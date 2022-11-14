Madison County Property Transfers: October 27 - 31, 2022

Oct. 27
• Peggy Evelyn Brown to Rachael Peggy Marvin and Sally Ann Pennington, Trustees of the Peggy Evelyn Brown Irrevocable Trust, dated October 26, 2022, 102 Old Pond Way, Richmond, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Charles K. Givens and Lauri Givens to Christopher Kelley and Kelsey Kelley, tract plat 30/263, $140,000
• Sawgrass Properties, LLC to S&R Enterprises, LLC, lot 2 B plat 30 page 22, $200,000
• Wanda Ballard to Harry Ballard and Anita Ballard, lot 11 Block B Linden Street Redevelopment, Phase IV, for and in consideration of the love and affection between parties, grantor being the mother of the grantees
• Daniel Devlin and Giselle Silvestrini – Cordero to Daniel Devlin and Giselle Silvestrini-Cordero, 100 Brown Court, Units 1 – 4, Berea, for and in consideration of love and affection between the parties who are husband and wife
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Sara Kathy Combs, lot 39 Fincastle Subdivision, Phase I, $295,000
• Johannes Christian Cussons, Sr. and Amie – Lo Cussons to Lloyd Miller and Sheri L. Miller, 1045 Rubrum Way, Richmond, $600,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Carl York and Belinda York, 1504 Chardonnay Way, Berea, $339,900
• Thomas J. Pitcher to WW Investments, LLC< lot 26 Windsor Subdivision, $105,000
• Patricia A. Wilson, Trustee of the Ralph B. Wilson Family Revocable Trust, dated May 24, 2012, by Patricia Ann Wilson to Patricia Ann Wilson, 138 Franke Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of transfer of property out of a trust
Oct. 28
• Mary H. Jones and Jerry W. Jones to Amanda Benedict and James Benedict, lot 70 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 3, $265,000
• Lisa Owen and Paul Moge to Shaileshbhai Patel and Nitaben S. Patel, tract Madison County (in the vicinity of Round Hill), $85,000
• Billy Eugene Walters, Leonard Franklin Dyer and Lee Dyer to Steven Dale Norris and Roberta L. Norris, 256 Waco Heights, $337,000
• Jacob Johnson and Misty Johnson to Benjamin Case, Jr., 208 Terri Avenue, Berea, $300,000
Oct. 31
• Martin Lane Brown and Karen Gale Brown to Symphony Farms, Inc., 534 Maple Grove Road, Richmond, $370,000
• Darrell Baker, Sherry Baker and Darrell Baker to CCD Homes, LLC, 525 Baker Court, Richmond, $195,000
• The Estate of Daniel Scott Miller, A/K/A Daniel S. Miller, by Gary Miller as Administrator to Jeffrey Ledington and Karen Ledington, 145 Cartier Drive, $210,000
• Clifton R. Gibb and Ruth S. Gibb to Abigail G. Taylor, lots 81 – 85 Windsor Subdivision, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection between
