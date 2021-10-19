Madison County Property Transfers: October 4 - 6, 2021

Oct. 4
• Diversified Investments, LLC. To Camilla Y. Williams and Mark D. Williams, tract Madison County. $197,000
• Clarence Skeenes and Charlene N. Skeenes to Justain Jones and Brittany Jones, lot 15 C of Forest Lane Subdivision (1401 Forest Lane), $305,000
• John Devere Builders, Inc. to Mary Ann Metzger, lot 34 Ashpark Subdivision Phase 2 (257 Winward Way)
• W. Brent Rice as Executor for and on behalf of the Estate of Peggy A. Rice to Leroy Kemper Douglas and Suzanne Emile Douglas, Unit 4 Highlands Townhomes, Inc., Phase 3 Section A (1030 Highlands Drive), $250,000
• Dabney B. Doty Revocable Trust under agreement dated August 7, 2013, by and through its Trustee Mary Ann Leonard to Alfredo C. Gomes and Camen E. Correa, tract Madison County, $565,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Roger Keck and Marsha Keck, lot 79 Grey Oaks Subdivision Phase 3 (652 Fourwinds Drive), $269,000
• K & L Developers, LLC to Leonard Franklin Dyer, lot 135 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3, lot 135 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3 (647 Fourwinds Drive), $39,000
• Sowers Commercial, LLC to Gregory John Fowler and Jennifer Rae Fowler. Lot 7-A and 7-B Windcrest Subdivision, $755,000
• Peggy L. Wilson and Thomas Wilson to Native Bagel Company, LLC, tract Madison County (207 N. Broadway), $250,000
• Leonard John Webber to Town Rentals, LLC, lot 6 Greenway Subdivision (214 Ridgeway), $90,000
• Abby Lamb, Edwin Lamb, Jr., and Nancy Lamb to John Marcus Robinson and Hannah Faith Robinson, tract Madison County, $106,000
Oct. 5
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Mary J. Ballou, Unit Number 1A of St. Andrews Place Condominiums (200 Brigadoon Unit 1A, $180,000
•Vickie Medley to Vernon Lee Sowers and Tamra Lynn House-Sowers, trac 2A Plat 29/377 (2005 Old Boonesboro Road, No. 2), $150,000
• Jerry Michael Joiner and Andrea Marie Joiner to Logan Davis, tracts Madison County, $334,900
• Troy D. O’Brien and Alicia R. O’Brien to Hilly Ann Wilson -Yue, lot 34 Saddlebrook Estates (160 Saddlebrook), $219,000
• Mary L. Hozdik and Mary L. Hozdik, Trustee of the Edward S. and Mary L. Hozdik Revocable Trust dated May 6, 2015, lot 3 Southland Estates (264 East Haiti), for the purposes of funding the Edward W. and Mary L. Hozdik Revocable trust, Dated May 6, 2015
Oct. 6
• MA Conley Construction, LLC to Dirk Wayne Anderson, Jr and Christi Gayle Anderson, lot 205 Heritage Place Subdivision Phase V, $321,000
• Susan Rogers (n/k/a Susan Rawlins) and Chris Rawlins to Leo Ernest Liske and Wendy Jean Liske, lot 7A Plat 28/204, $55,000
• Lowavia Goyette to Lowavia Goyette, Susan Stohs, Sharon Heidenreich and Ralph Goyette, II, tract Cedar Cliff Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection for which the grantor has for the grantees, grantees being the children of the grantor
• The Estate of Jewell Castle, deceased, by Jasper Castle, Administrator and Jasper Castle to Beth Ann Voorhees, tracts Madison County (428 Fifth Street), $65,541.09
• Champ Properties, LLC to Mark L. Silverthorn and Helen K. Silverthorn, lot 83 of Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 1 (8072 Filly Lane), $150,000
• Austin T. Snowden and Marissa L. Payne to Michael J. Dienhart and Rebecca A. Dienhart, lots Ralph N. McMaine Subdivision, $140,000
• Burchwood LLC. To Victoria Graves, lot 163 of the final plat of Creekside Villages (636 Walnut Creek Drive), $202,000
• David Lawson Builders, LLC to New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC lot s 25 – 30, 39, 48-49, and 50 Laneybrook Estates, $120,000
• Trustees and their Successors in Office of Madison Lodge No. 68, Knights of Pythias c/o C.S. Curry to Ms. Betty Jurgensen, tract plat 39/234, $1.00
• Vincent Montgomery III and Sarah K. Montgomery to Salvadore Olivet and Madison Olivet, lot 144 Hampton Ridge Phase II-B Section 2, $230,000
• The Estate of Allen D. Grant, Sr. (A.D.), deceased by and thru Rebecca Chenault, to Foxglove Apartments, LLC, lot 6 and 7 Hill Crest Subdivision, for and in consideration of correcting the Ownership of the property
• Elizabeth Lake, Patrick Lake, Angela Carter, and William Ralph Thomas II to CBW Holdings, LLC, tract Scaffold Cane Road, $45,000
• CBS Holdings to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., tract Scaffold Cane Road, $45,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.