Oct. 9
• BKS Properties, Inc to Theara Eng, lot 188 Heritage Place, $250,000
• Mark Sidney Cobb and Sandra I Cobb to Clyde Lee Joseph Baker and Lance George, tracts Madison County, $85,000
• David P. Gross and Shelli Gross to Samantha Davis, lot 191 Madison Village Subdivision, $125,000
• Joseph Enricco and Brittany Enricco to Elver Ratliff and Wanda Ratliff, lot 44 Indigo Run Subdivision, $319,000
• Mark Sidney Cobb and Sandra I. Cobb to Clyde Lee Joseph Baker and Lance George, tracts in Madison County, $85,000
• Fannie Mae aka Federal National Mortgage Association to Miranda Cunning- ham, lot 1 P14/39 2228 Scaffold Cane Road, $103,000
Oct. 12
• Jacqueline Sue Sartin and Donna Hale to Brandy B. Allen and Ronald W. Allen, lot 22-A Plat 25/324, $155,000
• Sherry A. Duerson and Jack L. Duerson to Steven M. Bucher, Lloyd K. Bucher and Maryleigh Bucher, tract 1 plat 27/301, $170,000
• Tulip Homes, LLC to Timothy Ryan Wall and Bridget Ellen Wall, lot 18 October Glory@ Goldenleaf, $274,000
• Diana L. Hays to Linda Cates, lot 7 Ambrose Blue- bird Subdivision, $75,000
• Byron E. Koenig and Janet R. Koenig to Ginger L. Kidwell and Larry D. Green, ;pt 86 South Bluegrass Junction, $70,000
• Russell G. Cornett as Executor of the Estate of Ruth Cornett Nickell to Thomas Brian Fouch and Jennifer C. Fouch, lot 47 Della View Estates, $212,000
• Chung Wang to Terrance Kemp and Linda McClure, lot 30 Shiloh Crest Subdivision, $279,900
• Signature Rentals, LLC a Kentucky Limited Liability Company to Elvis Alicea and Anjela Denise Alicea, lot 6 Madison Hills Subdivision, $135,000
• Jay Cody Brewer to Mia Coleman, lot 61 Creekside, $200,000
• Warren E. Brunner to Scharme Price, trustee of the Warren Brunner Irrevocable Trust, Lot 2 Castle Heights Subdivision, for and in consideration of premises
Oct. 13
• Anthony Dale Quinley and Melissa Quinley to Triple M, LLC, tracts Madison County, $50,000
• Amy Ping Lane f/k/a Amy Ping and Clayton Lane to Jessica L. Price, lot 328 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, $290,000
• A and R Contractors, LLC to Jarrod R. Glover and Felicia K. Glover, tract 3 Plat 26/319, $254,500
• B and B Builders, LLC to Daniel combs and Billy Strife, lots Burchwood Sub- division, $35,000
• Hafley Apartments, LLC to William C. Hafley and Freda Hafley, lots 27-34 Battlefield Subdivision, for and in consideration of capital distribution from the Grantor to the Grantee
• Kimberly Maupin to John F. Maupin and Kathy D. Maupin, lot 79 Hickory Hills Subdivision, for and in exchange of satisfaction by Grantee of Grantor’s debts and mortgages pertaining to subject property and cash in hand.
• Helen Ruth VanWinkle to Leonard Franklin Dyer, 4065 New Irvine Road, $60,000
Oct. 14
• Jerry Henderson and Whitney Henderson to Shawn J. Snarey and Tarra L. Snarey, lots 33-36 Tuscany Development, $16,000
• BGC Construction Com- pany, LLC to Habash Brothers, LLC, tracts Madison county, $700,000
• J. Flynn, Inc, to Camille Mayo, lot 145 Heritage Place Subdivision, $219,900
• Josh Barrett Homes, LLC and Colin Pinkston to Tyler Davis Nix and Taylor Ever- man, lot 68 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $205,000
• Elaine Blair and Jerry Blair in their capacity as Co-Executors of the Estate of James McGarr, Elaine Blair and Jerry Blair, Martha Spears and James Spears, Betty Bonnett and John Albert Bonnett, Betty Bertha Faye Talley and Jimmy Dale Talley to Linda Nolan, tract 1 P12-18, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Elaine Blair and Jerry Blair in their capacity as Successor Co-Executor of the Esate of Edith T. Noland, Elain Blair and Jerry Blair in their capacity as Co-Executors of the Estate of James McGarr, and Elaine Blair and Jerry Blair, Martha Spears and James Spears, Betty Bonnett and John Albert Bonnett, Bertha Faye Talley and Jimmy Dale Talley to Martha Spears and James Spears, tracts Madison County, in consideration of the distributions of the assets of Edith Noland in simple fee
• Daniel Edward Karrer, Jr. and Nicole Karrer to Deana Marie Abbott, lot 160 Creekside Villages Subdivision, $163,000
• Wynn Poage f/k/a Wynn Yancey to Byron Eu- gene Koenig and Janet Ruth Koenig, lot 127 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $188,000
• Scott Keith Schlosser and Taylora Schlosser to Edward Ellis and Heather Ellis, lot 91 Richwood Subdivision, $200,000
• Phillip Courtland Jurgenson II and Casey Jurgensen to Jack Howard, lot 11 Greenbriar Subdivison, $105,000
• Gary E. King and Caro- lyn S. King to Gerald III Price and Scharme Price, Tract madison County, $250,000
• Glyndon Reed and Carla Reed to Diana G. Taylor, Glyndon Reed and Carla Reed, lot 21 Meadowlark Subdivision, for no mone- tary consideration but rather as a gift
• Josh Barrett Homes,LLC, Jonathan Blount and Morgan Blount to Chasity Nicole Taylor, lot 34 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $201,900
• K and L Contractors, LLC to Lyndsey Lisle, lot 87 Grey Oaks Subdivision, $39,000
• Freida M. Shoemaker to Wendy M. Damron and Joyce Porter, lot 77 Boones Trace Subdivision, $360,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Kentucky Blue Properties, LLC, lot 70 Ashpark Subdi- vision, $37,000
• Champ Properties, LLC to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc, lot 50 Lake Ridge Estates, $60,000
• Uncle Charlie’s Proper- ties, LLC to Uncle Charlie’s Meats, Inc, 607 Big Hill Avenue, $900,000
• Travis R. Mills and Sarah K. Mills (f/k/a Sarah K. Mathis to Adrian B. Adkins and Christy M. Adkins,
lot 48 Olde South Estates, $127,000
• Mikeal Adams and Ha- nah Adams to Phillip Ray Adams, lot 1 F L Penning- ton Subdivision, for and in consideration of love and affection
• Donald E. Gabbard and Donna J. Gabbard to JeffBowman and Ada Bow- man, tract Madison County, $60,000
• B and B Builders, LLC to JMA Construction, LLC, lot 51 Dreamland Subdivision, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Vicki P. Martin (f/k/a Vicki Pennington) and Thomas A martin to Ronnie William Howe and Con- nie L. Howe, lot 2 Heritage Place Subdivision, $197,000
• Jamie A Bayer and Manuel H. Goins to Sheba Rentals, LLC, lots Rosemont Subdivision, for and in consideration of the addition of capital contribution to the limited liability company
Oct. 15
• Imperium, LLC to Woodlark Capital, LLC, lot 19 Markwood Subdivision, $215,000
• Travis C. Saunders and Lauren Elizabeth Luxon to Eric Williams, lots 14 and 15 East Berea Subdivision, $120,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Judy Hunter Baugh, lot 5 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $187,900
• Joshua Travis Cain to Jordan Kyle Parker, lot 20 Interstate Business Center, $213,500
• Jeremy H. Rhodus and Kristi N. Underkofler to J and K Properties, LLC, lot 39 Markwood Subdivision, for and in consideration of the sum of $1 cash in hand
• Lisa Anne Johnson to Aaron Andrews and Stephanie Andrews, lot 26 Cross- ings, $238,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc to Angela C. Currier by and through her Power of Attorney, Catherine R. Currier, unit 10D St. Andrews Place Condominiums, $130,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.