Madison County Property Transfers: October 11 - 12, 2021

Oct. 12
• Anesthesia and Pain Care Services, PLLC to 1024 Ival James, LLC, lot 6 James Town Square (1013 Four Mile Road (a/k/a 1030 Ival James Boulevard), $1.00
• Teddi Williamson to Kayla Cheyene Hembree, lot 33 Roselawn Acres Subdivision (213 Brown Street), $155,000
• Jimmie T. Lamb and Jenetta J. Lamb to Melisa Mason-Sewell and Robert C. Sewell, Jr., lot 2 Plat 27/351 (345 Red Lick Road), $64,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Charles Edward Tinsley, Jr., lot 20 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 2 (461 Middle Creek Way), $227,500
• Gary Reed and Patricia Reed (a/k/a Patti Reed) to Jacob Cody Domenghial and Cynthia Domenghial, tract Madison County, $318,000
• Ruth A. Long, Jimmy Long and Teri Long to Michele Greenwell, lot 43 Olde South Estates Subdivision (632 Cottonwood Drive), $115,000
• Kingdom Financial, LLC. To Linda Elise Rogers and Matthew Allen Spencer, lot 3 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 1 (124 Page Drive), $249,900
• Tina Fritz and Thomas Fritz to Belinda Riddle, Beverly Harkleroad, and Tina Fritz, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection between a sister and her siblings
Oct. 13
• Michael Coy Isaacs to Joseph Christopher Walker Jarvis, lot 24 Rosemont Subdivision (107 Lowell Avenue), $85,000
• Sally Jo Crossen to Jack Williams and Connie Williams, lot 41 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $265,000
• WW Investments, LLC to Duane Wilson, lots Dixie Highway Park Addition (109 Davis Street), $164,900
• Dewanna Brock McClean to Jacob A. Carter, lot 20 Woods View Estates (330 Forest Trail Drive), $175,000
• Charles K. Smith and Sharon Smith to Jonathan T. Smit, lot 16 Executive Park Subdivision (206 Salter Drive), for and in consideration of the love and affection of parents for a child
• Donald G. Cunningham and Beth Cunningham to William S. Richard and Catherine Richard, lot 76 Creekside Village, Unit 1 (346 Village Drive), for and in consideration of the love and affection parents have for their daughter
• Megan Medrano and Francisco Javier Medrano, Jr. to Kathryn Choi White and Hyan Min Choi, lot 160 Heritage Place Subdivision, Phase VII (280 Meridian Way), $248,000
• Matthew D. Coulter to Matthew G. Qualls and Amanda K. Qualls, lot A Plat 1/10, $360,000
• Tony Dell Walters to Joanie Finn, lot 5 and 6 Lancaster Woods Subdivision, $14,000
• Larry Hall to Judy V. Collins, lot 27 Battlefield Place Subdivision (172 General Cleburne Drive), $270,000
• Stephen West and Delinda West to Stephen West and Delinda West, 260 Avawam Drive, for and in consideration of $1.00
• Pamela Williams (f/k/a Pamela Williams Harrison) to Roger Darrell Harrison, tract Kentucky Highway 1016, $112,000
• Randall Stone and Cheryl Stone (a/k/a Cheryl M. Stone to Michael Farmer and Cynthia Farmer, lot 20A O 29/389 (2013 Woodwind Court), $4,000
