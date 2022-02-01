Madison County Property Transfers: Week of January 19, 2022

Jan. 13
• James Eric Parrett and Summer Dawn Parrett to Bulmaro Miguel Morales Peralta and Olga Lidia Francisco, lot 73 Fieldstone Subdivision (905 Cobble Drive), $247,500
• J. Flynn, Inc. to James Webster and Linda Webster, lot 138 Grey Oaks Subdivision (653 Fourwinds Drive), $300,000
• Berea Industrial Development Authority to Menelaus Berea Spec., LLC tract 3 plat 30/28 (tract 3 containing 10.80 acres in the Farristown Industrial Park, located on Farristown Industrial Drive), $324,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to A&R Contractors, LLC, lots 81 and 99 of the Prairie View@ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $80,000
• House to Home by LULU, LLC to Austin West, a certain lot situation in the Rosemont Subdivision (104 Lowell Avenue), $95,000
• Al Durso and Sherry Durso to John Friend, lot 93 The Woods Subdivision (310 Apricot Court), $395,000
]• Al Durso and Sherry Durso to John Friend, lot 94 The Woods Subdivision (311 Apricot Court), $100
• Ronnie Smith and Donna Gail Smith to New Idea Construction, LLC, tract 2 plat 28/160 (a certain tract of land shown on the final plat Stoney Creek Tract 2), $125,600
• John Logan Banks to Travis Dean Buck and Haley Hill, lots 44-46 Battlefield Subdivision (no 1 Oliver Drive), $158,000
• Nathan Mitchell and Scotty Moore to Phillip Gregory Crosse, lot 20 Oldham Avenue (643 Oldham Avenue), $207,000
• William Vinson to Jacob Andrews Stevens, lot 18-B Rosemont Subdivision (121 Lowell Avenue), $145,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Shawn White, lot 42 Beginnings @ Fourmile (6017 Atonement Court), $126,000
• Leslie John Carey and Robbin Ray Carey to Rona G. Comley, lot 104 Castlewood Subdivision (140 Castlewood Drive), $340,000
• Yaneth Sanchez Francisco and Olga Lidia Francisco and Bulmaro Miguel Morales-Peralta to Sherry Trimble, lot 271 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (949 Fieldstone Way), $215,000
Jan. 14
• Madelya Jewell McDonald and David Wilson to Bradley Ryan Venable, lot and house in area of Second Street and Broadway, $258,400
• Rameschandra Patel and Vasanti Patel to Signature Rentals, LLC, tract 1-A as shown on the Minor Subdivision Plat for Hager Cabinets (tract 1A plat 29/344), $160,000
• Alexander D. Fassas and Kathryn M. Bowers to Alexander D. Fassas and Kathryn M. Bowers, lot 119 The Woods Subdivision (602 Vanmar Drive corrected address being 602 Apricot Drive) for and in consideration of their mutual love and affection and the desire of Grantor, Alexander D. Fassas to create and convey to Grantee Kathryn M. Bowers a joint tenancy with rights to survivorship in their personal residence
• Alexander D. Fassas and Kathryn M. Bowers to Alexander D. Fassas and Kathryn M. Bowers, lot 101 The Woods Subdivision (602 Vanmar Drive corrected address being 602 Apricot Drive) for and in consideration of their mutual love and affection and the desire of Grantor, Alexander D. Fassas to create and convey to Grantee Kathryn M. Bowers a joint tenancy with rights to survivorship in their personal residence.
• Ronald Blake Cunliffe, Sr. to Stargazer Homes, LLC, 111 Locust Street, $46,000
• Pamela B. Foerderer (f/k/a Pamela Love; a/k/a Pamela B. Love); Gloria Lynn Crabtree; mark Barger and Renee Barger; Teresa Ramsey and William Ramsey’ Keith Barger and Crystal Barger; Kimberly Haydon and Hugh A. Haydon by and through his Attorney-in-Fact, Kimberly B. Haydon; Phillip Barnard and Melissa Barnard Francis, a certain tract of land being the property of the Taylor Barger Heirs designated as tract #3 plat 18/250, $125,000
• The Estate of Iva Lee Ashcraft by Karen Ashcraft Roussel, Executrix to Tammy R. Bowling and William L. Dunaway, 1248 Boone Trail Road, $233,500
• Richmond Development Company, LLC to Eckler Properties, LLC, lots 78-79 and 88 Ash Park Subdivision, $159,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Seng Hak Leap (a/k/a Seng Leap) by Tim Williams as Attorney-In-Fact, lot 137 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (763 Copley Pointe), $269,900
• Florence McHone to Lawrence McHone (lot/parcel located on the west side of Estridge Street, an extension from the original Estridge Addition), the grantor for no monetary consideration but rather as a gift from mother to son.
Jan. 18
• Victoria Paige Rogers Hall and Kenneth Wayne Hall, Jr. to Arvel Turner, Jr., parcel A2 plat 29155, for and in consideration of simultaneous exchange of property
• Rhonda G. Mathis, Trustee of the Rhonda G. Mathis Revocable Trust, dated July 7, 2011, to Andrew H. Mathis and Keeley M. Mathis, 348 and 352 Duncannon Lane, for and in consideration of the love and affection that Rhonda G. Mathis (who is the settlor and beneficiary of the Rhonda G. Mathis Revocable Trust, dated July 7, 2011) has for her son, Andrew H. Mathias
• Timothy Lewis, by and through Brenda Stewart as Attorney-In-Fact to Maurice Mason III and Elizabeth Mason, lotm34 Hidden Point Subdivision (285 View Point Drive), $345,000
Jan. 19
• Blue Willow Property Group, LLC to Kenneth David Justice and Jessica Lee Justice, 34 The Reserve (2042 Hidden Falls Trail), $535,912
• Mireca Enciu and Billy Joe Enciu to BMK Properties, LLC lot 1 Burkhart Subdivision, $256,000
• The Pinnacle at Boone Trace to Douglas G. Owen, lot 37 Pinnacle at Boone Trace, $72,000
• Danny D. Fish to Rachel Cress, lot 4 Crestview Subdivision (109 Crestview Road), $199,900
• Bobby Ray Snowden (a/k/a Robert Snowden) to Lee Hay and Mindy Hay, property on the waters of Red Lick Fork of Station Screek on the south side of Red Lick (highway 594), $95,000
• Bobby Lee Merrill, Jr. and Rebecca Anne Merrill to Jacqueline Hardy, 608 Jennifer Drive, $257,000
• Steven Fauber and Markley Fauber to Sarah Powell and Cody Baker, lot 12 Sugarville Meadows (419 Pepper Drive), $220,000
• Cari Linn Duff to Harley Lunsford, Trustee of the Cari Lynn Duff Irrevocable Trust, dated January 22, 2022, lot 43 Shiloh cove Subdivision (116 Ivy Creek Drive), $for and consideration of the premises and to conform to the intentions of the parties
• Gary Shupert Easton and Goldie Lynn Maxwell Easton to Rebekah Lynne Easton Hogg, Trustee of the Gary Goldie Easton Irrevocable Trust, dated December 3, 2021, 125 Highland Drive, for and in consideration of the premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• A&R Contractors, LLC to Brian A. Taylor, lot 26 Orchard Hills Subdivision (181 Page Drive), $225,000
• Lisa P. Cox to Dawn Amon, lot 108 Miller’s Landing Subdivision (308 Teakwood Drive), $135,000
• James C. Dunn and Kelsey Dunn to Brandi Renee Rayburn and Paige Rayburn, lot 166 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (192 Primrose Circle), $306,000
• Barbara Perkins to Brooke Properties, LLC lot 25A Eastern Hills Subdivision, $125,000
• Nelson M. Maynard, Trustee and Kathryn T. Maynard, Trustee of the Maynard Trust, dated January 27, 2020, and James Darren Jenkins and Jennifer Vaughn Jenkins, lot 96 Shiloh Point Subdivision), $615,000
• Leonard Franklin Dyer and Lee Dyer to Crystal Dawn Rose, lot 9 of the Flynn Johnson Development (Goodloe Chapel Road), $120,000
• Teresa Reams to Gregory Newby, tract 3A Robert B. Reams Minor Plat, for and consideration of the love and affection grantor has for her son, the grantee
• Leslie Brooke Freeman (a/k/a Leslie Brooke Crane) to Monyce J. Stevenson, lot 43 Hidden Hills Subdivision (428 Greathouse Drive -a/k/a 200 Rachel Drive), $205,000
• RMW Development, LLC to Todd Builders, LLC, lots 101-102, 105 – 107 Stoney Creek Subdivision, $125,000
• New Idea Construction and Homes, LLC to Matthew Trent, lot 73 Prairie View@ Twin Lakes Subdivision, $40,000
