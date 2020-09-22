Property Transfers Berea
M104

Sept. 3

• John Devere Builder Inc. to Russell and Stephanie McMahan, Lot 18 October Glory, $52,000

• Parke Brothers Properties LLC to Ricky Manuel Fritts, Tracts Madison County, $95,000

• Betty and David Brandenburg and Virgil and Christine Johnson to Timothy and Jamie Pinson, Tracts Madison County, $120,000

• Ethan and Shelbi Nolan to John and Ashley Lewis, Lot 77 Boones Trace Subdivision, $515,000

• Eric Payne to Adam and Loretta Warner, Lot 16 Woodland Country Estates, $260,000

• Jackie and Gene Whitaker (co-executors of the estate of Eris Marie Whitaker) to Jakie and Margaret Whitaker, Lots Tates Creek Estates Subdivision, $190,000

• Joe A. Newell Properties LLC to Impact Property Management Group LLC, Lot 4-A Plat 11/184, $580,000

• Randy Reece to James and Georgia Million, Tracts Madison County, $85,000

• Foley Development Inc. to H & O Investment Group LLC, Lots Tudor and Gaines Subdivision, $335,000

• Danny and Donna Slone to Danny and Donna Slone, Lot 24 Tates Creek Estates, $1

• Alvin and Virginia Foster to Alvin and Virginia Foster, Tracts Plat 26/32, $1

• Carlton and Alice Mason to Loretta Cruse, Lot 100 Vineyard Estates, $272,000

• Allen Goins LLC to Makenzie Dishon and Brandon Condiff, Lot 67 Orchard Hills Subdivision, $179,900

Sept. 4

• Harold and Gail Speake to Jason and Julie Curry, Tracts Moran Summit Road, $105,000

• Denise and Jacob Katzman to Wesley Properties LLC, Lot 33 Canyon Grove Subdivision, $162,500

• C Beach III Enterprises LLC to John White and Freda Sharp, Tracts Plat 29/116, $75,000

• Anthony and Patricia Gentry to Kari and Andrew Wilson, Lot 74 Woods Subdivision, $700,000

• Gordon and Elizabeth Rice to Gwendolyn and Chuck Isaacs, Lot 1 Freybrook Estates Subdivision, $542,000

• Patricia Shakelford to Ernest and Tammy Long, Tract Madison County, with love and affection

• Clydette Ratliff to ICF Properties LLC, Lots 30 & 31 Merrick Place, $208,000

J&F Grant LLC to Anne Cizmar and Kerem Kalkan, Lot 11 Ashpark Subdivision, $217,000

• Robert and Tabetha Pryor to Joseph Mina, Lot 121 Fieldstone Subdivison, $192,500

• Kenneth and Teresa Owens to Robert and Carol Vickers, Unit 12 Highlands Townhomes Inc. $220,000

• Reid Properties No. 3 LLC to Matthew Reid, Tract 2 P29/141, in fee simple

Shane and Amy Masters to Eric and Candis Arthur, Lot 124 Oaks Subdivision, $299,900

• KT & D LLC to Shane and Amy Masters, Tract B P29/132, $100,000

Russell and Patricia Ott to Matthew and Sara Burns, Lot 53 Berkley Hall, $30,000

• Christopher Todd Blosser to WW Investments LLC, Lot 12 Indian Hills Estates, $105,000

• James Scully to James Scully, Lot 45 Walker Branch Estates, assigns forever

Sept. 8

• Jessica and Troy Vanwinkle to BCB Rentals LLC, Lot 26-29 Plat 2/44, $115,000

• Terry and Carla Bray to James and Vicki McKinney, Tract Highway 52, $250,000

• Krystle and Adam Morefield to Alexander Land and Cattle LLC, Tract 3-B P24/113, $110,000

• CP Builders Inc. to Ronald and Sharon Francis, Lot 53 Meadows Subdivision, $419,320

• Diversified Equity Partners LLC to Dale and Sara Combs, Tract Madison County, $400,000

• Helen Van Winkle to Darrell and Tina Sargent, Lot 4 P26/446, $79,000

• Micah Childers to Lois Tucker, Tract Griggs Road, $110,750

• Cecilia White to Darwin Miller, Patricia Miller, Latosha Johnson, Randy Johnson, and Brandon Johnson, Tract Madison County, $50,000

• Natalie and Zach Martin and Richard and Anne Walls to Linda Kimber, Lot 120 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $185,000

Sept. 9

• Ernest and Cecilia Williams to Aaron and Ruby Rose, Lot 32 Hayes Fork Heights Subdivision, $80,000

• Ed Cox to Glenn Napier, Tract Rosedale Park Subdivision, $118,500

• Mack and Vanessa Norman to Kristney and Jeremy Moore, Lot 143 Indigo Run Subdivision, $334,000

• Evelyn and James Wright to Hilda Edwards, Lot 23 Eagle Point Subdivision, $175,000

• Harold and Cathryn Adams to Kaylyn Brusseau, Lot 34 Welchwood Estates Subdivision, $186,000

• Steven Ford and Susan Henthorn to Valerie Frost and Ahmad Najwa, Tracts Madison County, $144,900

• Daniel Abrams to Adam and Ashley Coomes, Tract College Hill Road, $10,000

• Jared and Kendra Scrafton to Rachel and Nathan Hooker, Lot 80 Quail West Subdivision, $477,021

• Jillian Atherton and Robert Wilson to Matthew and Rebecca Crist, Lot 4 Collins McCord Subdivision, $190,500

• JC Carr Builders LLC to Stephen and Kimberly Kellerman, Lot 131 Hidden Hills Subdivision, $229,000

• Janice Papy to Janice and Christopher Papy, Tract KY Highway 595, with love and affection

• Sharon Vancleave to Joseph and Vicky Welch, Lot 2 Thoroughbred Farms Subdivision, $268,500

• Houghton Homes LLC to Patricia Corman, Lot 1 Doves Landing, $186,300

• Nichols Family Protection Trust to John and Betsy Warren, Lot 79 Waterford Place Subdivision, Lot 79 Waterford Place Subdivision, $305,900

• Suzanne Acton to Ashley Mullins and Rachel Boeding, Lot 49 Lexington Heights Subdivision, $200,000

• Nathan Smith to Patricia and Rodney Conner, Lot 4 Frazewood Subdivision, $123,000

• Tommy Cope to Alissa and Channing Taylor, Tracts Madison County, $450,000

