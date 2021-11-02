Madison County Property Transfers: October 18 - 20, 2021

Oct. 18
• Justin T. Van Huss to Natasha Renee Sexton, lot 23 Clarksville Subdivision (146 Rose Lane), $130,000
• Phillip Mark Moberly and Barbara Moberly to Phillip Mark Moberly and Barbara Moberly, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties who are husband and wife and in order to create a survivorship interest
• Travis Oran Davis and Kellyah Brynn Davis to National Transfer Services, LLC, lot 22 Boone’s Trace Subdivision (168 Gleneagles Blvd.), $599,999
• National Transfer Services, LLC to James Oscar Stepp and Tracey Warne Stepp, lot 22 Boone’s Trace Subdivision (168 Gleneagles Blvd.), $599,999
• Eldridge Enterprises, LLC to Laura Perdue, tract 1: lot s 29 – 24 Dixie Park Highway; tract 2: lots: 7 – 10 Dixie Park Highway, $149,900
• Tami Hatcher and Paul Hatcher to Richard D. Gagel and Diane E. Gagel, lot 10-A St Andrews Phase I of Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $79,999
• Kentucky Property Ventures, LLC to Joshua Anglin, 1191 Scaffold Cane Road, $160,000
• Small Town Housing, Inc. To Tammy Torres, lot 11 Block A Burchwood Subdivision (341 Burchwood Drive, $159,900
• LP Construction, LLC to David H. Brumley and Emily S. Blackburn, lot 193 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision Phase; VII-C (820 Stone Ridge Drive), $479,900
• Michael Rogers and April Rogers to Brea Green and Ricky L. Green, 2530 Oakley Wells Road, $230,000
Wanda Martin (f/k/a Wanda J. Gilbert) to Richard Clem and Jennifer Ann Murphy, lot 14 Brookline Subdivision (353 Palomino Drive), $236, 900
• Brandon Michael Baker and Shapell Baker to John Roy Wilkinson by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Simone Diane Wilkinson and Simone Diane Wilkinson, lot 42 Kensington Place (168 Kensington Place), $215,000
Robin Sowers and Charlene P. Sowers, to Alexandria Ryan Sowers, lot 88 Bay Colony Subdivision of Highland Park, (452 Highland Lakes Drive), for and in consideration of $1.00 and the love and affection between parents and child
• Gage Edward Hill and Kaitlyn Nicole Eggett to Connie Sue Kates, tract Madison County, $113,000
Oct. 19
• Linda Mullins to Robert Joyce and Aurora Joyce, lot 30 Beaumont Subdivision (116 Legacy Drive), $289,900
• Joel G. Scrafton and Teresa A. Scrafton to Andrea F. Ayers and Steven S. Ayers (a/k/a Sean Ayers), lot 71 Quail West Phase IV (607 Dove Lane), $495,000
• Roger Keck and Marsha Keck to Jesse James Broyhill and Amanda Broyhill, 318 North 3rd Street, $169,000
• Keith Peercy and Ashley Peercy to Austin Denise Sizemore and Ryan Hugh Sizemore, lot 27, Fieldstone Subdivision (962 Cobble Drive), $305,000
• Billy B. Combs and Teresa G. Combs (incorrectly spelled as Teresea G. Combs in prior deed) to Heather R. Devasher and Hope R. Douglas, lot 68 Bay View Subdivision (241 Savannah Drive), for and in consideration of the love and affection which Grantors have for Grantees. Grantees being the daughters of the Grantors
• James S. True and Mary Elizabeth Oldfield to the James S. True Revocable Living Trust, lots 4 – 18 South Bluegrass Center Phase 4, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Carol Hicks and David Hicks to John Watson and Effie Watson, lot 26 phase III Wildflower Subdivision (141 Woods Pointe Drive), $295,900
• Day Rentals, LLC to Sherry Jo Jones, lot 5 in what is known as P and D Subdivision, $125,000
• Lisa Lynn Moore to Nathaniel Cecil, tract Madison County, $144,500
• Donald C. Wiseman to Ruby Willis Maupin, tract U.S. Highway 421 (4471 Battlefield Highway), $220,000
• Kieana Hartman and Austin Hartman to Matthew C. Haney, tract Madison County (108 Dinsmore St.), $148,000
• Charles King to Kenneth Logan Allen, tract E plat 26/168, $135,000
Lenora Johnson McGill (a/k/a Lenora J. McGill) and James Carol McGill to Larry Todd and Wanda Todd, Parcel A plat 30/4, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties to correct a property line
• Larry Todd and Wanda Todd to Lenora Johnson McGill and James Carol McGill, Parcel A plat 30/4, for and in consideration of an agreement between the parties to correct a property line
A & R Contractors, LLC to Cassandra Meek and Floyd A. Meek, lot 101 Orchard Hills Subdivision (201 Page Drive), $219,000
Oct. 20
• Christopher A. Collins and Jennifer Logan Collins to Logan Watkins and Hanna S. Watkins, lot 20 Block 5 Fountain Park Subdivision (319 Riva Ridge Road), #220,000
• Will M. Pearson to Regina King and Richard King, 191 Charlie Norris Road, $45,000
• Faith and Hope Properties, LLC to Michael Lee Snider and Debra Ann Watts, 121 Central Avenue, $42,500
• Ramsey Development Project, LLC to The Board of Education of Madison County, Kentucky, tract A plat 29/293, $1,700,000
• Ira Eugene Reed to Dawn Miller, Trustee of the Ira Reed Living Trust, dated October 19, 2021, 469 Meadowbrook Road, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Jimmy and Barbara Lakes to Elizabeth Ann Robinson, Trustee of the Jimmy and Barbara Lakes Irrevocable Trust, dated September 7, 2021, lot 6 Whispering Oaks Subdivision (1020 Whispering oaks Lane), for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Keith Flowers and Sarah Flowers to John Kroll and Tara Kroll, tract Madison County, $486,000
• Wanda Brown (f/k/a Wanda Jones) to Diana Jo Abshire, 107 Bolton Avenue, $159,900
• Emily Millen and Raymond Jacob Hofmeister to Patsy Saylor, lot 159 Heritage Place Subdivision (284 Meridian Way), $259,900
• Carla Craig to Brandon Powell and Erin Powell, tract A plat 2319, $169,000
• Janice Bailey to Janice Bailey and Roy Curtis Harold, 711 Opossum Kingdom Road, by the grantor for her mutual benefit
• Amy R. Gordon to Deron Reid Miller and Zoe Leann Deaton, lot 2 and part of lot 3 Arlington View Subdivision (1307 Arlington Drive), $185,000
• Manton Ray Cornett and Tonita P. Cornett to Robert R. Powell, lot 58 The Oaks Subdivision Phase 2 (309 Bocote Drive), $301,000
• Jill Whittaker and Lynn Whittaker Barnes, as Co-Administrators of the Estate of Patsy g. Whittaker to Jill Whittaker and Lynn Whittaker Barnes, in their individual capacities, lot 14 Greenway Heights Subdivision, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Nature’s Construction Company, Inc. to Alan E. Anderson and Rebecca L. Anderson, lot 2 Warrior’s Trace Subdivision (2007 Powhatan Trail), $450,000
• Terry Busson and Deborah Busson to Keith A. Peercy and Ashley E. Peercy, lot 99 of Bay Colony Subdivision at Highland Park (353 Highland Lakes Drive), $425,5050
• Josh Anglin to Thomas J. Ross, tract Highway 421, $105,000
• William J. Coomes and Michelle Y. Coomes to Emily Miller and Raymond Hoffmeister, 105 Vanwinkle Grove, $257,700
• Charles Burns and Shirley Burns to Charles K. Burns and Kimberly Burns Caudill, Unit #21, a Condo Unit of Highlands Townhomes, Phase II, Section B, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parent and child
