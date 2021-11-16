Madison County Property Transfers:  October 28 - 29, 2021

Oct. 28
• Shirley A. Edwards, a single person, individually and as Co-Executor of the Estate of Carl D. Edwards and Stacy K. Edwards, Co-Executor of the Estate of Carl D. Edwards to Stacy Edwards, lots Meadowlark Subdivision, for purposes of distributing the property of the Estate of Carl D. Edwards pursuant to the Last Will and Testament of Carl D. Edwards pursuant to the Instrument of Disclaimer of Shirley A. Edwards
• Randall Fox, Elizabeth Fox, Jason D. Brandenburg and Tracy Brandenburg to Jesse Cervantes and Jennifer Cervantes, tracts Madison County (with tract #3 commonly known as 2498 Union City Road), $160,000
• DJL Properties, LLC to Terry Brumagen, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of winding up the affairs (KRS 275,300) of DHJ Properties, LLC and for the distribution of the assets to the shareholder.
• The Pinnacle @ Boone Trace, LLC to Shawn Washington, lot 16 Pinnacle @ Boone Trace, $62,500
• James E. Combs and Oreda Combs to Hershel Nelson Anglin and Abby McAlpin Angle, lot 53 of Ashwood Country Estates Subdivision, $26,500
• Jeremy Jackson to Brent W. Harding and Bonnie Marie Harding, tract plat 23/159 (344 Barker Lane), $65,000
• TR Realty, LLC to Trevor Christian Edwards and Jillian Lee Edwards, lot 33 Persimmon Trace @ Golden Leaf (7005 and 7007 Brady Way), $235,000
• Westwood Custom Homes, LLC to Keys Homes, LLC DBA Keyshomes, lot 28 Forest Hills Estates Phase III of Boone’s Trace Subdivision (742 Oakmont Trail), $50,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Preston B. Pollard, lot 27 Orchard Hills Phase 3 (177 Page Drive) $229,000
• Michael S. Smith to Michael S. Smith and Crystal D. Young, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection between the parties and to title jointly, the Grantor being the boyfriend of the Grantee, does grant and convey unto the Grantee or her heirs and assigns forever all of the Grantor’s interest in described property
Donna York Richmond (f/k/a Donna Lee Baker) and Stacy Richmond to Kaci Valdez and Randolph Valdez, lot 2 plat 21/123 (1319 Wallace Mill Road), $212,000
• Roy Todd Builders, Inc. to Anthony Michael Smith, lot 178 – 1 Dixie Park Subdivision, $161,500
• WJ Dishman, Inc. to Shannon J. Lykins, tract B plat 13/137, $110,000
• A+K Property 1, LLC to Kaitlyn Tate and Jonathan Tate, tract plat 3/19 (114 Pin Oak Drive), $185,000
Oct. 29
• Penny Mac Loan Services, LLC to the Secretary of Veteran’s Affairs, an officer of the United States of America, successors and assigns hereinafter, known as “Grantee.” Grantee’s successors, heirs, administrators and/or assigns forever, lot 1 Suncrest Meadows Subdivision (165 Bratcher Lane), $188693
• Vanwinkle Real Estate Holdings, LLC to James Richard Million and Georgia Million, tract Madison County (711 Pine Woods Road), $95,000
• K&L Developers, LLC to The Renovation Group, LLC, lot 126 Grey Oak Subdivision, Plase 3 (629 Fourwinds Drive), $46,000
• Charles Meade, Jr. and Mary Frances Mead to Signature Rentals, LLC, lot 66 Walnut Grove Subdivision (1012 Walnut Grove Circle), $42,000
• Helena A. Coyle and Bobby Coyle to Carmen Grimaldo (a/k/a Carmen Grimaldo Real) and Nabor Grimaldo (a/k/a Nabor Grimaldo Arrendondo), lots 195 – 196 Meadow View Subdivision $168,000
• D and R Properties, LLC to J. Flynn Properties, LLC, lot 37 South Bluegrass Junction Phase 1A, $220,000
• Jeffery R. Flynn and Tamara D. Flynn to J. Flynn Properties, LLC, lot 28 of the Foley Development (862 – 864 Melanie Lane), for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.