Madison County Property Transfers: September 7 - 9. 2021

Sept. 7
• Colin Pinkston and Josh Barrett Homes, LLC to Hanna Deshea Ritchie, lot 139 Orchard Hills Phase 4 (412 Star Court), $238,900
• Brian E. Charles, Trustee of the Brian Charles Living Trust, dated May 7, 2019, to Robert Mattox, Tract Plat 29/223, $25,000
• David Lawson Builders, LLC by David Lawson, member to Moore Construction and Excavating, LLC, to 6 and 8 Laney Brooke Estates, $40,000
• Suzanne G. Nayle to Julie A. Ledford and Kenneth H. Ledford, Lot 25 Hickory Hills Subdivision (116 Old Farm Road), $65,000
• Bobby Melson to Elbert Michael Bowling, Jr. and Reba Bowling, lot 21 Interstate Business Center, $224,900
• Clint Pinion, Jr and Timothy Edward Hall to Alvin N. Brake and Barbara Brake, Lot 11 Heritage Place Subdivision, $289,900
• Nicholas Hunter Lindsey to James Hunter Armstrong and Georgie Kay Armstrong, Lot 52 Dove’s landing Subdivision, $214,000
• Stevie Cheesman, as Sole Beneficiary of The Mona Isaacs Trust Under Agreement dated June 24, 2014, and Individually Sean Cheesman to Lola C. Mayabb, lot 25 Sugarville Meadows (1421 Highway 1016), $181,000
• Edward Charles to Garrett Lambert and Emily Lambert, Tract Madison County, $210,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Christopher Drew Sadler and Glenna Nicole Sadler, lot 276 Phase 7 Indigo Run Subdivision, $45,000
• Nicole M. McClintock and Randy McClintock to Keith Allen Coubert, Lot 54 Phase 4 Fountain Park Subdivision, $290,000
• Razavi Properties, LLC to Anthony Powers and Dana Powers, Lot 9 Richmond Investments Company Addition (1018 E. Main Street), $155,000
• Joshua Paul Gardner to Vincent Ross Reynolds Tract Madison County (448 N. Madison Avenue), $40,000
Sept. 8
• Charles Russell Risk and Jamie Barger-Risk to Deondre M. Tate, Lot 48, Unit 1, block 1 Stoney Creek Subdivision (652 and 654 North Fork Drive), $203,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Logan Hunter Coomer, lot 17 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 2 (449 Middle Creek Way), $218,000
• The Estate of Glenda Michelle Albertson, by Sue Ann Berry, Executrix, Aron Michelle Aldridge and Josh Aldridge to Sue Ann Berry, Lot 5, Section 1 White Hall Manor Subdivision (109 Frances Drive), $91,000
• Kevin Fagin and Diane Fagin to Ramona Marie Branch, Lot 12 Crossings Subdivision, $225,000
• Kyle Wells Congelton and Jenna Lee Cornelison Congelton to KWC Properties, LLC, Lot 67, Block 2 Creekside Subdivision (136 Prewitt Drive), for and in consideration of a capital contribution to the Grantee of which Grantor Kyle Wells Congelton is the sole member and which is wholly owned by Grantor Kyle Wells Congelton
• Kyle Dewayne Houghton and Allison Brooke Houghton to Alda Peyton Martin, Tract 8A Plat 29/156, $160,000
• 4 B Investments, Inc. to Jason L. Couch, lots 77- 79 Robinson and Marcum Addition (133 Christmas Ridge Road), $184,900
• Brian Stansell and Jamie Stansell to Keith Stansell, Lot 3 Buffalo Trace Subdivision, for and in consideration of the love and affection between brothers
• G and D Croslin, LLC to Lorri Wright, Tract 2 B Plat 29/277, for and in consideration which the Grantor has for the Grantee, the Grantee being the daughter of all the members of the Grantor
• John Cornelison, III and Judy Cornelison, IV and Sherri Cornelison to J and S Rental Properties, LLC, Tract Barnes Mill Road (1766 Barnes Mill Road), for an in consideration of an agreement between parties, and the love and affection between parties
• Kelly N. Cox (f/k/a Kelly N. Johnson) and Keanan Christopher Cox to Farmer and Resch Developments, LLC, Lot 23 Bush Bottom Estates Phase 1, $150,000
• William B. Way, Executor of the Estate of Anna W. Way to Justin D. Randolph, Lot 64 Brocklyn Subdivision (121 Hager Drive), $69,000
• Remona Bicknell (a/k/a Ramona Bicknell) to Jason Riley and Kaylee Mackenzie Riley, Tracts Madison County (2727 Dreyfus Road), $164,600
• Reuben Rose and Joyce Rose to Terry Bray, Lot 20 and 21 Riverside Acres, $5,000
• Eddie Hernandez and Luna Hernandez to Richard Pennington and Amanda Pennington, Parcel 16 A Plat 29/383, $2,500
• William E. Siler and Iris V. Siler to Roy Todd Builders, LLC, Lots 10/43 (lots 8 – 10 Dean-Herndon Addition), $159,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Tommy Leland, Lot 140 Orchard Hills Subdivision (416 Star Court), $35,000
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.