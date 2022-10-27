Oct. 14
•Thomas and Debra Lane to Banded Properties LLC Lot 14 &15 Rosedale Park Sub 214,500.00
•Pace Ramsey LLC to Doll Properties LLC Tract Plat 27\375 100,000.00
•Ralph D & Thelma S Coyle to Robert S & Catherine Marie Clopton Tract Plat 30\250
•Hazel Wehrle to Anthony J & Lisa J Wehrle Lot 11-14 Jackson addition. gift to child
Oct. 17
•Extreme Properties LLC to J T Barrett Land holding LLC Lot 66 A , B & C Plat 30\234 645,000.00
•Peter & Ludi Mocke to J T Barrett Land Holdings LLC Lot A B & C plat 645,000.00
•Oakmont Group LLC. To J T Barrett Land Holding LLC Lots 83 A ,B, &C Plat 630,000.00
•J & F Grant LLC to J T Barrett Land Holding LLC Lots 85 A, B, & C Plat 30\196
•Emily Elizabeth Roark-Lewis & Shawn Alexander Lewis to Angela Craig Lots 57 Ash Park Subd 260,000.00
•Steven M. & Robin G Centers- Fugate to Shawn Chadwick Fugate II Lots 32 Moreland Estates Sub Child Gift
•Lyndsey & Lauren Epling tp Lawrence & Vicki Clark Tract 1 Rainbow Acres Subd. 250,000.00
•Bobby & Mabel Barnett to Amanda Bella & Bradley Fouts Lots 18 Shady Oak Subd. 339,900.00
Oct. 18
•John Colin & Maranda Evans Weckman to Jordan Pankowski Lot B plat 7/148 189,900.00
•Wanda Elkins to James Anthony Stone, Bridget Stone & Ronald Owen Durham Lot 48 Hartland Subd. 222,000.00
•Michael l Jr & Kristina Lynn Stolitca to James Devin & Tonya Ford Lot Plat 30\222 240,000.00
•Larry Scott & Melissa Young Greenwood to Chelsi Marie Bryant Tract 4 Plat 5\338 242,500.00
•Rodger Dale Burnell & Hedde Reinert to Scott & Rosemary Rowlette Tracts Madison county 325,000.00
•Peggy S & Rodger Rice to Charles W. Collins. Tract 26 Plat 9\388 Degree Of Civil Action
•Charles W Collins to George & Laura M Dulaney Tract 26 Plat 9\388 27,000.00
•Carrie L Espinosa to Christopher Disney & Jessica Cox Tract 1 C Plat 30\213 1.00
•Conner R. Morgan to Conner R Morgan & Casie Bonnie Lew Lot 66 Ashpark Subd gift
•WW investments LLC to William Dale & Sandy Adams Tract 1 p30\220 160,000.00
•WW Investments LLC to Willian Dale & Sandy Adams Tract Madison County 165,000.00
•Robert H & Shirly Childress to Harold G Pruitt Lots 15 & 16 Clarksville Sub for Mutual agreement
Oct.19
•Kurtis D & Courtney L Malear tp Juan Carlos Toranzo & Rosa Maria Arrieta lot 200 Heritage Place Subd 269,900.00
•Jay D. & Leah A McKinney to Zachary & Giselle Benitez White lot 112 Madison Village Subd 169,900.00
•William Carey & Margaret Ruth lake to Stargazer Homes LLC Lot 8 Brooklyn Subd 60,000.00
•Bennie J Seagraves to Irwin J Padilla Carias & Krista S Padilla Lot 3 Stateland Subd 225,000.00
•Michael L Jr & Kristina Stolitca to Michael & Theresa Cockerham Lot 2 Plat 30/222
•Aashmi LLC to Ashley J & Joseph Nathanel Wells Lots 877 Ashpark Sub 207,000.00
•Derik C Taylor to Matthew D. & Isabelle M Richardson Lots 67 Cherry Trace Sub 235,000.00
Karl & Dusty Karkaria to Kimberly & Jerry Fry lot 157 Shiloh Pointe 564,000.00
•Robyn, Milton T Moreland & Paula Johnson to Nancy K & James J Lillis lot 6 Battlefield Estates Sub 430,000.00
•Orville, Wayne & Donna Howard To Jason W Trustee & Amy M. Trustee O Wayne & Donna Howard Irrevocable Trust Intentions of parties
•William R & Richard Samuel Executor Estate to Scott E Trustee Collins tract Madison County Intentions of will
•Scott E Collins Trustee to Iva June Smith Tract Madison county Intentions of parties
•Houghton Homes LLC to APN real estate Holding company LLC lots 16-189 2.4 Million
•Katherine C Steffey to James Marcus & Jennifer Bond lot 2 Plat 26\576 319,900.00
•Anglin Building and design LLC to Virgina. Ronald K II & Linda Toppings lot 52 Madison Village sub 195,900.00
•Allen Harrod to Halcomb Building LLC Lot 8 Aegyll Woods ub 235,000.00
•Indigo Run Inc to JC Carr Builders LLC Lot 3 berkley Hall 50,000.00
•Wanpen Cline to Thaveechart Clin tracts Madison county as gift to child
