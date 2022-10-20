•10.06.22 David E. and Freda M. Woosley to David Robert Woosley Tract Madison Co. $135,000.00
•10.06.22 Elexis M. Hall to Lora Lee Gibson Lot 65 Orchard Hills Subd. $230,000.00
•10.06.22 Mark & Shanon Van Huss to Joshua Glen &Tashina Renee Crowe Lot 33 Fieldstone Subd. $318,000.00
•10.06.22 Carrie L. Espinosa to Tyler Jones Tract Plat 30\213 $1.00
• 10.07022 Charles Bruce & Deborah E. Pippin to Sharon and Steve Dean Tract Madison Co. $330,000.00
• 10.07.22 Brandon Moore to Christina M. Dale lot 27 Executive Park $159.000.00
• 10.07.22 Jesse Lee Braden Jr. & Kory Odell Isaacs Public Administrator to Gary R. & Melanie L. Lot 11 Beckah Ridge Subd. Shaffer Clarify Estate.
• 10.07.22 Cole S. & Aubrey D. Coleman to Chloe M. Jones & Donna Gail Farmer Tracts Madison Co. $280,000.00
• 10.07.22Carlton Henry & Alison Ivey to PWG Industries LLC Lot 70 Doves Landing Subd. $238,000.00
• 10.07.22 Shawn R. Meadows to Bakers Real Estate and Building INC. Lot 57 Blue Grass Acres Subd. $155,000.00
• 10.07.22 Lisa Walker to Jimmy Keen Lot 38 Oaks Subd. $285,000.00
• 10.07.22 Audrey Denise Lofton & Charles Sherwin Coyne to Mark J. & Pamela Ball Iorio Tracts Madison Co. $162,000.00
• 10.07.22 Denny Siding & Continuous Guttering INC. to Jason & Erin Singleton Lot 54 Doves Landing Subd
• 10.07.22 Larry & Darlene Gardner Dixon to Jay Michael, Jessica Bette Dixon & Callie Lynn Valle Lots 31 & 32 LOVE ND AFFECTION
• 10.10.22 Jeffrey K, Melissa, & Bryan Keith Wilcox to Evelyn Chaffins Tract Madison Co. $ 15,000.00
• 10.10.22 Victory Lane Development INC. to kevin Johnson Lot 25 Plat 30/189 $ 69,900.00
• 10.10.22 Renee &Keith A. Williams to Christina L & Jerry J Barnette Jr. Lot 5 Overlook Farms Subd. $1,1 million
• 10.10.22 Joan L & Fred W. Lainhart to William Edward Tribble Jr. Lot 43 Plat 20/172 $200,00.00
• 10.10.22 Mark Anthony Spinosa Trustee& Revocable to Mark Anthony Spinosa & Sarah Lucille Spinosa Trustee& Mark & Sarah Spinosa Revocable Trust Lot 23 Laneybrook Estates Subd. Airs Forever
• 10.10.22 Emma H. Cox to Emma H. Cox Trustee and Revocable Lot 2 Plat 6/163 Airs forever.
• 10.11.22 Renfro Real Estate Investments to Shannon Snapp Lot 8 p. 1/87 $25,000.00
• 10.11.22 Berea Hospitality LLC to Berea Host LLC lot 1 c Plat 15/102 $2 million
• 10.11.22 Elizabeth and Chasidy Kidd to Richard Springer & Celia Barrera Lot 17 Magnolia PointeSubd. $ 395,000.00
• 10.11.22 Danny Neal Fannin to Rhiannon Kauffeld & Jeffery R.& Patricia Balentine Lot 47 beginning @ Four Mile Subd. $255,000.00
• 10.11.22 Shelli F. & Jeremy Murray to Hogan, Teri Lynn, Justin Scott Gilbert lot 5 Walnut Grove Subd. $425,000.00
• 10.11.22 Luke & katelyn Hall to Ashley H. Cribb & Jana V. Jarvis Tracts Madison Co. $190,000.00
• 10.11.22 Leonard Fracklin & Lee Ann Dyer & James Freeman Buchanan to Colin A & Ashley K Davis Lot 3 Plat 30/117 $198,000.00
