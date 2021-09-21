Madison County Property Transfers: September 2 - 3, 2021

Sept. 2
• Kristen Southerland to Warren E. Southerland and Penny L. Sutherland, lot 19 tract 4 Mountain View Subdivision (409 Pinnacle Street), $162,000
• Rebecca L. Upchurch (f/k/a Rebecca L. Baker) and Jansen S. Upchurch to Christopher Robinson and Julie Ann Robinson, tracts Madison County, $500,000
• St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc. to Alan Walters, as Guardian for William McDowell Walters, Unit 2 St. Andrews Place Condominiums (205 Brigadoon Drive Unit 2C), $125,000
• Judith H. Young to St. Andrews Place Retirement Community, Inc., Unit 17 B St Andrews Place Condominiums Phase 5, (5040 Dundee Drive Unit 17B), 92,600
• FTM Construction, Inc. to Scott Thomas Erskine and Susan Gail Erskine, lot 51 Phase II Diamond Brook Subdivision, $349,200
• Sowers Land, LLC to Daniel Muchow and Elizabeth Muchow, Lots Plat 29/153 (certain lots Terri Lane), $44,000
• Jerry Mullins and Claudine Mullins to Steven B. Franois and Tracy L. Franois, lot 4 Welchwood Estates Phase II Block B, $22,000
Sept. 3
• Jeremiah L. Morrison and Anna Morrison to Maria Elena Perez Toribio, tracts Madison County (3441 River Circle Drive), $124,000
• John F. Cornelison, III and Judy Cornelison, John F. Cornelison IV and Sherri Cornelison to Judy Cornelison and Michael Ross Cornelison, Parcel B Plat 29/379, for and in consideration of love and affection between the parties
• Rena Lou McNeil to Herbert Beach and Penny Laverne Beach, Unit 33 Arcadian Condominiums, $135,000
• Blue Lick Mountain Development Company, Inc. to Glen David Wagoner, Jr. and Beverly Hogge Wagoner, lot 7 Blue Lick Mountain Estates $45,000
• Augeo, LLC to New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC, lot 1 Herndon Estates, $27,500
• Brent D. Billings to Michael Keith Richmond and Melody Leandra Richmond, Tract 2 Plat 29/302, $77,500
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to All In Investment Group, LLC, lot 64 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $50,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to LP Construction, LLC, lot 165 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, Phase IV, $42,500
• Jacob Arthur to Daniel Keate and Kara Keate, lot 48 South Pointe Subdivision (260 Bryson Way), $220,000
• Donald French and Virginia R. French to Amy Jo Walls, lot 50 Vineyard Subdivision Phase 1 (1000 Vineyard Way), $294,580
• James Mays and Jennifer N. Mays (a/k/a Jennifer Rosa Mays) to Dylan Lee Shadoan, lot 104 Bluegrass Acres Subdivision (103 Overland Drive), $160,000
• Christopher Chandler and Oliva Chandler to Andrew Porter and Ashley Fletcher, Tract A Plat 18/313 (273 Carver’s Ferry Road), $360,000
• Blue Willow Property Group, LLC to David Joseph Everett and Vicki Ann Everett, Lot 15 Reserve Phase II (2028 Hidden Falls Trail), $493,375
• Jim Rigney and Jewell Sizemore Rigney to Lora Adams and Lester Adams, Lot 29 Western Hills Subdivision Block, B, f/k/a Bear’s Den Subdivision (321 Lewis Drive), $229,000
• Nancy H. Tevis to Jeffrey Tevis and Sonya Tevis, lot 13 Rolling Hills Subdivision Addition 2 (1512 Providence Road), $181,25
