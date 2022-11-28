Madison County Property Transfers: Week of November 16, 2022

Nov. 10
• Matthew Alan Burns and Sara Noel Burns to Catherine Huffines and Comer Huffines, 1502 Chardonnay Way, Berea, $399,900
• Michael Travis Bowles and Brandi Bowls to Melanie J. Sibiski and Thomas Sibiski, 132 Raven Drive, Richmond, $289,999
• Marcus Sparks and Sherry Sparks to Samuel Rector and Cynthia Rector, 1802 Old US 25 N., Berea, $355,000
• Lisa Ann Kelley to J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC, 118 Meadowlark, Drive, Richmond, $245,000
• Bronaugh Holdings and Investments, LLC (a/k/a Bronaugh Holdings and Investments, LLC) to J.T. Barrett Land Holding, LLC, 597 Hampton Way, Richmond, $345,000
• MAHO Holdings, LLC to Laura C. Hatton, 220 Miller Drive, Richmond, $190,000
• Monica Davis and Micheal Claude to Theresa A. Pauley and James P. Pauley, 617 Shaker Drive, Richmond, $306,500
• Zachary N. Wynn and Anna Wynn to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lots 9, 10, 11 Rosedale Park, Richmond, $77,603.51
Nov. 14
• John Almoney and Teresa Almoney to Rick D. Seratt, Jr., and Cynthia W. Seratt, 125 Jeremiah Drive, Richmond, $265,000
• RBC, LLC to Cynthia Goebel and Jeffrey Goebel, 513 Spyglass Hill Drive, Richmond, $89,000
• Emily Crump (f/k/a Emily Gillum) and Thomas Crump to Mary Elizabeth Plowman, 335 North Madison Avenue, $170,000
• Lee Ann Marcum and Donnie Franklin Marcum to Leah K. Pettit, tract Madison County, $209,000
• Mitchell L. Gilbert to Janet G. Gilbert, tract Madison County, Grantor, pursuant to a Decree of Dissolution in Civil Action File No. 21-CI-50404, Madison Circuit Family Court Division
• The Estate of Cora Marie Poff, by Kory Odell Isaacs as Public Administrator to Robert Coomer, tract Madison County, $80,000
• The Estate of Mary Ann Goodin Campbell, by Kory Odell Isaacs as Public Administrator, tract Madison County, $1,800
• Three T Properties, LLC to Shyen Shah, 1038 Judah Bear Boulevard, $215,000
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Bena Gault Leeson, 4019 Hollyhock Lane, Richmond, $269,900
• Ronnie Anderson to Jonathan Anderson, lot 1 plat 6/198, for and in consideration of love and affection, the conveyance being from father to son
• Robert Renfro, through his Attorney-In-Fact, Glynda Giddings to Lelia Renfro, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection, the conveyance being from husband to wife
Nov. 15
• Principled Properties, Inc., to Camile A Schmitt and Stephen Schmitt, 2010 Partridgxq Way, Richmond, $264,900
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Cody David Jones and Ashley Michelle Carneal, lot 24 Berkley Hall, Phase 3, $50,000
• Sena Z. Sword to Sword Brothers, LLC, lot A plat 6/151, $225,000
• Josena, LLC, by and through Sena Z. Sword, as sole surviving member, Executrix of the Estate of John D. Sword, deceased, and as the Trustee of the John D. Sword Revocable Living Trust to Sena Z. Sword, lots 57 and 58 Traditions at Parkey Falls Subdivision, that John D. Sword and Grantee Sena Z. Sword were the sole members of Grantor and pursuant to the terms of the Last Will and Testament of John D. Sword, duly probated and the terms of the John D. Sword Revocable Living Trust, Grantee succeeded to his membership interest upon his death
• Karl K. Karkaria and Dusty R. Karkaria to Bruce Cope Builders, Inc., lot 171 Shiloh Pointe Subdivision, $41,000
• Doll Properties, LLC to Jon Laurence Hayes, lot 67A and 67B Ash Park Phase IV A, $390,000
• Gary J. Cunningham, as trustee of the Gary J. Conningham Revocable Trust, dated June 25,2020 to Gary J. Cunningham, 225 Palm Hill Drive, Richmond, for and in consideration of a distribution of property owned by the Trust to the beneficiary
• The Estate of Donald L. Combs, by Charles Jeffrey Jones, as Co-Administrator and Charles Jeffrey Jones, Gary Jones, Tamara Jones Riley and Gerald Riley to Brandon Jacobs and Jennifer Jacobs, tracts plat 28/278, $425,000
• LP Construction, LLC to Paul C. Richardson and Kristin T. Richardson, 204 James Thomas Way, Richmond, Phase I, $364,900
• Frank A. Milanesi, Trustee of the Frank A. and Karen W. Milanesi Revocable Trust, dated November 3, 2010, to Christine C. Leedy and William G. Leedy, by and through Christine C. Leedy, his Attorney-In-Fact and husband, 131 Braemar Drive, Richmond. $395,000
• Lyndsey Lisle to Justin Paul McKay and Samantha Morgan, 6008 Arbor Woods Way, Richmond, $319,000
• William A. McKenny, Jr., by and through Nancy Jane McKenny, Executrix of the Estate of William A. McKenney, Jr, appointed by order of Madison County District Court on May 11, 2022, and having been granted authority to convey real property of the Estate in the Last Will and Testament of William A. McKenny, Jr. to Nancy Jane McKenny, lot 5 Greenway Heights Subdivision, for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
• Briana Swanson to William Dale Adams and Sandy Adams, 219 Stoney Creek Way, Berea, $140,000
• David Driver and Megan Bond to Thomas J. Hager, 113 Jonathan Drive, $204,900
Nov. 16
• Cindy M. Freeman to Riddell Properties, LLC, 190 Waco Loop Road, Waco, $67,500
• Ricky Timberlake and Nanette Timberlake to John Tyler Lear Phillips and Tiffany Phillips, 924 Boone Trail Road, Richmond, $210,000
• John Purkey, Trustee for and on behalf of Purkey Family Irrevocable Trust, dated February 10, 2012, to Robert E. Curran and Eileen M. Curran, 525 Park Ridge Drive, $352,000
• Robert W. Begley and Alesha Begley to King’s Rentals, LLC, lot 30 Central Park Subdivision, Berea, $352,500
• Kristina Ping (n/k/a Kristina Ping Kepperling) and Robert Todd Kepperling, Tyler Keith Hall, Preston Nyle-Jay, Wall and Blevins Law, PLLC (as trustee) to Kristina Ping Kepperling and Robert Todd Kepperling, lot 16A Boones Trace Subdivision, Richmond, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a mother and her sons
• Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc to Keith A. Craney, 212 Page Drive, Richmond, $250,000
• Matthew Ty Beard to Weichert Workforce Mobility, Inc., 212 Page Drive, Richmond, $250,000
• Lisa Owens to Kathryn A. Whiteman, tract Madison County, $415,000
• Houghton Homes, LLC to Michael Scott Metzger, 4007 Hollyhock Lane, Richmond, $259,900
• John Stellen Dupuy to Steven Jeffery Hussey and Stephanie Lee Giles-Hussey, tract Madison County, $58,000
• Red Colt Property and Investments, Inc. to BR Todd Investments, LLC,199 Layne Court, Berea, 201 Layne Court, Berea, 203 Layne Court, Berea, 205 Layne Court, Berea, 207 Layne Court, Berea, 208 Layne Court, Berea, 211 Layne Court Berea, 216 Layne Court, Berea, 214 Layne Court, Berea, 210 and 212 Layne Court, Berea, 208 Layne Court, Berea, 204 Layne Court Berea, 202 Layne Court, Berea, 200 Layne Court Berea, $3,700,000
