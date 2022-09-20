Madison County Property Transfers: September 1 - 2, 2022

Sept. 1
• Kathleen Martin Treado (f/k/a Roberta Cathleen Treado) and Leroy M. Treado to Thomas Michael Couvillion, Jr., and Dominque Bellon, 210 Eastway Drive, Richmond, $185,000
• Madalyn E. Willis to Debra Alexander Harmon, lot 28 Willow Ridge, II, $375,000
• Salina Goins (f/k/a Salina E. Riley) to Carrington O. Conley and Laurel S. Conley, 253 Percheron Drive, Richmond, $299,900
• Judy Clark and Charles Dean Clark to Joy Dorsey, 236 Park Lakes Drive, Richmond, $325,000
• Steve Benton to Gregory Moore and Carol Moore, tract 2 plat 30/209, $56,262
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lot 18 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes, Phase II, $40000
• Anna R. Young, by and through her Power of Attorneys, Mary Ann Whitaker and Harriett Stipes to Pluto Properties, a certain lot or parcel of land located in Hill Crest Acres Subdivision, $125,000
• Laurel Conley and Carrington Conley to Rhonda Orttenburg, lot 58 Beginnings @ Four Mile Subdivision, $245,000
• Bradley H. Hatton and Ashlie Hatton to Bradley H. Hatton and Ashlie Hatton, tracts Madison County (easements), for and in consideration of the desire of the parties to establish beneficial easements that run with the land, for the benefit of all of their tracts of land
• Eipert – Nicely Development, LLC to The Renovation Group, LLC, lot 114 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, $38,000
Eipert – Nicely Development, LLC to The Renovation Group, LLC, lot 115 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, $38,000
• Gregory Newby to Kitty Reams in her capacity as Executrix of the Estate of Beatrice Reams (a/k/a Estelle Beatrice Reams, a/k/a Estill Beatrice Reams), 315 Maple Grove Road, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Kitty Reams, Teresa Reams and Linda Witt to Jerry Wayne Agee and Emily Agee, tracts Madison County, $100,000
• Genna Nicole Sadler and Christopher Drew Sadler to Mary McKenna, 237 Miller Drive, $260,000
• The Estate of Joseph H. Allison, III (a/k/a Joseph H. Allison), by and through Jeri Allison, as Administratrix to Torre C. Lasley and Jessica Lasley, 129 Redmond Drive, Richmond
• Diamond Design and Construction, LLC to Matthew Charles and Kara Charles, 4047 Port Royal Drive, $519,000
• Andrew Robert Elam, by Tia Lee Elam, his Attorney-In-Fact and Tia Lee Elam to Elizabeth Alexis Stull and Luke Taylor Todd, lot 41 High Meadows Subdivision, $265,000
• Randal Webb and Lisa Webb to Cameron W. Garrett, tract Madison County, $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
• Mason J. Yates and Samantha Stenzel Yates to Brooklynn E. Tanner, 1003 Morris Drive, $395,000
• Hannah S. Howard and John M. Schmidt, Jr., to Hannah B. Howard and John M. Schmidt, Jr., lot 54 Berkley Hall Phase 2, for and in consideration of love and affection and for both parties mutual desire to hold title to the mentioned property as joint tenants with right to survivorship
• Gregory Lynn Williams and Haley Williams to Kela Parton and Joshua Parton, lot 30 East Point Subdivision, $235,000
• Combs Colt, LLC to Barbara Hall, 537 Sapphire Drive, Berea, $247,859
• Andre Cawood and Kayla Cawood to Erin Foust and Ale3xander Foust, 936 Fieldstone Way, Richmond, $279,000
• MA Conley Construction, LLC to Shawn P. Lizer and Stephanie Suzanne Lizer, 105 Seven Oaks Drive, Richmond, $438,600
Sept. 2
• Kenneth R. Smith and Betty J. Smith to David Thacker and Darlene Thacker, tract 5/246, for and in consideration of love and affection which grantors have for grantees
• AASHMI, LLC to Nicholas Jay Blackford, Sr. and Cynthia Faye Blackford, 1065 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $209,900
• David Bridgman and Betty Bridgman to Victor H Reyes, 254 Savannah Drive, Richmond, $310,000
• Thomas Wendt and Linda Wendt to Alexander Vitt and Rachel Ann Parham, lot 2 Red Bud Acres Subdivision, $232,000
• Julie Anne Lostotter to Christopher Drew Sadler and Genna Nicole Sadler, 103 La Bell Drive, Richmond, $425,000
• Charles Chapman and Elizabeth Chapman to David Price and Nilda L. Price, 199 Newport Lane, Berea, $210,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.