Oct. 16
• Darrell K. Baker, Sherry Baker, and Daniel K. Baker to Chance Cornelius Jones and Emily Grace Jones, tract Kentucky Highway 52, $115,000
• Alicia Nicole Whatker to Kia L. Smith, lot 38 and Tract C Plat 22/175 (property commonly known as 800 Melanie Lane), $162,3000
• Brian Scott Rufty and Shonna Rufty to Johnny Prine and Marjorie Prine, lot 11 Breezy Point Estates, $252,000
• Lawrence D. Ferris and Carole Farris to Ronda Bailey, lot 17 Fountain Park Subdivision, $199,000
David Richardson and Ashley Richardson a/k/a Ashley L Richardson to Michael Beeler and Tonia Beeler, lot 18 Stoney Creek, $175,000
• Karen Yoder f/k/a Karen Jenson and Ken Yoder to Shane Wheeler, lot 2 Fountain Park Subdivision, $239,900
• Richmond Development Company, LLC., a Kentucky limited liability company, successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC, to Houghton Homes, LLC, lot 25 Ashpark Subdivision, $37,000
Oct. 19
• Monica L. Hughes to Casey Shawn Peercy and Macie Shianne Samples, lot 10 Crossings Subdivision, $184,000
• Gerald Romans and Lena Shelton Romans to Mac Norman and Vanessa Norman, tracts Madison County, to have and to hold together with all appurtenances and privileges belonging unto the second party for and during their joint lives with the remainder in fee simple to the survivor of them, their heirs and assigns forever
• Richmond Development Company LLC., a Kentucky Limited Liabililty company, successor by merger to Turnberry Partners, LLC, to Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC, lot 30 Ashpark Subdivision, $37,000
• George Seals, Brenda Seals, and Ashley D. Christian (f/k/a Ashley Roark) to Eugene Bingham, Jr and Andrea Lee Bingham, 1890 Peggy Flats Road, $31,000
• Adrianna H. Francis to Lloyd D. Stephens and Martha A. Stephens, unit 28 Highlands Townhomes, Inc, $230,000
• Angela L. White to Jacqueline Lail-Anglin, lot 101 Madison Village Subdivision, for and in consideration for $1.00
• Michael Paul Williams and Sherri Williams to Scott Peace, lot 8 Powell’s Addition, $52,500
• Letha M. Anderson to John D. Moots and Marina K. Moots and through John D. Moots, her Attorney-In-Fact, lot 28 Eagle Point Subdivision, $234,900
• Joe Vernon Massengale and Shirley Jean Massengale, Co-Trustees of the Shirley J. Massingale Trust to Alfred H. Alexander, Jr. and Marjorie A. Alexander, lot 2 Old Town Estates Subdivision, $375,000
Oct. 20
•Angela Rae Johnson and Doug Johnson to Bonnie L. McQueen, lot 65 Argyll Woods, $186,500
• David Lawson Builders, LLC to Soth Builders, LLC, lot 59 Brookline Subdivision, $15,000
• William Everett Knight, Jr. and Donna Koontz to Kristen Ellen Lamb and Corey Lamb, tract 1-B Plat 28/363, $220,000
• Donald R. Sparks and Bobbi Sue Sparks to Brack Morgan, lots 29-31, Norwood Acres Subdivision, $142,500
• Dale Vanstone to Luke LeFebvre and Renee LeFebvre, lot 25 King’s Gate Subdivision, $25,000
• Payne Homes, Inc. to Andrew L. Irwin and Lori A. Thompson, lot 13, Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $314,900
• Edwin Drew Sarniak and Linda K. Sarniak to Gary W. Adkins and Sherry B. Adkins, Lot 84 Boones Trace Subdivision, $365,000
• Tony Brown and Brinkley Brown to Stella K. Welch, tract plat 9/323, $192,000
Nicole E. Keller and Christopher S. Keller to Johnny Ellington and Amanda Bays, lot 52 Bush Bottom Estates, $171,500
• Ron Durham Builders, LLC to Mark A. Taulbee and Jill R. Taulbee, lot 128 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $265,000
• Grover C. Harrison and Pamela S. Harrison to Jack Diamond and Carol Diamond, unit 17 condominium Highland Townhomes, $243,000
• James F. Jones and Marilyn W. Jones to Larry Hall, lot 27 Battlefield Place Subdivision, $225,000
• Sharron Anderson by her attorney-in-fact, Ronnie Anderson and Ronnie Anderson to Jonathan Anderson, 166 Ogg Lane, to have and old said tract of land, with appurtenances and privileges there unto.
Oct. 21
• Harold Clay Kaiser Charles and Scarlette Raye Charles to Gary W. Reed and Patricia Reed, tract plat 8/164, $55,000
• Cindy Freeman to Brandon S. Northern and Darren Northern, lot 6 Homeplace Subdivision, $150,000
• Bruce Cope Builders, LLC to James L. Moore and Shelly L. Moore, $290,000, lot 46 Twin Lakes Subdivision
• Russell Dean McMahan and Stephaniie Lynn McMahan to Austin W. Huffam and Taylor M. Huffman, lot 90 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $205,000
• J. Flynn, Inc to Thomas and Vickie Martin, lot 157 Heritage Place Subdivision, $251,300
• Barry Lee Harvey to David N. Richardson, lot 71 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $171,000
• Danielle Capillo, Joshua Bills, Paul Capillo, Lorina Capillo, Maureen Capillo, Andrew Capillo to Danielle Capillo and Joshua Bills, tracts Madison County, in consideration of the settlement of the state of John Capillo
• Kristin L. Harris and James Harris to Luke LeFebvre and Renee LeFebvre, lot 26 King’s Gate Subdivision, $49,900
• Henry Turpin and Lavern Turpin to Benard A. Turpin and Patricia Ann Turpin, tracts Madison County, $3,000
• Judy Kate Clark, successor trustee of the Edward C. Wuskell and Frieda B. Wuskell Living Trust to Judy Kate Clark and John Clark, tract Madison County, to have and hold the same with all appurtenances thereunto belonging unto the grantee, for and during their joint lives with the remainder in simple fee.
• Tyler L. Arvin to Sandra Davis, lot 46 Kensington Place Subdivision, $185,000
• L P Construction, LLC to tony Brown and Brinkley Brown, lot 69 Derby Chase Subdivision, $259,900
• Anita F. Cline (f/k/a Anita F. Elam) and Danny Ray Cline, Jr to Sherri O’Brien Williams and Michael P. Williams, lot 71 Battlefield Place, $260,000
• Jeffrey D. Durr and Christy L. Durr to Doris Estes, lot 3 Fairview Estates Subdivision, $287,500
• Tyler Coleman to Cheikh Waly Ndiaye, lot 42 Argyll Subdivision, $200,000
• Morgan B. Lawwill and Meghin Helton to Codee B. Tackett and Brooke A. Standafer, lot 27 Double D. Meadows, $214,900
• Gregory Gross and Jennifer Leigh Gross to Laken Tackett and Alexander Hammonds, lot 5 Miller’s Landing, $171,000
• Jun Zao to Felicia Gay, lot 20 Shiloh Cove Subdivision, $315,000
• Stuart W. Hamilton and Kyle Hamilton to Robin H. Ammons (f/k/a Robin Hamilton and Robin Devere), John Keith Hamilton, Adriana Sutherland, Greg Sutherland, and Janice Stephenson Hamilton to Jackson Tyler Bray and Courtney E. Bray, lots 30 and 31 Dizney Estate Subdivision, $210,000
