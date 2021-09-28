Madison County Property Transfers: September 13 - 15, 2021

Sept. 13
• Christina S. Walker and Daniel Walker, lot 35 Waco Heights Subdivision (304 Waco Heights Drive), $312,000
• Douglas T. Kerrick to Sarah Ashley McIlwain-Garabato and Owen Mark Garabato, lot 55 Phase 3 The Meadows Subdivision (116 Summer Glenn Court), $380,000
• James L. (Jay) Simmons, as the Executor of the Estate of the Oscar Wayne Hymer a/k/a Wayne O. Hymer, to Cristi Simmons, tract 2 Plat 9/68, $171,000
• James L. (Jay) Simmons as the Executor fo the Estate of Oscar Wayne Hymer a/k/a Wayne O. Hymer to James L (Jay) Simmons, as Trustee of the Testamentary Trust for the benefit of Vickie L. Simmons, tracts U.S. Highway 25, for and in consideration of the settlement of the Estate of Oscar Wayne Hymer a/k/a Wayne O. Hymer
• Keith Carpenter and Rhonda Carpenter to Phyllis Kirby, tract Plat 4/38, $169,900
• Roy Todd Builders to Mike W. King, tract Madison County, $27,000
• Kimberly A. Conner and Jimmy H. Conner to Josh Barrett Homes, LLC, lot 28 Southern Hills Subdivision (970 Spanish Grove Drive), $139,000
• Larry Allen Thacker and Sharon Thacker to Karen Jean Quarrels and Randal Allen Dargavell, tract Madison County (106 Meadowbrook Road), $3,000
• Randon Tanner Stambaugh and Stephanie P. Stambaugh to Randon Tanner Stambaugh and Stephanie P. Stambaugh, lot 331 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, Phase II-B, Section 2 (101 Merrimac Court), $for and in consideration of the love and affection which Randon Tanner Stambaugh has for his wife Stephanie P. Stambaugh
• Herman Abney and Peggie J. Abney to Jonathan Moluf and Christy Moluf, lots 1-3 Taylor’s Fork Village (150 Taylor’s Fork Road), $563,900 Ron Durham Builders, LLC to Gregory Anascavage and Cheryl Anascavage, lot 134 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 4 (225 Page Drive), $235,000
Sept. 14
• Martins C. Emeh and Mary Reginald Ngozi Anibueze to Chona Cruz, lot 341 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, Phase II-B (305 Primrose Drive), $230,000
• Kelly Foreman and Jason M. Foreman to Joshua A. Hoskins, lot 24 Roselawn Subdivision (211 Scruggs Street), $177,400
• Corey W. Thomas and Tiffany Royce Thomas to Benjamin L. Groonwald and Mikayla L. Groonwald, lot 15 Kensington Place (109 Kensington Place), $244,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC and Alford Larry Griffith and Anita Griffith, lot 126 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 4 (717 Tower Drive), $204,800
• John J. Wafford to Bonnie Wafford. Lot 69 Brocklyn Subdivision (131 Hager Drive), $160,000
• K & L Developers, LLC to Shiyer Construction, LLC, lot 122 Grey Oaks, Phase 3, $46,000
• Jason R. Stewart and Stacey Stewart to SFS Investments, LLC, lots 1-4 Elkin Heights Addition (205 Mainous Street), $280,000
• Champ Properties, LLC to James Robert Caniff and Jessica Ventura Caniff, lot 59 Lake Ridge Estates, Phase 1, $105,000
• Wendell Fourtney to Daniel Huff and Tiffany Huff, Parcel A Plat 29/6, $1.00 and the love and affection between a father and daughter
• Sandra S. Moore to Sandra S. Moore, Amy S. Pfohl and Gina Giannati, lot 31 Fieldstone Subdivision (954 Cobble Drive), for and in consideration of love and affection between a mother and her daughters
• Josh Horn to Taylor Diane Covington, tract Madison County (197 Kennedy Lane), $150,000
• James M. Cornett and Ashley B. Cornett (a/k/a Ashley B. Bogie), lot 92 Fieldstone Subdivision, Phase 1 (813 Rock Way), $219,000
• Lola C. Mayabb to Robert C. Joyce III and Celia B. Joyce, lot 5 Block A Valley Green Subdivision, $215,000
• Kenneth Arthur Batch and Kathy Hall Stathers to Robert Kelly Fiechter, lot 118 Heritage Place Subdivision, Phase III-C (932 Auckland Avenue), $264,5000
• Van Rose to Ligaya Pogoy Harville and Jeron Harville, lot 6 Lakewood Estates Subdivision (2041 Lakewood Drive), $245,000
• Harold D. Carter (a/k/a Harold David Carter) to Thomas Gilbert Blankenship, lot 48 Rolling Acres Subdivision (70 Patsy Lane), $165,000
• Gregory Adams to Stacey Kelly, Trustee of the Greg Sullivan Adams Irrevocable Trust, dated June 21, 2021, tracts Stonewall Estates (205 Stonewall Court), for and in consideration of the premises to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Barbara Adams, widow of Jack Adams to Stacey Kelly and Gregory Adams, Co-Trustees of the Barbara Jean-Ball Adams Living Trust, dated June 21, 2021, lot 1 P18/292 (Walker Park Road Lot 1), For and in consideration and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Barbara Adams, widow of Jack Adams to Stacey Kelly and Gregory Adams, Co-Trustees of the Barbara Jean-Ball Adams Living Trust, dated June 21, 2021, property commonly known as Tates Creek Road (property is reserved of graveyard), for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Barbara Adams, widow of Jack Adams to Stacey Kelly and Gregory Adams, Co-Trustees of the Barbara Jean-Ball Adams Living Trust, dated June 21, 2021, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Barbara Adams, widow of Jack Adams to Stacey Kelly and Gregory Adams, Co-Trustees of the Barbara Jean-Ball Adams Living Trust, dated June 21, 2021, Tract 1: lot 1 Arlington Square, Tract 2: tract 11, for and in consideration of the premise to conform to the intentions of the parties
Sept. 15
• Michael Leger and Amanda Lynn Leger to Michael Ackerman, lot 104 Hidden Hills Subdivision Phase !!B (676 Jennifer Drive), $18,500
• Lester G. Stewart to Tommy Cope Properties, LLC, lots 21 – 25 Fincastle Phase 1, $18,500
• Mary Walters to Susan K. Noble and John A. Noble, lot 97 Quail West, Phase KKK (324 Sweet Grass Way), $330,000
• Kristy Crase and Walker Crase, lot 167 Phase III Hampton Ridge Subdivision (190 Primrose Circle), $335,000
• Stephanie C. Purvis and Jeffrey R. Purvis to Kensuke Tsuchiya and Jenessee B. W. Tsuchiya, lot 12 Waterford Place Phase I (420 Hunter’s Run Drive), $262,000
• Stephen Daniel Cornett and Sara Lauren Cornett to Jodie Deanne Ruth, lot 57 Block 2 Moreland Estates, $202,900
• John G. Coburn and Janice Coburn to Kyle Landon Maynard and Misty Dawn Harvey, lot 13 Hidden Hills Subdivision (148 Wesley Court), $195,000
• Vivian R. Karutz a/k/a Vivian Renee Karutz to Keanan Cox and Kelley N. Cox, lot 10 Shadowbrook Subdivision ((1033 Moonlight Drive), $201,000
• Charles R. Stacy and Wendy L. Stacy to Lauren K. Wilburn and Anthony R. Wilburn, tracts 5A and 5B Plat 26/421, $525,000
• Camelia B. Isaacs to Emily Reed, lot 14 Kingston Acres Subdivison (120 Kingston Acres), $275,000
• Everett Ballard and Rebecca Smith to Jamie Lynn Barger-Risk and Charles Russell Risk, tract Old Kentucky Highway 21, $290,000
• Mildred R. Bailey to Michael L. Bailey of the Trustee of the C.E. Bailey Family Irrevocable Trust, dated March 24, 2018, lot 132 Battlefield Place (211 Cleburne Drive), for and in consideration fo the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Ralph Oliver, Jr. to Austin Lee Hunt, tract 9 Plat 17/86 (Holiday Lane), $200,000
• SJO Investments, LLC to Peter LaSala and Marilyn LaSala, lot 83 Grey Oaks Subdivison, Phase 3, (644 Four Winds Drive), $309,000
• Mark B. Moody and Sherrill A. Moody to Timothy Fields, Jr., lot 149 Beaumont Subdivision (707 Candlewood Drive), $251,000
