Madison County Property Transfers: September 9 - 10, 2021

Sept. 9
• Erica D. Phillips and Nathan E. Phillips to Anna M. Cromer and Jesse A. Cromer, tracts Madison County, $175,500
• Kelly A. Able and Matthew S. Able to Watts Investments, LLC, tract Plat 7/106 (208 Ashland Avenue), $80,000
• Colin E. Powell to Marylen Kagan Watson, tract Old Kentucky 21, $450,000
• Nicholas B. Stiner and Alix E. Heintzman to Kelvin Damrell and Sara Damrell, lots 27 – 28 Robinson and Marcum Addition (186 Christmas Ridge Road), $158,000
• Rose M. Rex VanWinkle to Leah B. VanWinkle, tract Madison County (2511 Highway 1016), $128,000
• David Henderson and Kimberly A. Henderson to Eugene J. Quinonez, Jr. and Marilyn Quinonez, Trustees of the Eugene and Marilyn Quinonez Revocable Living Trust, dated February 14, 2019, lot 55 East Point Estates (1022 Caroline Drive), property transfers courtesy of the Berea Citizen, $240,500
• Principled Properties, Inc to Shannon A. Rose and Kimberly D. Rose, lot 113 Orchard Hills Subdivision, Phase 4 (732 Tower Drive), $235,000
• Brandon L. French and Tabitha R. French, to Sydney Molloy and Cody Lynch, lot 9 of South Madison Acres, $285,000
• Myron K. Rader and Mary Lee Rader to Rachel Adams and Larry Adams, lot 31 Highland Park Place Phase I (1303 Parkview Court), $438,750
• Billy Joe Shackleford and Kayla Ray Shackleford to Kelly Ann Barnhill, lot 42, Block E, Unit 1-B Burchwood Subdivision, (120 Cassius Drive), $191,000
• Ryan Donithan and Denise Donithan to Scott Slocum and Susan Slocum, lot 1 Runyon Grove Acres Subdivision Phase #1 (625 Hunter Lane), $221,500
• Alyssa Whitaker and Britt Whitaker to Deborah Turning, lot 170 Heritage Place Subdivision, Phase VII, $229,000
• The Estate of Karen Lee Young to Becky K. Thompson, lot 44 Bluegrass Center, Phase 4 (117 Keystone Drive), $192,400
• Thomas Wayne Stevenson and Joyce Stevenson to Jimmy Darrell Hall and Jamie Lee Hall, tract Madison County, $375,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Tasia Hooten, lot 142 Orchard Hills, Phase 4 (409 Star Court), $235,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Sennie Leigh-Ann Abrams and Derek Russell Abrams, lot 16 Stoney Creek Subdivision, Unit 2, Block 1, Phase 2 (445 Middle Creek Way), $217,500
• Christina Chenault, Trustee of the Christina Chenault Penning Revocable Living Trust Under Agreement dated January 29, 2020, to Jacob Grant and Faith Grant, tract H Plat 9/283, $625,000
• Rosie E. Johns, through her attorney-in-fact Keith Lee Johns, Keith Lee Johns and Rhonda Sue Johns to Keith Lee Johns, Trustee of the Rose E. Irrevocable Trust dated September 1, 2021, lot 28 Southpointe Subdivision (225 Bryson Way), for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
Sept. 10
• Wilmer Gatson to W2GS, LLC, lot 7 Trevor Estates, $250,000
• Kirtus Sellers and Rachel Sellers to Reynaldo Espinosa Hernandez, Lots 200 – 205 Watts Street contained in Meadow View Subdivision, $229,000
• Lauren E. Jackson (f/k/a Lauren E. Scrivner) and Jeremiah Jackson to Shaun Paul Collins and Nicole Renee Collins, lot 51 Heritage Place Phase 11-C (172 Meridian Way and 600 Fairfax Lane), $299,000
• Shiyer Construction, LLC to Stephen Ray Priode and Jacqueline Priode, lot 90 Grey Oaks Subdivision, Phase 3 (712 Goldenwood Drive), $302,600
• Eugene M. Hunt and Melissa Hunt to Cartus Financial Corporation, tract 1Plat P8/63 (425 Mule Shed Lane), $425,000
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Gilberto Jude Estrada and Laura Lynne Estrada tract P8/63 (614 Mule Shed Lane), $425,000
• Oren C. Prather and Diane C. Prather (f/k/a Diane C. Holland) to Bailey Ken Canterbury, tract Madison County (112 Evansdale Avenue), $65,000
• Yan Xi Zhang and Yan Bo Lin to Alan Spalding and Stacie Spalding, lot 6 Highland Lakes Subdivision (101 Lake Point Drive), $325,000
• Emily Parsons (f/k/a Emily Jordan Kidd) to Cory Christopher Parson to Sara Elizabeth Winkler and Joshua Clay Winkler, lot 19 Hidden Hills Subdivision (225 View Point Drive), $375,000
• Blue Willow Property Group, LLC to Brooke N. Taylor, lot 226 Phase 1-B The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace (600 Imperial Lakes Drive), $466,750
• The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace, LLC to William Harold Demarcus, IIII, lot 9 The Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace Subdivision (106 Alpine Drive), $52,500
• C. Beach III Enterprises, LLC to Jimmy Murray and Myrtle Murray, tracts 29/359, $72,500
