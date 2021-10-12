Madison County Property Transfers, September 23 - 24, 2021

Sept. 23
• Mitchell D. Tolle and Linda F. Tolle to Paul E. Ford and Shawna Ford, tract Madison County
(160 Northridge Way), $1,200,000
• Shirley Kearns, Jr. and Kathryn K. Kearns, lot 6 block B Wandaland Subdivision (114 Leimaur Drive, $160,000
The Estate of Geneva H. Rose to Earl Robbins and Chesteen Robbins, lot 12 Wandaland Addition (204 Longview Drive), $130,000
Sarah Elizabeth Winkler and Joshua Clay Winkler to Jason Ellis and Mallie N. Ellis, lot 11 Monticello Acres Subdivision (135 Cartier Drive), $265,000
• Brett A. Backer and Kay W. Backer to Mari Luis Torres and Jamie Monnett, lot 165 phase IV, Indigo Run Subdivision
• Primo Properties, LLC to Candace Keith and Marshall Keith, lot 8 block 1, Moreland Estates (314 Peachtree Drive), $270,000
• Arvel Turner, Jr. to Victoria Paige Rogers Hall and Kenneth Wayne Hall, Jr., tract A plat 17/185, $114,500
• Sherry Sparks and Marcus Sparks to Chad Edwin Lainhart and Alison Ryan Lainhart, lot #46 phase 1, Battlefield Estates (118 General Nelson Drive), $305,000
• James E. Lunsford and Ruth M. Lunsford to ABU Berea Rentals, LLC, tract U.S. Highway 25, $435,000
• Arbor Woods, LLC to Sawgrass Enterprises, LLC, tract 8A plat 29/387, $300,000
• Adam Beatty and Ashley Beatty to Justin Anthony McCallister and Maria Emanouel McCallister, lot 18 Merrick Place (1069 Merrick Drive), $270,000
• Hershel Nelson Anglin and Abby Anglin to Jeremy Mullins, Caroll Mullins, and Andrew Gage Mullins, lot 1A plat 6/312, $170,000
Sept. 24
• Gracie Snowden (f/k/a Gracie J. Miller) and Franklin Snowden to Gracie Snowden and Vanessa Cushman, lot 2 Fike Road (5622 Fike Road), $1.00
• Damaris F. Robbins to Foxglove Apartments, LLC, lots 7 – 12 block H Greenway Heights Subdivision, $500,000
• Karen K. Angle to John W. Abshire and Charles Abshire, lot 19 Parks Place Subdivision (2308 Todd Lane), $243,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Matthew Aaron Carter and Brandi Michelle Carter, lot 6 Shiloh Cove Subdivision (220 James Thomas Way), $305,812
• William C. Strauss and Hannah M. Strauss to Jamison and Terri L. Jamison, lot 59 Quail West Subdivision, Phase III (525 Shearwater Drive, $525,501
• Carl G. Still and Sharon J. Still to Angela P. Winker and James Winkler, lot 14 block B Wandaland (125 Longview Drive, $189,900
• Wallingford Properties to Matthew L. Appleget and Alexandra M. Harrison, tract Madison County, $245,500
• Lee Honaker and Jerry Honaker to Wendy Lynn Barnette, lot 102 Phase 2 South Bluegrass Junction (2145 Fayette Drive), $199,900
• Virgil A. Brown and Christina Brown to Nathan J. Hamilton and Jennifer Hamilton, tracts Madison County (Sunsweet Corporation Farm, a/k/a River Hills Farms Subdivision), $267,500
• Stephen L. Rupard to Douglas Henry Fuit, III and Taylor Fuit, lot 10 Phase 1 Breezy Point Estates off Ogg Lane (1055 Breezy Lane), $165,000
Samuel Glenn Felts and Carrie Renee Felts to Jerry Honaker and Lee Ann Honaker, lot 44 Walnut Grove Subdivision, $349,000
• Double Fox, LLC to Signature Rentals, LLC, tracts Madison County (100 Willis Manor Drive; 113 Janwell Drive; 131-133 and 141 – 143 Alycia Drive; 228 and 228 ½ and 230 ½ Porter Drive), $5,852,500
• Fox Glove Apartments, LLC to Signature Rentals, LLC, tracts Madison County (211, 213, 215, 217 Keystone Drive; 219 Keystone Drive), $3,150,000
Foxglove Apartments, LLC to Signature Rentals, LLC, lot 48 South Bluegrass Center Phase I (221 Keystone Drive); lot 49 South Bluegrass Center Phase I (223, 225, 227 Keystone Drive); lots 46, - 54 Rozwall Place on Alycia Drive (135, 137, 139 Alycia Drive); lot 7B South Bluegrass Center Phase 1 (201 Aqueduct Drive); lot 6B South Bluegrass Center Phase I (213, 215, 217 Aqueduct Drive), $5,715,000
Ima Crabtree to Richard Crabtree and Raymond Crabtree, tract 6 – A p9/201 (1241 Blue Lick Road), for and in consideration of one percent (1%) ownership (being $960)
• Dana M. Christopher to Dana M. Christopher and Pearl Luttrell, lot 318 Phase II A Hampton Ridge Subdivision (320 Ravenwood Drive), $1.00
