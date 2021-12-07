Madison County Property Transfers: Week of November 18 - 22, 2021

Nov. 18
• Carver’s Ferry Road Properties, LLC to Lorne Twist and Richard Percy, Jr., tracts 1 and 2 Indian Rock Farm Subdivision, $67,000
• CM Arnold II, LLC to CM Arnold III, LLC, tract Madison County, $250,000
• Kentucky Elite Builders, LLC to Aaron Cruse Pingleton, lot 58, Ashpark Subdivision, $40,000
• John Devere and Karen Fay Devere to Brent Riley, lot 5, block, 2 phase II Kingdom Estates, $25,000
• Dovie Estes Ballard to Tyler K. Harris and Victoria Haughton, lot 46, River Heights, $169,000
• Debbie Masden, by and through Donna Tate as Attorney-in-Fact and Donna Tate and David S. Tate to Tyler Abshear and Kelsie J. Barrett, tract 1 Plat 29/346 (110 Caleb Lane), $320,000
• LP Construction, LLC by Kevin L. Payne, member to Brad Howard and Elizabeth Howard, lot 30 Shiloh Cove Subdivision (317 Payne Dr.), $356,800
• David E. Bonn and Loriann Bonn to Kenneth G. Lee and Teresa E. Lee, lot 9 phase I Battlefield Estates Subdivision (117 General Nelson Drive), $280,000
• Rick Allen and Kitty Allen to Bobby Coyle and Helena Coyle, lot 76, block B Millers Landing (203 Coffeetree Drive), $205,000
• Penny S. Lewis to Danny Northern and Sue Ann Northern, tract Madison County, $245,000
• Tracey L. Noble to Sherrie DeGeorge, lot 93 Heritage Place Subdivision phase III-C (905 Auckland Avenue), $243,000
• Turner Property 3, LLC to TTM USA Realty, Inc., lot 10-D of the minor plat of the Richmond Development Corporation (lot 10-D Plat 24/305), 1037 Fortune Drive, $1,250,000
• Joseph Carucci and Christine Carucci to Ashley Dawn Dorr and Tim Dorr, lot 36 Ridgehaven Subdivision (102 LaBell Court), $339,000
Nov. 19
• Paul Douglas Rice, Angela B. Rice and Naomi Jenkins Rice Green (a/k/a Naomi Rice Green), by her Attorney-in-Fact, Paul Douglas Rice to Mark Jasinsky and Janine Jasinsky, lot 17 in the George C. Robbins Subdivision (353 North Madison Avenue), $38,000
• Gina R. Riddell to Cody Jacob Van Hook and Abigale Elaine Van Hook, lot 44C Executive Park Subdivision (302 Daisey Road), $144,900
• Moria Parks to Blake Miles Burchell and Jamie C. Burchell, lot 146 Hampton Ridge Subdivision (412 Cypress Place), $272,000
• Tony Brian Horn and Marifi Gopez Horn to Eugene Noland, lot 56 Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf (4105 Loblolly Lane), $252,500
• Will D. Weatherford, III and Janie Weatherford to Kevin Skovran, tract 18 Calloway Creek Farms, Inc, $290,000
• Daniel Ray Northern and Sue Ann Northern to Shawn Pendergraff, lot 3 phase I Diamond Brook Subdivision (1004 Diamond Brook Drive), $275,000
Nov. 22
• Kevin J. Cumiskey to Glenda Fay Gay, lot 124 Argyll Subdivision (925 Medley Drive), $255,000
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Michael Mullins, lot 61 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (794 Copley Drive), $434,469
• Landon Hunter Roberts, Whitney Renee Roberts, Joe Van Roberts and Sheila Van Roberts to Shanna Hamm and James Hamm, lot 89 Beginnings @ Four Mile (9037 Beginnings Way), $212,000
• PK Developers, LLC to Kirksville water Association, Inc., tract A Plat 29/251 (1613 Foxhaven Drive), $237,500
• James A. Angel to EM Snowden, Jr. and Penny Snowden, tract Madison County, $110,000
• Isom Lamb and Martha Lamb to Brian Craig Davis and Casey Noelle Davis, lot 10 Woods View Estates (349 Forest Trail Drive), $164,500
• Schneider Rentals, LLC to SGN Property Management, LLC, lot 139 Beaumont Subdivision (1001 Whippoorwill Drive – a/k/a 908 Willow Drive – corner lot), $484,100
• William F. Morgan, III to Harlan Collieries Co., LLC tract Madison County $1.00
• LD and S, LLC to Harlen Collieries, LLC, tract Madison County, $1.00
• Robert Locker and Dewey Locker to Doll Properties, LLC, 1186 Willis Branch Road, $350,000
• Kelli O’Donnell Harrah and Sonny E. Harrah, Jr., to PWG Industries, LLC lot 43 Richwood Subdivision (708 Amber Hill Drive), $207,000
• J and F Grant, LLC to Calvin L. Baldwin and Dana Baldwin, lot 107 South Pointe Subdivision (212 Amaryllis Drive), $250,000
