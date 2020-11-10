Oct. 23
• Begley Properties, LLC to Buc-Ee’s Kentucky, LLC, lots 1 and 2 Begley Properties Subdivision, $4,629,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Dean Chriscinske and Myra Chrisinske, lot 46 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $184,900
• Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, f/k/a Appalachian Federal Credit Union to Joanna R. Juzwik and Barbara Ann Wade, 104 Pasco Street, $100,000
• Christopher w. Garner and Amanda K. Garner to Gene Sue Parker and Suncha Jacues, lot 35 Warrior’s Trace, $330,000
• Marilyn R. Kapp to Jeremy L. Mullins and Caroll Mullins, lot 2 Wallace Court Subdivision, $154,200
James A. Saylor and Debbie A. Saylor to David Dick and Sara Dick, lot 79 Tate’s Creek Estates Subdivision, $330,000
• A and R Contractors, LLC to Victoria Lynn Crabtree, lot 91 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $198,400
• Scott Fusilier and Betsy Shilling Fusillier to Karlie Richardson, lot 7 Stateland Subdivision, $135,000
• Camilo Rodriguez and Araceli G. Guiza to Maryanne Brock and Shannon Brock, tract Madison County, $199,999
• Leslie E. Carr and Clayton Otis Oswald to M and I Investments, LLC., lot 119 Creekside Subdivision, $192,500
• Spyglass Construction Company, LLC. to Stephanie Lynn Boley, lot 16 Ashpark Subdivision, $215,820
• JPC Properties, LLC., to M and I Investments, LLC, lot 120 Creekside Subdivision, $192,500
• Daniel Burns to Dillon C. Doan and Kaytlyn Davidson, tract Madison County, $130,000
• DLS Partners, LLC to Jerry Anderson and Clara Anderson, 901 Paddock Court, $255,000
• James Leslie Moore and Shelly Lynn Moore to Robert Scott Ready and Chun S. Cheung, lot 42 Creekside Subdivision, $195,900
• Marie Prater to Bruce Chrisman and Melissa Kaye Chrisman, lot 11 Cedar Point Subdivision, for and in consideration of love and affection.
• Richard Brown a/k/a Richard A. Brown and Karen Denise Brown to Spires Holdings, LLC, tracts Madison County, $32,000
• Wanda Ramsey as the executrix of the estate of James William Ramsey a/k/a J.W. Ramsey and Wanda M. Ramsey as trustee of the James William Ramsey Living Trust dated January 14, 2020 to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for use and benefit of the Transportation Cabinet, Department of Highways, tracts Madison County, $100,000
Oct. 26
• Katherine Ramirez and Israel Ramirez to Mijan Shakya, lot 26 Roseland Acres Subdivision, in consideration to satisfy obligation
• Crit Cable a/k/a Gary Critison Cable and Susan Cable a/k/a Susan Rogers Cable, lot 94 Ashpark Subdivision, $205,000
• George G. Hunter IV and Alicia C. Hunter to Shelby Fultz, lot 72 Oaks Subdivision, $230,000
• Wayne Winkler, Anna Winkler, Harry Winkler and Patrician Winkler to Judy Frazier and Wesley Frazier, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Wayne Winkler, Anna Winkler, Harry Winkler and Patricia Winkler, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection
Oct. 27
• Antony Lee Morrison and Jennifer L. Morrison to Amy Gill, 300 Radford Hollow Road, $76,000
• Jade Enterprises, Inc. to Bobbie Conn, lot 23 Tremont Subdivision, $360,000
• Janie Rowse and Timothy Robert Charles to Eric J. Martin, lot Dewey Rose Subdivision, $70,000
• Mary Katherine Kauffman by John Fox Kauffman III, her lawful attorney in fact to Barry K. Tackett, lots Dixie Highway Park Subdivision, $149,900
• Carl Hoskins and Kristy Nicole Hoskins to Jeana K. Campbell and Dustin T. Eversole, lot 33 Old South Estates Subdivision, $130,000
• James W. Sparks to Dalton Estes and Courtney Estes, lot 2 Stateland Subdivision, $148,000
• Lloyd Woolery and Margie A. Woolery to Christian Robert Smith and Jessica Ann Smith, tract Madison County, $25,000
• Frank Dale Lightly and Colleen Lorraine Lightly to mark Allen Moppin, lot 37 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $304,000
• U.S. Bank Trust National Association (not in its individual capacity, but solely as owner trustee for VRMTG Asset Trust) c/o Selene Finance to Octavio Correa Gomes, lot 101 South Bluegrass Junction, $135,450
• Michelle M. McCarthy to Cody D. Bryant, lot 1 Bear’s Den Subdivision, $102,000
• Timothy Nichols and Kinsey Nichols, grantor to Jeff Vanzant as trustee and Timothy Nichols and Kinsey Nichols as grantee, lot 10 Hagan’s Mill Estates, in consideration of $1.00 cash in hand the receipt of all which is here by acknowledged ad other good and valuable consideration with remainder in fee simple
• James R. McKinney and Vicki D. McKinney to Chelsea Kelton Ruble and Kaleb Lamb, lot 15 Bush Bottom Estates, $165,000
• Roy Rogers and Floretta Rogers, to George E. Riley and Jessica Riley, tract 3 plat 24/104 Meadowbrook Road, $59,000
• Timothy Hensley and Jane Post to Jordan Black, Bryan Thomas and Holly Thomas, 106-108 Hanson Street, $163,900
Oct. 28
• Mary Rose L. French and Jeremy Elkins to Steven Jody Rickards and Sandy Ruth Rickards, lot 54 High Meadows Subdivision, $200,000
• Zella Mullins to Joshua Mullins, tract 11 Plat 10/89, $18,000
Wayne Winkler and Anna Winkler to Judy Frazier and Wesley Frazier, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of love and affection and in fee simple
• Leila Arthur and Jordan Arthur to Franklin Delano Stone, Jr. and Kelli Kay Stone, lot 96 Bluegrass Junction Subdivision, $167,500
• Harold Kelley and Wilma Kelley to Larry Keith Williamson, lot 2 Oak Ridge Farms Subdivision, $565,000
Oct. 29
• Shiloh Pointe Properties, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 174 Shiloh Point Subdivision, $38,0000
• Powell Family Trust by and through Harold Lloyd Halfhill II to Darrell Keith Baker and Daniel K. Baker, tract 18 plat 6/124 (the remainder original tract 18 of the Louis Pineur Farm), $125,000
• James Lewis and Lavena Lewis to Heath Ryan Napier and Angela Napier, tract plat 17/103, $405,000
• Russell D. Flaugher to Marty Wilburn and Noreletta Wilburn, lot 42 Oaks Subdivision, $231,900
• Todd Builders, LLC to William Kling and Jennifer R. Kling, lot 3 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $190,000
• RMW Development LLC to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lots 40, 41, and 87 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $75,000
• William T. Tudor to Lauren W. Agee and Derek K. Agee, 320 Concord Road, for and in consideration of love and affection and in fee simple
• Patrick Eugene Ballinger and Angela Michelle Ballinger to TMR Ventures, LLC. lot 477 Opossum Kingdom Road, for and in consideration of a capital contribution to grantee and in fee simple
• Ronnie Howe and Connie Howe to Scott Douglass McIntosh and Traci Lynn McIntosh, tracts Madison County, $235,000
• The Reavis D. Gibb Revocable Living Trust and the Dianne H. Gibb Revocable Living Trust by Clifton R. Gibb to Clifton R. Gibb, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of transferring property from the Reavis D. Gibb Revocable Living Trust and The Dianne H. Gibb Revocable Living trust to the party of the second part individual and for the other good valuable consideration.
• B and B Builders, LLC., to Modou Mbacke Dieng, lot 43 Burchwood Subdivision, $146,500
• Elizabeth T. Duerson to Southparke Ranch, LLC. tract Madison County, $112,000
• Gary R. Williams and Rhonda C. Williams to Seth Thomas Cornelius, lot 46 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $369,000
• Randy Murrell and Candida Murphy to Kent Allen Coke, lots 68 and 69 Spring Lake Subdivision, $149,000
• Justin A. Rader and Courtney L. Rader to Jacob Austin Watkins, lots 22-25 Clearview Subdivision, $137,500
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.