Madison County Property Transfers: September 30 - October 1, 2021

Sept. 30
• David Shroyer and Lisa Shroyer to Catherine Leanne Canfield, lot 2 Coddington Subdivision, 237,500
• Christina Smith and Ryan Smith to Michael Steven Lewis and Tara Nichole Lewis, lot 223 Indigo Run Phase 6 (6025 Olde South Drive), $45,000
• J Flynn Inc., to George Childs and Dawn Childs, lot 82 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3 (648 Fourwinds Drive), $281,000
• Gail Buttery to Bobbi Neal, tracts Madison County, $135,000
• Nina Chasteen (a/k/a Nina Faye Chasteen) to Michael Lobato Garcia and Fernanda Veronica Quintana, tracts Madison County, $125,000
• Red-Colt Property and Investments, Inc. to 833 Ridgewood LLC, lot 17 A Calico Place Subdivision, Phase 1 (833 Ridgewood Drive), $125,000
• James K. Johnson and Carolyn C. Johnson to Myron K. Rader and Mary Lee Rader, tract Madison County (2839 Gravel Lick Branch Road), $385,000
• Malcom Egglesden (a/k/a Malcolm Richard Egglesden) to Christopher A Egglesden and Lora Michelle King, lot 13, Phase II, Wildflower Subdivision (313 Timberline Court), $149,500
• Champ Properties, LLC to Michael Boley and Dana Boley, lot 27 Lake Ridge Estates (4290 Equestrian Way), $80,000
• The Estate of Frances Elizabeth Kramer to The Kramer Family Heritage Trust, c/o David Kramer, tracts Madison County, pursuant to the specific terms of the Will of Frances Elizabeth Kramer
• JJS Properties, LLC to Diversified Investments, LLC, lot 92 Madison Village (111 Lee Drive), $62,000
• Rufus Brown and Phyllis A. Brown, Jon McCombs and Gina McCombs to Kitman Law, lots 20-22 Norwood, $116,000
• Breton Shroats and Amanda Shroats to Adrian Garrett and Alicia M. Wilson, lot 23 Section 1 Covington Woods Subdivision (200 Palm Hills Drive), $209,000
Oct. 1
• Wayne Gordon Waggoner to Lawrence Biggio and Evelyn Biggio, tract 1 Plat 29/14, $244,000
• Karla B. Willis and Mary J. Black, Co-Executrixes of the Estate of Mary W. Black, deceased, to Karla B. Willis, Mary J. Black, Perry J. Black and Jaden Olivia Black, lot 20 in Block 9 Maple Street (126 North Maple Street, for and in consideration of the terms of the Last Will and Testament of Mary W. Black and to affect the distribution therein
• Douglas Venable and Charla Johnson to Danny Ray Durbin and Roxanne Durbin, tract 11 B Plat 15/167, $260,000
• Michell A. Hovey and Derek C. Hovey to Ashlee Kelsey, lot 113 of the Banyans at Golden Leaf Subdivision (700 Lac Court), $190,000
• Albert Rollings and Cathie Rollings to Daniel Potter and Latysha Potter, lot 1 Plat 6/163, $398.000
• Lowavia Goyette, Susan Stohs and Mark Stohs, Sharon Heidnreich, and Ralph Goyette, II and Cynthia Goyette to Lowavia, Susan Stohs and Sharon Heidnreich, tract Cedar Cliff Road, for and in consideration of the love and affection grantors have for grantees, grantees being children of grantors
• Harless Rowland, Jr. and Agana Rowland to Samuel Shepherd and Billie Jo Shepherd, tract Madison County, $110,000
• ASQ Properties, LLC to Todd McDaniel and Jennifer L. McDaniel, lot 110 Gleneagles Phase I of Boones Trace Subdivision, $20,000
• Benjamin S. Taylor and Lacy K. Taylor to Carl Still and Sharon Still, lot 22 Canyon Grove Subdivision (213 Brittany Circle), $185,000
• Claudia Stanley to Miranda Combs and Eric Combs, lot 148 Welchwood Subdivision, $265,000
• Robert D. Ballinger and Mary Ballinger to Jonell Stigler, lot 7 Willow Glen Subdivision, $195,400
• Maggie Dillingham to The Board of Trustees of the First Baptist Church, Francis Street, by Eugene Estelle, tract Madison County, $1.00 and other good and valuable considerations
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Lake Adkins, lot 122 Orchard Hills Subdivision (737 Tower Drive), $242,000
• Dale Young and Amy Lee Young to Douglas Tyler Venable, lot 5 Bonnie Brooks Estates Block 1(2118Guinn Road, $245,000
• Whitney E. Pollard and Danny Pollard to Brian Austin Dunaway, lot 1 Nature’s View Subdivision, $185,000
• Robert Doucette and Audrey Doucette to Kenneth Scott Maire and Danielle Marie Maier, lot 32 Forest Hill Estates Phase III of the Boone’s Trace Subdivision 723 Oakmont Trail), $585,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Travis Harless, lot 6 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 6 (404 Middle Creek Way), $209,900
• Donald A. Nolte to Donald Keith Wiles and Gina Wiles, lot 80 Battlefield Estates, Phase 1 (143 General Nelson Drive), $366,000
• Brenda Holman to Polly Gail Lakes and Lee Creech, tract 4B Plat 29/373, $128,000
• Beaumont Development, Inc. to Health Help, Inc. d/b/a White House Clinic, lot 6 and 7 Beaumont Subdivision, $130,000
• RMW Development, LLC to Todd Builders, LLC., lots 11 – 15 Stoney Creek Subdivision. $125,000
• Elli Gillian Pace to ‘’Southparke ‘ranch, LLC., lot 26 – 26 Black Subdivision, $85,000
• Bluegrass Property Rentals, LLC to Stargazer Homes, LLC., lots 1-2 Markwood Subdivision, $25,000
• Franklin C. Zelch and Keith Wayne Hensley to William Thompson, lot 206 Block4 Maison Village Subdivision (314 Brooks Road), $150,000
• Wayne E. Blanton and Ladonna F. Blanton to ADIL Properties, tract Madison County, $18,000
