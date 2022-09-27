Madison County Property Transfers: September 6 - 14, 2022

Sept. 6
• Saborit Real Estate Group, LLC to Geoffrey M. Smith, 103 Jergee Drive, Richmond, $185,000
• Todd Homes, LLC to Mary Melinda White and Amy Jill Allen, 1036 Vineyard Way, Berea, $329,000
• James Edward Todd and Casey Todd and Trevor Todd to Todd Homes, LLC, lot 54 Vineyard Estates Subdivision, Berea, for and in consideration of a capital contribution by members of the limited liability company to said company
• Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to Dorthy Ann Kerr and Jason Earl Waugh, lot 188 Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $57,500
• Kenneth L. Cox and Deborah Otis (a/k/a Deborah Otis Cox) to Kenneth L. Cox and Deborah Otis, 119 Frances Drive, Richmond, $1.00
• George M. Pennington and Nancy Pennington to George M. Pennington and Nancy Pennington, lot 4A plat 42/8, $1.00 and love and affection between husband and wife
• Indigo Run, Inc to Edward Morrison and Cathy Morrison, lot 25 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $48,000
• Indigo Run, Inc to John Turner and Lindsey Turner, lot 19 Berkley Hall, $52,000
• Indigo Run, LLC to Arnoldo Marichal, Jr. and Brenda Marichal, lot 34 Berkley Hall, $40,000
• Indigo Run, LLC to Shanda Hays, lot 29, 30, and 31 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $122,000
• Indigo Run, LLC to Micah Rose and Kylea Rose, lot 32 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $85,000
Sept. 7
• Michael Brandon Bingham to Virgil Burton Bellamy and Linda Kaye Bellamy, 1028 Rubrum Way, Richmond, $511,200
• Wesley Johns and Megan Johns (f/k/a Megan Bertram), 201 Madison Hills Boulevard, Richmond, $172,000
• Amanda Hancock and Hurshel Wingate to Marcus Devers and Mary Devers, 2012 Sea Hero Court, Richmond, $263,500
• Mukesh Patel and Hetalben Patel to Jalette H. Hamm, Joey Hepburn and William David Hepburn, 908 Auckland Drive, Richmond, $250,000
• Margie L. Sandusky to Abigail L. Ray and Nash L. Courtwright, 183 Mountain View Drive, $230,000
• Danny Maney and Sharlena D. Maney to Elaine Grace Living Trust u/a/d May 29, 2020, LaDonna Koebel Trustee, 505 Field Crest Court, Richmond, $542,000
• Hannelore Ciccarelli, Trustee of the Hannelore Ciccarelli Revocable Trust, dated June 17, 2019, to Michael Greisz and Julie Greisz,
Tract 3, plat 6/310, $365,000
• Thomas E. Wendt, Linda Wendt and Allen Pickett and Tammi L. Pickett (a/k/a Tammy L. Pickett) to Thomas E. Wendt and Linda Wendt, tract 3 p 5/87, $1.00
• Glenn C. Hill and Doris L. Hill, Sharon Michelle Hodge (f/k/a Sharon Michelle Ballinger) and James T. Hodge, Jr. and William Glenn Hill and Nadia Sprizao de Oliveria to Sharon Michelle Hodge and James T. Hodge, Jr., tract 1 plat 30/52, for and in consideration of the love and affection that the First Party, Glenn C. Hill has for Second Party, Sharon Michelle Hodge, that relationship being parent and child and for the consideration of the love and affection, First Party, William Glenn Hill has for Second Party Sharon Michelle Hodge, that relationship being siblings
• Glenn C. Hill and Doris L. Hill, Sharon Michelle Hodge (f/k/a Sharon Michelle Ballinger) and James T. Hodge, Jr., and William Glenn Hill and Nadia Sprizao de Oliveria to William Glenn Hill, tract 2 plat 30/52, for and in consideration of the love and affection First Party, Glenn C. Hill has for Second Party William Glenn Hill, that relationship being parent and child and for and in consideration of the love and affection First Party Sharon Michelle Hodge has for second party William Glenn Hill, that relationship being siblings
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Anthony Cataldo, lot 22 Prairie View @Twin Lakes, $260,000
• ICEE Investments, LLLP to J. Laurence Hayes, lots 72A, 72B and 72C Phase IV-A Ash Park Subdivision, $600,000
• Crystal Dawn rose to James Hall, 57 Goodloe Chapel Road, Richmond, $25,0000
• Jerry Woodward to Jerry Woodward, 100 Lakeshore Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of love and affection between father and son
• Adam D. Coleman and Deborah H. Coleman to James E. Lunsford and Ruth Lunsford, tract plat 30/217, $15,000
• David McFarland and Sandy McFarland to Robert B. Shaffer, 104 High Street, Berea, $89,000
• The Estate of Howard Stevens, by and through William C. Roberts, personal representative to William C. Roberts, a certain tract of land located on Prospect Street Berea (lot 1 plat 2/28), for no monetary consideration but rather to complete the devise of the real property contained in Article II of the last will of William C. Roberts, dated May 5, 1998
