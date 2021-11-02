Madison County Property Transfers: October 14 - 15, 2021

Oct. 14
• Robert Rowe and Vicki Row to Robert and Vicki Rowe, lots 38 – 40 Boone’s Trace Subdivision (248 Avawam Drive), $1.00
• Randall G. Winkler and Deborah M. Winkler, to Justin Shilling and Erin Schilling, tract Madison County (D.E. Taylor Estate Tract 4), $570,000
• Megan D. Henderson (also known of record as Megan M. Riley and Matson Henderson to Megan D. Henderson and Matson Henderson, lot 6 plat 8/146 (344 Short Line Pike), $1.00 and in consideration of love and affection of a husband for his wife
• Justin Neal and Tina Neal and Jeffrey Dale Bailey and Teresa L. Bailey, tract 2 plat 26/319 (tract 2 as shown on plat entitled, “minor plat” for Inez Maupin Estate), $251,000
• Aaron Stacey Burchart to Stephanie Gail Chose (a/k/a Stephanie Gail Burchart) to Aaron Stacey Burchart, lot 92 Castlewood Subdivision (116 Castlewood Drive), for and in $1.00 in hand and pursuant to the Decree of Dissolution in Madison County Court case 21-CI-50249
• The Estate of Elise Gross, deceased, by and through her Executor, Ronnie Gross to Roger Thomas Rentals, LLC, lot 20 in the Neville Moberly Subdivision of the T.S. Moberly Farm (413 Edwards Avenue), $24,000
• Andy D. Que and/or Vivian Ong, Trustees, or their Successors in Trust of the Andy D. Que Revocable Trust, dated February 22, 2006 to Molly Jo Bowen, lot 10 Willow Ridge II Subdivision (918 Turnberry Drive), $355,000
• Martha Wilson to Martha Wilson and Ben Wilson, lot 1 plat 18/264 (1893 Tate’s Creek Road), for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantor has for Grantee, Ben Wilson, being the mother of Grantee
Britt Collins, Jr. and Christina J. Collins to Britt Collins, Jr., Christina J. Collins and Cory Austin Mullins, lot 21, Phase II Beckah Ridge Subdivision for and in consideration of the love and affection the First Parties have for the Second Party being grandparents and grandson.
Britt Collins, Jr. and Christiana J. Collins to Claudine M. Mullins, lot 14 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $70,000
• Yolanda Fritz to Samuel D. Fritz and Laura Fritz, tract 2A and Parcel B plat 29/315, for and in consideration of the party’s desire to comply with the provisions of the Minor Consolidation Plat
• Timothy Walker and Ruth Ann Walker to Berea College, Waler Tract plat 29378, $48,250
• Bennie R. Gay to Berea College, Gay Tract plat 29/378, $134,025
• Mose Bush Hill and Linda Lee Hill to Sara Hill Barger, Mose Bush Hall, Jr. and Benjamin Price Hill, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which parents have for their children
• Mose Bush Hill and Linda Lee Hill to Sara Hill Barger, Mose Bush Hall, Jr. and Benjamin Price Hill, tracts. Bent Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection which parents have for their children
Oct. 15
• Emory S. Harden and Donna Moody Harden to Larry Brock, Jr. lot 5 Hidden Point Subdivision (109 Hidden Point Drive), $387,500
• Benjamin Foster and Sarah Foster to Jennifer Kettler and Matthew Kettler, lot 97 Derby Chase Subdivision (2000 Sea Hero Court), $$287,000
Katelyn Elizabeth Durham (f/k/a Katelyn E. Martin) and Logan Dwayne Durham to Emory S. Harden and Donna moody Jarden, lot 26 Creekside Subdivision (1112 James Court), $198,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Kingston Storage, LLC, tract 3 plat 29/278, $192,000
• Jessica Riley and George Riley to Thomas Construction, tract Madison County, $16.000
• Thomas A. Saygers and Carol J. Saygers to Scott A Saygers, Trustee of the Thomas A. Saygers Revocable Trust, dated December 16, 2013, and Scott A. Sayagers, Trustee of the Carol J. Saygers Revocable Living Trust, dated December 16, 2013, lot 10 Phase 1 Block 1 Indigo Run Subdivision, for and in consideration of the premises to conform to the intentions of the parties
• James E. Kalasmiki and Victoria Kalasmiki to Blue Willow Group, LLC, lot 163 plat 20/62 (582 Avawam Drive), $60,000
• Laura R. Robie to Davie King and Jeannie King, lot 21 of the Castle Heights or Peachboom Subdivision #2, $247,000
Oct. 17
• Justin T. Van Huss to Natasha Renee Sexton, lot 23 Clarksville Subdivision (146 Rose Lane), $130,000
• Phillip Mark Moberly and Barbara Moberly to Phillip Mark Moberly and Barbara Moberly, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties who are husband and wife and in order to create a survivorship interest
• Travis Oran Davis and Kellyah Brynn Davis to National Transfer Services, LLC, lot 22 Boone’s Trace Subdivision (168 Gleneagles Blvd.), $599,999
• National Transfer Services, LLC to James Oscar Stepp and Tracey Warne Stepp, lot 22 Boone’s Trace Subdivision (168 Gleneagles Blvd.), $599,999
• Eldridge Enterprises, LLC to Laura Perdue, tract 1: lot s 29 – 24 Dixie Park Highway; tract 2: lots: 7 – 10 Dixie Park Highway, $149,900
• Tami Hatcher and Paul Hatcher to Richard D. Gagel and Diane E. Gagel, lot 10-A St Andrews Phase I of Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $79,999
• Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC to Joshua Anglin, 1191 Scaffold Cane Road, $160,000
• Small Town Housing, Inc. To Tammy Torres, lot 11 Block A Burchwood Subdivision (341 Burchwood Drive, $159,900
• LP Construction, LLC to David H. Brumley and Emily S. Blackburn, lot 193 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision Phase; VII-C (820 Stone Ridge Drive), $479,900
• Michael Rogers and April Rogers to Brea Green and Ricky L. Green, 2530 Oakley Wells Road, $230,000
Wanda Martin (f/k/a Wanda J. Gilbert) to Richard Clem and Jennifer Ann Murphy, lot 14 Brookline Subdivision (353 Palomino Drive), $236, 900
• Brandon Michael Baker and Shapell Baker to John Roy Wilkinson by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Simone Diane Wilkinson and Simone Diane Wilkinson, lot 42 Kensington Place (168 Kensington Place), $215,000
Robin Sowers and Charlene P. Sowers, to Alexandria Ryan Sowers, lot 88 Bay Colony Subdivision of Highland Park, (452 Highland Lakes Drive), for and in consideration of $1.00 and the love and affection between parents and child
• Gage Edward Hill and Kaitlyn Nicole Eggett to Connie Sue Kates, tract Madison County, $113,000
