Neal and Corey W. Neal, lot 10 Stoney Creek Subdivision (421 Middle Creek Way), $217,900
• Phillip Logsdon and Vileth Logsdon to Victoria Ann Leland, lots Kington Acres (lot and lots 9 – 11: 117 Kingston Acres), $234,000
• Kent H. Combs and Lisa C. Combs to William Christoffersen and Alice Runyon, lot 60 Bush Bottom Estates, $184,900
• Todd Builders, LLC to Sandra Land, lot 64 Stoney Creek Subdivision Unit 2 Block 1 Phase 2 (414 Middle Creek Way), $209,900
• John Russell Daughtery and Sara Katheryn Daughtery to John Daughtery, as Trustee of the John R. Daughtery Living Trust, dated January 18, 2011 and any amendments thereto, tract 7 plat 27/27 (1072 Pilot Knob Cemetery Road), for and in consideration of the terms and provisions of that certain Trust Agreement identified and executed by John Daughtery under date of January 18, 2011
• Hayden Westfall to Andrew Logan Spoonamore, tract plat 1/120, $140,000
• Jack C. Blanton, Sandra C. Blanton, and Irene Sylvia Irwin, by and through her attorney Chris Irwin to Mason T. Riddell, lot 55 Frank Taylor Addition (175 Haiti Road), $128,000
• Jonathan T. Floyd and Meredith K. Floyd, lot 113 Heritage Place Subdivision Phase III-C (912 Auckland Avenue), $245,500
• Charlie G. Horn and Frances Carol Horn to Delee R. Collier, lot 3 and five (5) feet of lot 4 of block A of Wandaland Subdivision (121 Leimar Drive), $206,500
• Carrie E. Cornett to April S. Wallace and Sammie Wallace, Jr., lot 202 Creekside Village (608 Walnut Creek Drive), $175,000
• Hershel Anglin (a/k/a Hershel Nelson Anglin) and Abby Anglin to Nicholas Ray Robinson and Monique N. Gamble, lot 66 Milford Estates (1756 Lancaster Road), $233,500
• Darrell Keathley and Crystal A. Keathley to Brian Edward Floyd Phyllisteen Floyd, lot 95 Brookline Subdivision (360 Palomino Drive), $270,000
• Miranda Faulkner, David Faulkner and Deloria Faulkner to Terri Fugate, lot 127 Grey Oaks Subdivision phase 3 (631 Four Winds Drive), $292,000
• Kulkriwes and Gibsons Enterprises, LLC to Gorman Bennett and Nena Thomas – Bennett, lot 92 Heritage Place Subdivision phase VI (1048 Melbourne Way), $309,900
• Kentucky Blue Properties, LLC to William Lee Gorter and Cynthia Gorter, 91 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3 (710 Goldenwood Drive), $375,000
• Alabama 1031 Property Exchange, Inc. to William F. Morgan III, tract Madison County, for in consideration of a Section 1031 property exchange
