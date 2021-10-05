Madison County Property Transfers: September - September 17, 2021

Sept. 16
• FTM Construction, Inc. to Lional A. Todd and Jacqueline Bailey Lay, lot 40 Dove’s Landing, Phase II, $292,100
• Virgil Parsons to John Ryan Sparks and Ashley Nichole Sparks, lot 30 Oak Ridge Farms, Phase I (244 Wilshire Way), $46,000
• Paul Shannon Johnson and Linda Hunt Johnson to Charles Kenneth Johnson and Lily s. Johnson, tract Madison County. $190,000
• DLS Partners, LLC to HB Howell Investments Properties, LLC, tract 28/221 (904 Paddock Court, $280,000
• Ona French to Zondra Shannon, lot 12 Pine Woods Subdivision (612 Mataline’s Way); $86,000
Joshua E. Kaylor and Brittany Ann Kaylor to Joshua E. Kaylor and Brittany Ann Kaylor, lot 18 Heritage Place Subdivision (344 Sydney Way), for and in consideration of the parties, being husband and wife
• Sandra K. LaFollette and Scott A. LaFollette to Cutwright Vacation Rentals, KY, LLC, tract 2 plat 24/233 (2223 Kentucky River Road), $332,000
• John Ruiz and Maryln Ruiz to Anthony Baker and Hannah Baker, lot 66 Phase 1 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (330 Wisteria Court), $260,000
• Adrian Alan Spalding and Stacie Spalding, to Steven Green and Rachel Green, lot 17 Willow Ridge II Subdivision, $420,000
• Chelsea Marie Holliday and Erik Edgar Botsford to Kevin Morris, lot 76 Block 11A Hidden Hills Subdivision, $220,000
Kip Kirchbaum and Miranda Kirchbaum to Chelsea Holliday and Erik Botsford, lots 23 and 24 Arlington View Addition (1409 Lexington Road), $345,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Larry Tanner Walden and Olivia Jordan Walden, lot 130 Orchard Hills Subdivision (208 Page Drive), $229,900
• Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Mary Beth Wolf, lot 10 final plat of Golden Leaf (2036 Loblolly Lane), $320,000
• Shafer and Sons Investments, LLC to Daria Lutz and Mike Lutz, lot 124 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3 (713 Goldenwood Drive), $305,000
• Kim Caywood, James Caywood and Josh Barrett Homes, LLC to Justin Kyle Thompson and Savannah Paige Thompson, lot 150 Orchard Hills Phase 4 (256 Page Drive), $256,000
• Roy H. Moore and Debra L. Moore, to Sara E. Kuhl, lots 15 – 18 Block G Clearview Subdivision (109 Vescio Drive), $158,000
• Randall More to Mary-Reginald Anibueze, lot 3 Ashpark Subdivision Phase 1 (104 Winward Way), $259,900
• Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC to SFS Investments, lot 93 Frazwood Subdivision, $100,000
• Eipert – Nicely Development, LLC to John R. Eipert, lot 70 Vineyard Subdivision Phase II (1607 Merlot Court), $45,000
• Cumming Holdings, LLC to Houghton Homes, LLC, tract plat 29/289, $16,000
Jeanne Combs to Lauren Conner and Troy Conner, lot 3 Block E Powell’s Addition (145 Walnut Street), $72,500
• John Lazzaro Builders, Inc. to Anthony L. Mitchell and Trista R. Mitchell, lot 1 plat 21/390, $25,000
• James Robert Caniff and Jessica May Caniff to Kyrk Alexander Davis and Hannah Morgan Davis, lot 11 Shiloh Cove Subdivision (112 Shermans Lane), $275,000
• Jimmy Whitaker to Robert E. Putnam and Eugenia R. Putnam, as Trustees for and on behalf of the ISP Trust, dated 3-11-2004, lot 11 Summit Subdivision, $435,000
• Terry Wayne Perkins and Oma Perkins to Connie Perkins, tracts Madison County, pursuant to Property Settlement Agreement of Civil Action No. 16-CI00795, Laurel Circuit Court, Decree of Dissolution entered November 16, 2016, Laurel Circuit Court
• Robert Thomas Lonigro and Joan S. Lonigro to Mark Jasinski and Janene Jasinski, lot 88 Mockingbird Hills Subdivision, South, Phase #3, $325,000
• Anthony Commare and Wilhelmina Commare to Rudiger Strebeck, lot 32 Kings Trace Subdivision (321 Kings Trace Drive), $126,800
• Keys Investments, LLC to Jason E. Heflin and Amy L. Heflin, lot 14, The Reserve, Phase II (2026 Hidden Falls Trail), $578,000
• Shaun Collins and Nicole Collins to Timothy L. Owens and Victoria Owens, lot 61 Banyan at Golden Leaf Subdivision (316 Daintree Drive), $265,000
• John T. Congleton and Kathy G. Congleton to Rick Bolton and Sharleen Bolton, lot 57 Adams Place Subdivision (132 Wildcat Drive), $425,000
• Stephen Keith Webb to Kenneth Smith and Betty Smith, lot 37 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $148,000
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Brenda Keller, lot 99 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 5 (209 Page Drive), $186,500
• Kevin Casey and Katie Casey to Timothy Scott Ellis and Marie Ellis, tract plat 11/14 (113 Woods Lane), $300,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.