Madison County Property Transfers: September 20 - 22, 2021

Sept. 20
• Richard Anthony Abney and Stephanie Michelle Abney to Foster Lee Rose and Sara Allyn Haney, lot 21 Foxridge Subdivision, Phase II (on Charlie Norris Road), $183,500
• Chadley T. Scott and Andrea Scott to Connie Dunston, lot 87 of The Banyans @ Golden Leaf Subdivision (436 Balite Way), $199,900
• Jason Douglas Nicely and Whitney M. Nicely to Dylan Michael Potter and Meghan Corder Potter, lot 95 Lower Southpointe Phase 2 (547 Southern Cross Drive), $224,900
• Jeffery N. Lemaster to Stargazer Homes, LLC., lot 9 Kensington Place (122 Cambridge Drive); $$168,000
• The Lester Ballew Trust, U/W dated October 6, 1982, by Louis Ballew and Lonzo Ballew, Co-Trustees to Angel Ballew, tract plat 2937, $1.00 and love and affection between family members
• Linda Maxine Miller, by and through her attorney-in-fact Aurora Willow Joyce to Zac Wynn Realtor Guy, LLC, lot 1B plat 10/20, $60,000
• Elrene Davis and Arthur Davis to Arthur J. Davis and Elrene M. Davis, Co-Trustee of the Arthur J. Davis and Elrene M. Davis Joint Revocable Trust, Dated March 11, 2021, Unit 206 Clairmont at Grey Oaks (Clairmont Drive); for and in consideration of an Agreement between the parties
• Wesley Graves, Rick Graves and Sharon Graves to Jason Dixon, Julia Dixon and Dawson Dixon, lot 11 Rosemont Subdivision, $120,000
• James W. Masterson and Suzanne Rogers Masterson to Genna Nicole Sadler and Christopher Drew Sadler, lot 15 Hillcrest Subdivision (237 Miller Drive), $120,000
• Virgil Parsons to Tyler M. Roark and Sarah A. Roark, lot 31 Oak Ridge Farms, Phase 1, $59,000
• Robert F. Walden to Thomas McClure and Tosha McClure, lot 43 Southern Hills Subdivision (904 Sombrero), $199,000
• MA Conley Construction, LLC. To Hunter Daniel Harrison and Emily Katherine Harrison, lot Derby Chase Subdivision (3800 Silver Charm Drive), $290,000
• Stephen S. Spencer and Patricia Faye Spencer to Steven Mauro and Heidi Layne Mauro, lot 37 Kings Gate Subdivision, Phase II (728 Sovereign Drive), $580,000
• Gary H. Bilyeu and Donna R. Bilyeu to M and M Services, Co, Inc., lot 34 Warrior’s Trace Subdivision (3019 Iroquois Trail), $355,000
Sept. 21
• Calvin L. Baldwin and Dana Baldwin to Jeffrey Myrell Scurlock and Gloria Sawyer Scurlock, lot 36 Lower South Pointe Phase 1 (376 Southern Aster Trail), $216,000
• Commonwealth Construction of Richmond, LLC. To Kristy Rae Crase, lot 151 Orchard Hills Subdivision Phase 4 (260 Page Drive), $$238,900
• Eddie D. Harrison to Edward Charles, tract Madison County, $15,000
• L and P Investments, LLC. To TLD, LLC., lot 25 Madison Village Block I (150 Lee Drive), $166,000
• L and P Investments, LLC. To TLD, LLC., lot 52 Waco Heights Subdivision (303 Waco Heights Drive), $275,000
• Ethan Matthew Simpson and Ashley Nicole Simpson to Timothy Chase West and Amanda Rae Baker-West, lot 17 plat 24/217, $465,000
• Benjamin L. Slater, by and through Brittany L. Slater, his attorney-in-fact and Brittany Slater to Vanessa Simms and Joseph Simms, lot 70 of Argyll Subdivision, $199,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC. To Mariah Mullins and Austin Miniard, lot 23 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 4 (196 Page Drive), $229,900
• A and R Contractors, LLC to Betty Gould, lot 98 Orchard Hills Subdivision (231 Page Drive), $225,000
Sept. 22
• Hunter D. Harrison and Emily Harrison to John J. Manning, Jr. and Barbara M. Valenkas, lot 116 Hampton Ridge Subdivision, Phase 11B, $229,900
• Dorothy A. Wilson to Brittany Renee Birch, lot 59 South Bluegrass Center, Phase 3 (215 Saratoga Drive), $225,000
• The Estate of Ella Mae Green to Paxton B. Goodin and Morgan N. Goodin, lot 23 Cumberland Street in Dixie Glade Acres (128 South Cumberland Street), $236,000
• Brandon King and Erika R. King (f/k/a Erika R. Prewitt) to Christopher Mullins and Kacie Mullins, lot 4 Bush Bottom Estates, Phase 2 (913 Misti Drive), $209,900
• Donald Duncan and Sarah R. Duncan to Houghton Homes, LLC., lot 5 of The Crossings Subdivision (117 Crossing View), $42,000
• Ronald M. Brown and Betty T. Brown to Southern View Ranch, LLC. Tract Madison County (608 Lost Fork Road), $90,000
• Jerry Rhodus, as Executor of the Estate of Roy K. Rhodus to Debbie Madsen and Donna Tate, tract 1 plat 29/346, for the purpose of distributing the assets of the Estate or Roy K. Rhodus
• Jerry Rhodus, as Executor of the Estate of Roy K. Rhodus to Jerry Rhodus, tracts Madison County, for the purpose of distributing the assets of the Estate of Roy K. Rhodus
• Gina Roberts and Dwain K. Neeley to Carmen Renee Linkous and Timothy Lee Linkous, lot 84 Castlewood Subdivision (100 Castlewood Drive), $318,500
• Steve Allen Green and Rachel Kaitlen Green to Keith Simon and Judy D. Simon, lot 145 Brookline Subdivision (708 Hackney Court), $260,000
• Kelly S. Johnson (f/k/a Kelly S. Scalzi) to KSK Assets, LLC., tract A plat 14/110 (223 Brookstown Road), $310,000
• Joyce Dickerson to Ashlee Tomika Davis, pot B-2 plat 29/347 (2005 Red House Road Lot B-2), $55,000
• Janice B. Conrad and Nathan Conrad to Bison Properties, LLC., tract Madison County (southwest corner of Bellevue Drive and Lynwood Drive), $92,000
• Nelson Lowery and Margaret Lowery, to Aaron Duane Lear, lot 72 Block B Miller’s Landing (204 Rookwood Court), $144,000
