Madison County Property Transfers: September 8 - 14, 2022

Sept. 8
• J. Patrick Greer and Jo Ann Greer to Ronald D. Damron and Shelia Damron, 164 Gleneagles Boulevard, Richmond, $425,000
• Kenneth Scott Haddix and Melissa Haddix to Michael Carter and Tabitha Carter, 137 Lee Drive, $160,000
• Brian Charles and Jennifer Charles to the Brian E. Charles Living Trust, By Brian E. Charles, Trustee, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of funding the Brian E. Charles Living Trust
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Romy Hernandez and Nelson Espinel Perez, lot 66 Prairie View@ Twin Lake, Phase II, $264,900
• Windsor Creek Property, LLC to Charles D. Noe and Debbie Noe, lot 61 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Phase II, $267,400
• John Wilburn and Jamie Wilburn to Jody Caudill and Gregory Caudill, tract Madison County
• Ricky Carpenter, in his capacity as Executor of the Estate of Frankie Carpenter to Thomas Jackson Ross, 3266 Battlefield Memorial Highway, $250,000
Sept. 9
• Bison Properties, LLC to Crystal Elaine Carrier and Eddie Ray Carrier, lot 88 Prairie View @ Twin Lake, Phase I, $264,900
• Snooty Fox Salon, Inc. to Triple Rose LLC< Unit 12 of a condominium unit of East Ridge Plaza #2, $205,000
• Mary Suzetta Horn and Richard Michael Horn to BTP Properties, LLC, 1023 South Dogwood Drive, Berea, $165,000
• James Brian Combs and Jennifer Combs to Larinda Agee, parcels 1 and 2 plat 29/372, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Billy T. Parker and Hazel M. Parker to EWTODD, LLC, tracts plat 5/258 (Gabbard Town Road), $475,000
• Meta Mendel Reyes to Robin Mendel Montoya, Trustee of the Meta Mendel-Reyes Irrevocable Trust, dated August 15, 2022, tract plat 6/230 (Boone and. Pearl Streets, Berea), for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the Parties
AR Construction, LLC to Massimilian Quintavalle, lot 25 Prairie View @ Twin Lake Subdivision, Phase II, $265,000
• FTM Construction, INC to Katherine Ann Misich and Thomas Misich, lot 42 Dove’s Landing Phase II, $304,500
• LP Construction, LLC to David E. Bell, Jr., 665 Shaker Drive, $336,857.50
• Indigo Run, Inc to Kenneth Lay and Heather Bryarly, lot 9 Berkley Hall, $40,000
• Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc. to Theodore J. Lloyd and Jean F> Lloyd, lot 106 Prairie View @Twin Lake Phase I, $335,000
• E 52 Developers, LLC to FTM Construction, Inc., lots 12, 13, 31, 32, 33,34, 35,36, 37 and 38 Dove’s Landing Phase III, $350,000
• Tiffany C. Sparks to Randall G. Winkler and Rebecca C. Winkler, tract Madison County, $26,400
Sept. 12
• Daniel Dunn and Taylor Clayton to Kory Lee Kelly, Trustee of KRI 2022 Revocable Trust and Kari Lynn Kelly, Trustee of KR2 2022 Revocable Trust, 2005 Hidden Falls Trail, $540,000
• John Spencer Hammond to Phillip D. Smith and Shauna Smith, 4049 Port Royal Drive, $50,000
• Charles L. Dargavell, with a life estate being reserved for Charles L. Dargavell to (remainder in fee)
Charles Gregory Dargavell, 1263 Barnes Mill Road, $1.00 and love and affection between parent and child
• Daniel Baker to Shawna Wever and Keith Wever, tract Hill Street, $28,000
• Christopher Lee Petrey and Kasey Petrey to Gerald W. Snowden, 132 Shale Drive, $240,000
• Roger Sparks and Bradley L. Sparks, Successor Trustees of the Trust Agreement of Donald Sparks to Janice Sparks, 148 Allen Douglas Drive, for and in consideration of transferring Trust property to the terms of same
• Derby Chase Development, LLC to Josh Barrett Homes, LLC, lots 19, 20, 36, 70 and 71 Derby Chase Subdivision, $80,000
Sept 13
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Gary N. Baker and Karen L. Baker, lot 56 Prairie View @ Twin Lake Subdivision, $269,900
• Bison Properties, LLC to Winfred Hensley and Sabrena Hensley, lot 89 Prairie View @ Twin Lake Subdivision, $269,900
• Robyn Reynolds Fields and Kevin Fields, Richard Douglas Reynolds and Laura Reynolds to Toby Coyle and Brandy Coyle, 1842 Big Hill Road, Berea, $210,000
• Estate of Alene B. Eaton by and through Donna Baird and Randy Baird, co personal representatives of the Estate of Alene B. Eaton to Bobbie Quinn Adams and Arnold Adams, tracts Madison County (Reed Hill), $45,000
• Kimberly Sullivan (f/k/a Kinberly Horvat) and Roger L. Sulliivan, Kimberly Sullivan (f/k/a Kimberly Horvat) as successor Trustee of the James E. Cornett Trust under agreement dated May 26, 1998, and Oease Cornett Trust under agreement dated May 26, 1998 to Judith Sexton tract B Plat 15,283, for and in consideration of the payment of delinquent property taxes.
• Christopher Drew Sadler and Genna Nicole Sadler to Svyatoslav Tkach and Olha Tkach, lot 276 Phase 7 Indigo Run Subdivision, $45,500
• DLS Partners, LLC to Tesa Oechsle, Trustee of the Tesa L. Oechsle Revocable Trust, dated August 12, 2009 as amended, to Tana J. Roberts and Jewell Alberta Lowe, condominium at 908 Paddock Court, $295,000
• Ahmad Abdelrahman and Hanan Buderi to Doll Properties, LLC, 4029 Equestrian Way, $70,000
• Douglas G. Owens to Doll Properties, LLC, 617 Imperial Lakes Drive, $84,000
Diane S> NG to Nicholas Perez and Deborah Perez, 652 Boulder Court, $232,500
• Elyssa Dian Hoover to Ronald Dwayne Wilcox and Suzetta Loren Wilcox, 305 Wilshire Way, $265,000
• ANITA, LLC to Darren Scott Brockman and Denna D. Brockman, tract A plat 30/204, $175,000
Sept. 14
• C Cannon Construction, LLC to Four Mile Investments, LLC, 4019, 4021, and 4023 Ruby Rose Road, for and in consideration of the conveyance of property from grantor in which James Cameron Cannon is a member to Grantee in which James Cameron Cannon is a member
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Mark Brooks and Shelby Brooks, lot 60 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $269,900
• Joy Allameh to Crystal Childress, Lot 3 Fox Haven Drive Subdivision Number 1, $289,900
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to JCM, LLC< 700 Cottonwood Drive, $\grantor conveyed the previous described to Grantee by deed dated August 9, 2022
• Combs Colt, LLC to Kelsey Jo Lay and Evan Christopher Lay, lot 93 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $225,000
