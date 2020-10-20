Oct. 4
• Donna Abner and Johnny Abner to Natasha Lynn Winkler, tracts Madison County, $48,000
• Ngoc Anh Pham to George Tyler Engle and Allyson Paige Engle, lot 9 Overlook Farms Subdivision, $115,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Payne Homes, LLC, lot 34 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $40,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Payne Homes, LLC lot 17 Magnolia Point Subdivision, $38,000
• Spyglass Construction Co., LLC to James P, Lyndon and Patricia Lyndon, lot 15 Ashpark Subdivision, $227,360
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Jayson Graham Langfels and Courtney Rose Langfels, lot 46 Magnolia Point Subdivision, $351,000
• Marlene White F/K/A Marlene W. Lawson to Kenneth T. Lawson, lot 8 Dreamland Subdivision, in consideration of the sum of $1 and pursuant to the separation agreement in the matter of Lawson v. Lawson, Madison Circuit Court Civil Action #08-CI-882
• Secretary of Housing and Urban Development by Shannahan Fils to Sarah Herrington and Roy Williams, tracts Madison County, $163,379
• Tommie Brown to Barrett Campbell Land Company, LLC., lot 1 Stateland Subdivision, $145,000
• Gooroo Properties, LLC to Stephen Guerra and Barrett Campbell Land Company, LLC, lot 4 Greenway Heights, $265,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Megan Bloomer, lot 36 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $185,000
• 25 South Properties, LLC to Thomas Quality Construction, LLC, lot 44 Crossings Subdivision, $29,500
• Angela Currier to Catherine Currier, Trustee of the Clifford and Angela Irrevocable Trust, tracts KY Highway 52, in consideration of love and affection
• David Lee Williams and Harriette Ann Williams (through her attorney-in-fact David Williams to Robert Vincent Jennings and Samantha Jo Jennings, lot 8 Burnhamwood Subdivision, $267,500
• Berea Industrial Development Authority to Berea Land Company, LLC., tract plat 29/158, $1,000,000
Oct. 5
• Joseph B. Welch and Vicky Welch, formerly known as Vicky Nguyen to Andrew Rhorer and Sheena Rhorer, lot 12 Boones Trace Subdivision, $350,000
• E and M Construction Services Unlimited, LLC to Aaron Hume, lot 200 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $255,000
• Roy D. Henry and Audrea Henry to Derek Dunaway, lot 104 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $190,400
• Michael A. Kirkpatrick and Laura A. Kirkpatrick to Grant C. Evans and Evelyn Evans, lot 43 Eagles Landing Subdivision, $215,000
• Tara Lee Johnson and Cara Paige Johnson to Carter Lee Johnson and Denise Eugenia Johnson, tract plat 2/225, $165,000
• Cierra D. Swords and Eric D. Swords to Jacob Ginter and McKayla Ginter, lot 25 Willow Glenn Subdivision, $209, 000
• Daniel Combs and Tabitha Combs to Billy r. Lakes and Brittany L. Lakes, lot 222 Homestead Estates Subdivision, $255,000
• Shea R. Kapovich and Tiffany Kapovich and Robert E. Kapovich and Gail Kapovich to Moriah Tussey and Jonathan Tussey, lot 49 Argyll Woods Subdivision, $239,900
• Robbie A. Smith and Casey C. Smith to Larry Feltner and Jessica A. Feltner, lot 67 Waco Heights Subdivision, $290,000
• Justin Waggoner and Taylor Waggoner to Brianna Michelle McKnight and Matthew Sherman McKnight, lot 25 Jack Creek Homes Subdivision, $124,900
• Lillian Thi Nguyen to Darin Kent Durham and Linh M. Durham, lot 58 Banyans @ Goldenleaf, $140,000
• Elige Campbell and Linda Q. Campbell to Ken Isaacs Properties, LLC, lot 51 Tremont Subdivision, $35,000
• Sycamore Park@Golden Leaf, LLC. to William Blair and Trina Blair, lot 16 Sycamore Park at Golden Leaf, $225,000
• Kentucky Lodging and Development Company, Inc. to Tandy Big Hill, LLC., tract Kentucky 21, $1,260, 971
Oct. 6
• James P. Holt and Susan Lynn Holt to Gary Edward Dalton and Rose Mae Dalton, lot 21 Hickory Hills Subdivision, $320,000
• Harold Wayne Allen and Thelma Allen, Rosa Lynn Murphy, Rita Gail Denny, Charlotte Lee Hackworth, Mossie Katherine Williams to Gordon Michael Rice and Elizabeth Lyn Rice, 355 Big Hill Avenue, $50,000
• Jonathan Chad Evans to Japes P. Holt and Susan L. Holt, lot 118-B Battlefield Estates Subdivision, $195,000
• Yvonne C. Evanson to Tracy Leigh Dickerson, tracts Madison County, $1 and love and affection between parent and child
• William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams to John Sharkey and Tabitha Sharkey, 3015 Old KY 52, $223,000
• KJC Properties, LLC. to Thomas Charles Ayres and Robin Denise Ayres, lot 45 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $182,900
• Gregory Uthe and Linda M. Uthe to Ian Blake Holbrook and Catherine Bolson Holbrook, tract plat 27/129, $348,500
• Diana W. Ross trustee of the Diana W Ross Revocable Trust and Diana W. Ross trustee of the Ardith E. Ross Revocable Trust to Marla K. McCarty, parcel A Plat 29/159, in consideration for love and affection
• Matthew Vincent and Andrea Vincent to Lisa Wells-Campbell and Bryan Scott Campbell, lot 26 Carey Acres Subdivision, $185,000
• Leonard Franklin Dryer and Lee Dryer to Cindy M. Freeman, 190 Waco Loop, $55,000
• Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC to Quad State Welding LLC., 186 Crutcher Pike, $146,000
• Carl E. Broaddus and Cathy S. Broaddus to Isaiah David Scarborough, 76 Kay Street, $122,500
• Paul E. Hale and Connie S. Hale to Paul E. Hale and Connie S. Hale, lot 100 Castlewood Subdivision, in consideration of love and affection
•Jerry Herndon and Joyce Herndon to David G. Apodaca and Jamie Lynn Apodaca, lot 55 Boone Trace Subdivision, $520,000
• William Dakota Allen Settle and Sequoyah Brook Settle to Matthew Gene Kimbler, tract P6/101, $165,000
• Channing R. Taylor and Alissa J. Taylor to Susan Coleman, lot 42 Beaumont Subdivision, $211,000
Oct. 7
• John Alex Tyler and Deanna Tyler to Gretchen Michelle Wasson and Christopher Scott Wasson, lot 2 P12/38 Old Kentucky 21, $240,000
• Kathy Johnson n/k/a Kathy Lyle and David Lyle to Signature Heating and Air, LLC., lot 13 Merrick Place Subdivision, $175,000
• George Goodrich and Jo Etta Goodrich to Katrina Lynn Goodrich and Anita Renee Kennedy, tract 2 A P26/362, in consideration of the love and affection from parents to their children
• LP Construction, LLC, to Gregory Alan Ginter and Sherry Lynn Ginter, lot 124 Magnolia Point Subdivision, $289,900
• Donna Gail Coates and Bobby Darwin Coates to Lester Adams and Lora Adams, tract 1-C P29/165 Jolly Ridge Road
• Secretary of Veterans Affairs, an Officer of the United States of America to Del Gregory Drury, lot 13 Ridgehaven Subdivision, $305,550
• Nellie Alexander to Troy Conner and Lauren Conner, tracts in Madison County, $130,000
• Lori A. Walters to Russell Adam Gibson and Emma Seymour Gibson, lot 2 Millers Landing, $180,000
• Kristina Wynn Ping to Mariah Castlen and Alexander Castlen, lot 81 Oaks Subdivision, $264,500
• Bryan A. Cain and Vickie L. Cain to Julian Cornelio-Olmos and Maricruz Rodriguez Gomez, lot 4 Rich Lex Subdivision/2581 Lexington Road, $160,000
• Joseph McCarthy and Dana McCarthy to Manal Asad, lot 110 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $220,000
• J. Witt Properties, LLC., to Megan K. Richards, lot 82 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $194,900
• Gregory Strunk and Janice Strunk to Bobby J. Schuler and Crystal Schuler, lot 1 Dixie Highway Park Addition, $114,900
• Frances L. Hoagland and Thomas Hoagland, trustees under the Hoagland Living Trust dated February 1, 2020 to Benjamin Tate Bennett, lot 24 Waterford Place Subdivision, $350,000
• Robert W. Schultz and Donna G. Schultz as co-trustees of the Robert W. Schultz and Donna G. Schultz Revocable living Trust dated May 1, 2008 to Ashley Deluca and Ever A. Reyes. Lot 60 Heritage Place Subdivision, $287,500
• Aaron Hannah and Mikayla Hanna to Kaleb Uzzle and Hanna Uzzle, lots 11 and 12 Highland View Subdivision, $145,000
• Frank C. Whitehouse and Patricia Whitehouse to David Hammond and Jessica Hammond, lot 101 Boones Trace Subdivision, $35,000
• Rachel Perkins and Tanner Perkins to Paul Gross and Shelli Gross, lot 8 Nature’s Nest Subdivision, $220,000
• Tony M. Day and Alene A. Day to Luke Bruce, lot 85 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $527,000
• Matthew H. Jewell and Jessica R. Jewell to Floyd D. Himes, lot 2 Hope Estates Subdivison, $116,900
• Stan L. Arnold and Bonnie K. Arnolds to 5th ST LLC, a Kentucky limited liability company, tract Madison County, $30,000
• Matthew W. Crist AKA Matthew William Crist and Rebecca M. Crist AKA Rebecca Margaret Crist to Bryan Keith Tolson and Tonya Tolson, lot 15 Traditions at Parkey Falls, $498,500
• McElwee to Joseph McCarthy and Dana McCarthy, lot 7 Runyon Grove Subdivision, $275,000
• Johnny L. Elliott and Hayden N. Elliott to Phillip S. Smith and Julie C. Phillips lot 320 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $226,500
• Colbrook, LLC to Thomas Ladd and Diane Ladd, lot 19 Rolling Acres Subdivision, $275,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Seth Daniel and Samantha Ann Daniel, Lot 35 Shiloh Cove Subdivision, $269,900
• George Berry, Jr to Mark Shane Berry and Kelly Mae Berry, tracts Madison County, in consideration of love and affection
• Mark A. Hunter and Karen S. Hunter to Becki Moberly, lot 7 Rivendell Subdivision, $25,000
