Oct. 30
n Phil Beckwith and Carla Beckwith to Judy LaDeur, lot 39 Warrior’s Trace Subdivision, $467,855
n William Glenn Turpin and Mildred Cobb Turpin to William Glenn Turpin, trustee of the William Glenn Turpin Revocable Trust and Mildred Cobb Turpin, trustee of the Mildred Cobb Turpin Revocable Trust, 1835 Union City Road, grant and convey ½ undivided interest unto William Glenn Turpin, trustee of the William Glenn Turpin Revocable trust and assigns forever and a ½ undivided interest unto Mildred Cobb Turpin, trustee of the Mildred Cobb Turpin Revocable Trust in fee simple
nWatson C. Merisca and Jola P. Merisca to Greer T. Brown, lot 47 South Pointe Subdivision, $184,900
nLarry F. Todd as Executor of the Estate of Larry Robert Todd and Larry F. Todd and Wanda Todd, individually and as Co-Trustees of the Larry Robert Todd Testamentary Trust, 670 Mt. Vernon Road, for and in consideration of distributing the assets of the Larry Robert Todd, 1/3 undivided interest in tract 1 and 2/3 undivided interest in tract 2 unto Larry F. Todd and Wanda Todd in fee simple.
nJames Cannon and Brittany Cannon and Carol Cannon a/k/a Carol L. Cannon to Michael Simpson, lot 54 Castlewood Subdivision, $275,000
nJ.D. Leach Enterprises, LLC to William D. Leach, trustee of the Leach Family Irrevocable Trust, tracts Madison County, for and consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties.
nLarry D. Leach and Connie N. Leach to William D. Leach, trustee of the Leach Family Irrevocable Trust, lot 3 Cross Creek Estates Subdivision, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties.
nAnna Lee Boyle and Kathryn Lynn Boyle and Matthew Boyle, Co-trustees of the Anna Lee Boyle Irrevocable Trust, lot 55 Bay View Subdivision, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
nChristopher L. Hager and Gracie A. Hager to Jennifer Barnett, lot 8 Arlington View Addition, $145,000
nJames S. Whaley administrator of the Estate of Gregory B. Whaley (a/k/a Greg Whaley), deceased to Brad Warford, lot 7 Lancaster Woods, $140,000
nKristina Wynn N/K/A Kristina Ping and Blevins Law PLLC to Kristina Ping, Tyler Keith Wall, Preston Nyle-Jay Wall, and Robert Todd Kepperling, Lots 21 and 22 Walter R. Lake Addition, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a parent and a child
nKristina Pigg and Blevins Law, PLLC to Kristina Ping, Robert Todd Kepperling, Tyler Keith Wall and Preston Nyle-Jay Wall, lot 16 Boone Trace Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection a parent has for a child.
nCharles Lee Green and Jennifer Green to Audrey Denise Lofton and Charles Sherwin Conye, tract Madison County, $128,000
nGene A. Lafoe and Mildred Lafoe to Karen Jones, tract 9 P9/179, $175,000
Ellen Dunn and Randy Dunn to Shawn R. Dunn, lot 39 Lexington Heights Subdivision, $135,500
nRene Beaudry and Jacqueline Beaudry to Clyde Sage and Alma Sage, lot 49 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $183,500
Nov. 2
nDeborah C. Lasley a/k/a Deborah Christine Lasley to Matthew P. Rayburn and Andrea K. Rayburn, lot 33 Willow Ridge Subdivision, $256,001
nSandra Begley, f/k/a Sandra Raymer and Shannan Begley to Bobby Joe Hall, lot 51 Crossings Subdivision, $229,900
nSteven Connelly personal representative of the Estate of Shirdy Johnson to J.T. Barrett Land Holdings, LLC, 101 Logston Heights Lane, $55,000
nGlenn M. Jones and Sheila G. Jones to Robbie A. Smith and Casey C. Smith, lot 32 Lower South Point, $187,500
nShelly Simpson and Jesse James Hensley and Amber Hensley, lot 52 South Bluegrass Junction Center, $184,500
nJerry L. Petrey and Rebecca H. Petrey to Robert Lee Pryor and Tabetha Marie Pryor, lot 111 Rose Trace Subdivision, $260,000
nThomas Michael Squires and Patricia Squires to Rodney Lee Wells and Anne Ress Wells, lot 172 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $475,500
nShort Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Rachel Nicole Miracle and Meagan Sky Boling, lot 35 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $188,500
nAlex Jacob Harvey to Anita Brown and Courtney Brown, tract Kentucky Highway 52, $10,000
nSam Vorkpor and Kau S. Vorkpor to Tobey L. Ballinger and Melissa Ann Ballinger, tract Madison County, $145,000
nKeith A. Viveiros and Christopher M. Paiva to Terrill Leo Cain-Buyington, tract Madison County, $11,000
nNorma Faye Neil to Deanna R. Tyler and Florence Roberta Lainhart, lot 51 Battlefield Estates, $225,000
nKen Isaacs Properties, LLC to Eli Campbell Plumbing, LLC, lot 51 Tremont Subdivision, $35,000
Nov. 3
nWilliam E. Mirabelli by and through his attorney-in-fact, Barbara Ann Mirabelli and Barbara Ann Mirabelli to James E. Kalasmiki and Victoria Marie Kalasmiki, lot 163 Boones Trace Subdivision, $60,000
nLinda Richardson to Mikel Ray Perkins, Sr and Donna Jean Perkins, tract Madison County, $285,000
nJames Ronnie Lay and Donna Lay to Thomas Quality Construction, LLC, lots Quail West Subdivision, $50,000
nMitchell T. Kiser and Danielle K. Kiser to Jay Donavon McKinney and Leah Ann McKinney, lot 1332 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $303,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.