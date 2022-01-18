Madison County Property Transfers: Week ending December 28, 2021

Dec. 22
• William Z. Rhodus and Krista Rhodus to Logan Clark and Lauren Clark, lot 38 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (305 Ravenwood Place), $285,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Jeremy P. Swiney and Morgan Elizabeth Swiney, lot 149 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (728 Shaker Drive), $489,913.72
• Jeffrey Long and Patsy Long to Kyle Hamilton and Alexandrea Hamilton, lot 3 Brushwood Subdivision (104 Brushwood Court), $87,000
• Billy Tipton and Sheila Tipton to Mary Conn, lot 17 Rose Trail Subdivision (620 Crockett Court), $260,000
• Cliff T. Clark and Nova D. Clark to Clifford Clark, Charity Ballard, and Cynthia Clark, Co-Trustees of the Cliff and Nova Clark Irrevocable Trust, dated December 21, 2021, lot 24 Old Towne Estates (140 Adams Lane), for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties.
• Shawn Johnson and Paula Johnson and Gregory Johnson to Carta Properties, LLC, lot 32, Wellington Place $220,000
• Ian Blake Holbrook and Catherine Bolson Holbrook to Terry L. Nelson and Lisa H. Nelson, tract Plat 27/179 (518 West Main Street), $380,000
• John Revere and Brenda Revere to Craig Cherry and Carrie Brown, lot 12-A Barnes Mill Estates (108 White Oak Drive), $375,000
• Bethany Frye to Johnnie Bowen and Nancy Bowen, lots Bluegrass Acres (210 Blue Grass Drive), $174,500
• Thornberry Properties, LLC to CCNR Properties, LLC, lot 1 Windcrest Subdivision, $2,500,000
• Menelaus, LLC to TMR Ventures, LLC, parcel 1 Plat 30/24 (465 Opossum Kingdom Road), $117,770
• Menelaus, LLC to Patrick Eugene Ballinger and Angela Michelle Ballinger, parcel 2 plat 30/24 (477 Opossum Kingdom Road), $35,000
Dec. 27
• Mandy Alexander to Timothy Lee Pennington and Alesha Gail Pennington, tract Madison County, $300,000
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Ron Durham Builders, LLC, lot 152 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (716 Shaker Drive), $42,000
• Lyle Adam Walker and Berenia Walker to Sandra Kidd and Dawne DeBoarde, lot 66 Olde South Estates, $136,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A and R Contractors, LLC, lot 79 Prairie View @ Twin Lakes (2027 Partridge Way), $40,000
• Darrell Daughterty and Marietta Daugherty to Ashlee Nicole Price and Adam M. Price and Adam M. Price, parcel 2 plat 30/14, for and in consideration of correcting and supplementing a prior conveyance between parties hereto and in order to eliminate the encroachment descripted in that certain Encroachment Agreement between the parties dated December 20, 2020
• John Devere Builder, Inc. to Reeves Property Group, LLC, lots 151 and 152 Ashpark Subdivision (361 – 363 Anna Hume Boulevard and 700 – 702 Leeward Court), $468,000
• CTW Specialist, Inc., to John E. Polvichak and Jayne A. Polvichak, lot 130 Heritage Place (977 Auckland Avenue), $230,000
• Adam Arvin and Mary S. Arvin to Maggie Jarvis, lot 24 Frazwood, $145,000
• Vicky L. Oakley, as Trustee under the Trust Agreement dated the 14th day of October 1985, and amended on April 23, 2021, to provide for the additional Trustees to serve along with N.P. Dodge, Jr., known as the Trust between National Equity, Inc., a Nebraska Corporation and N.P. Dodge, Jr. to Patrick Gerard Bowens, lot 172 Indigo Run Subdivision (6004 Old South Drive), $400,000
• Timothy Bramlett and Cynthia Bramlett to amber S. Legg and Daniel Stephen Legg, lot 11 Breezy Point Estates (1325 Twin Brooke Drive), $185,000
• Virginia Riddell to Amanda Sayre, lot 2 Burnham Subdivision (103 Leslie Drive), for and in consideration of love and affection
• Garrett Harper and Julia Harper (a/k/a Julie Harper), to Krishna Ghimire and Mahesh Ghimire, lot 122 Hidden Hills Subdivision (609 Jennifer Drive), $197,000
• Keith R. Branham and Jessica L. Branham to Billy R. Gadd and Melanie Gadd, lot 2 Ronnie Anderson Development (705 Sharon Court), $204,900
• Faizal McBride and Bobbi McBride to Michael Pagan, lot 167 Hidden Hills Subdivision (765 Amanda Court) $252,400
• Brandon Kelley to Dalton Kelley, lots 3 -6 6 Clearview Subdivision, (110 Chris Drive), $900
• Jade Commercial Services, LLC to Madison Development Partners, LLC, tract 2 plat 15/161, $640,000
• Robert T. Bates to James Michael Chaney, tracts plat 9/50, $198,742.38
• Combs Colt, LLC to Jack Cook and June Cook, lot 81 Stoney Creek Subdivision (627 Boulder Court), $214,900
• Michael Patterson and Rejeanna Patterson to Matthew Adams, lot 32 Argyll Subdivision (430 Sara Leigh Drive), $216,000
Dec. 27
• Justin Carpenter and Tina Carpenter to Benny Biggs and Wanda Biggs, tracts Madison County, $21,000
• Gail Jones, Rosemary Marionneaux and Stephen Marionneaux, Lisa Dees and Robin Dees to Lisa Dees and Robin Dees, tract Madison County, $67,000
• KJC Properties, LLC by Jared Keith Carpenter, to Gregory L. Roberts and Cynthia J. Roberts, lot 18, Stoney Creek Subdivision, (455 Middle Creek Way), $214,900
• Richard M. Sisman to Neil Middlecoat, lot 31, Double D. Meadows, $335,000
• Albert J. Lindsay to Deborah Abner and Dylan Jeffery Abner, lot 4 Big Oak Subdivision, $182,000
• Timothy Delozier and Sherry Delozier to Jonathan B. Gross and Kathryn D. Ruholt, lot 62 Wellington Subdivision (214 Cawood Drive), $286,000
Penny C. Curry and Gary Curry to Mary Kristen Blankenbecler, lot 20 Willow Ridge Subdivision (929 Turnberry Drive), $420,000
• Thomas White and Apryl White to John Michael Gay, tract plat 1/91 (121 Janwell Drive), $139,000
• Christopher Lang and Kathryn Elizabeth Aquadro to Kelsey Jordan Reisig, lot 4 Milford Estates (112 Allen Douglass Drive), $195,000
• Signature Rentals to Alondra Ani Villasenor and Natasha Collett Villasenor, lot 3 Madison Hills Subdivision (209 Kalone Drive), $179,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Brandon Michael Baker and Sydney Shapell Baker, lot 63 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, (802 Copley Point Drive), $397,244
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Thomas L. Carroll and Samantha Aragon- Carrol, lots 118-119 Orchard Hills Subdivision (749 Tower Drive), $372,000
• David L. Lamb, Executor of the Estate of Rosella G. Farris to Trent G. Prather and Samantha J. Prather, lot 12 Richmond Investment Company, $61,000
• James D. Lyon (Trustee) solely in his capacity of Trustee of the Bankruptcy Estate of Alan Sherman Pike (Debtor), Eastern District of Kentucky Case No. 21-50477 to Elizabeth A. Pike, lot 13 Rolling Hills Subdivision, $1.00
• Brian G. Clark and Lauren S. Clark to Chadwick S. Martin and Adrienne N. Martin, lot 94 Mockingbird Hills Subdivision, $310,000
• Blue Willow Property Group, LLC to Kurt Von Halle, Trustee of the Von Halle Joint Trust and Lisa Von Halle, Trustee of the Von Halle Joint Trust, lot 35 Reserve (2046 Hidden Falls Trail), $530,422.30
• Larky Kim Crawford, as Executrix of the Estates of Dolores Alexander to Barbara Lynn Martin and Bentley Martin, lot 29 Robbinsville Subdivision (103 Bradley Drive), $135,000
• Jeffery D. Mink and Tracy M. Mink to Krista Rhodus and William Rhodus, lot 62 Brookline Subdivision, $215,000
• L.P. Construction, LLC to Matthew Todd Wright and Amy Lee Wright, lot 60 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (676 Shaker Drive), $267,500
Legendary Real Estate Development, LLC to Sherman Keith Riddell and Gwen M. Riddell, lot 8 Arlington View Addition (1418 Arlington Drive), $166,000
• Ryan C. DeCoster and Rachel DeCoster to Phillippe Ray and April Ray, tract 3A plat 30/9 (576 Concord Road), $600,000
• David A. Thacker and Nancy E. Thacker to Matthew Duane Reagan, tract Madison County (Maple Grove Road), $75,000
• Kaitlyn Power (f/k/a Kaitlyn Estes) to Bernardo Scarambone and Desiree Scarambone, lot 7 Powell Addition (112 East Broadway), $37,000
• Marvin Alexander Smith II and Patricia Diane Smith to Michael Albert Norman, lot 23 Seven Oaks Subdivision (204 Tahoe Way), $42,000
• Doug Lunsford and Pamela M. Lunsford to William Batkos and Maggie Dishjekenian, lot 55 Bay Colony of Highland Park (205 Bay Colony), $490,000
• Sheila Kendall and John Kendall to Christopher Dean Barnes and Crystal Barnes, lot 39-A Hilcrest Subdivision (205 Pleasure Drive), $295,000
• A and A Adhikari Corporation to Global Education Consulting U.S.A., Inc., lot 35 South Bluegrass Junction (2120 Lexington Road), $750,000
• Emma Lee Tate to Timothy Tate, Keith Tate, and Terry Tate, tract Madison County, $675
• Thomas Fryer and Cynthia Fryer, Michael Alcorn and Buffy Alcorn, Wayne Fryer and Samantha Fryer to Charles Fryer, tract Madison County, $40,000
• Todd Builders, LLC to Dallas Dawn Gossett, lot 65 Stoney Creek Subdivision (418 Middle Creek Way), $233,400
• James E. Willis and Janet S. Willis to SES Investments, LLC, lot 2 Breezy Point Estates (1006 Breezy Lane), $120,000
• Shawna Wever Services, Inc., to Princess Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $10,000
