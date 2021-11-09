Madison County Property Transfers: Week of October 21 - 27, 2021

Oct. 21
• Via Vitae Development, LLC to Garrett Adron Harper and Julia Marie Harper, lot 141 phase 3 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (789 Copley Pointe Drive), $394,473
• Magnolia Development, LLC to Ron Durham Builders, LLC, lot 109 phase 8 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision, $42,500
• Rainey Construction, LLC to Seth Blankenship and Logan Young Blankenship, lot 105 Orchard Hills Subdivision, phase 4 (204 Page Drive), $238,900
• Vaughn Joseph Schrum, Jr. and Anna Marie Pearson (k/n/a Anna Marie Schrum) to Andrew B. Gill, lot 24 Creekside (1119 James Court), $238, 900
• Jackie Potter, Jr., and Elisabeth C. Potter to Jason Lee Wade and Latisha Wade, lot 78 Crossings Subdivision (157 Crossings View), $276,000
• Chad E. Snowdy and Rachel Snowdy to Nicholas Chaney and Caitlyn Pack, lot 105 Battlefield Place (147 General Cleburne Drive), $202,500
Vickie Medley and Ricky Lynch to Michael Sparkman and Shannon Sparkman, tract Kentucky 627, $202,275
Oct. 22
• Cecile Laura Schubert, Trustee of the Schubert Family Revocable Living Trust, dated December 14, 2002, to Zach Martin, lot 22 Mason Manor Subdivision (204 Strafford Drive), $186,000
• Christine Wright (a/k/a Addie Christine Wright) to Billy Ray Wright Rentals, LLC, tracts Madison County, for and in consideration of the transfer property from an individual to a limited liability company of which she is a member
• Flossie W. Minter to Laura Lynne Coogan, lots 6-8 block E Rosedale Park (508 Letcher Avenue ($142,000
• John Devere Builders, Inc. to Jeffrey Conklin, lot 76 Ashpark Subdivision phase 2 (248 Windward Way), $252,500
• Tommy Cope Properties, LLC to Peggie J. Abney and Herman Abney, lot 30 Kensington Place (304 Mannington Court), $349,900
• Victory Lane Development, Inc. to Kristin A. Stenson and Adam D. Stenson, lot 35 Tahoe Way @ Seven Oaks Subdivision (233 Tahoe Way), $329,900
• H.T.D. LLC (identified on prior deed as HTD, LLC) to Jabez Construction, LLC, lot 9 Laneybrooke Estates, $18,000
• H.T.D. LLC (identified on prior deed as HTD, LLC) to Jabez Construction, LLC, lot 31 Laneybrooke Estates, $18,000
• Jerry M. York and Janet L. York to Stacy Richmond and Donna L. Richmond, lot 3-4 plat 29/181, $360,000
• Richard Deck and Valesa Deck to Stephanie J. Dick, lot 236 block 6 Madison Village Subdivision, $83,000
• Chuck Dewayne Alexander and Michelle Alexander to Flex Rentals, LLC Property 1L lot 7 block 1 Executive Park Subdivision (116 Salter Road); Property 2: lot 8 block 1 Executive Park Subdivision (118 Salter Road), $480,000
