Madison County Property Transfers: Week of October 25 - 27, 2021

Oct. 25
• Demetrius A. Fassas to Angela Wise Townsend, lot 1 plat 29/55, $144,500
• Donna Farmer and Steven Scott Farmer to Margo L. Harrison, tracts Madison County (Crutcher Pike), $650,000
• Rebecca B. Proudfoot to Charles Ryan Frazier and Tamyra Rebecca Frazier, tract 1 plat 28/313, $184,000
• Marcie Brewer (n/k/a Marcie Berry) and Amanda Coleen Berry to Raayn Decot and Justin Bergman, lots 2-5 Meadow View Subdivision, $130,650
• Diversified Investments, LLC to Haley Brooke Miller, tracts Madison County, $168,000
• Raymond E. Ginter and Viola Ginter to Patrick Arvin, lots 7 and 8 Cherry Trace Subdivision (104 William Court), $267,000
• Rick Stamper to Christopher A. Chaney and Billie Jo Chaney, lot 40 Cherry Trace Subdivision (104 William Court), $267,000
• Harvey W. Kidd to Bo Daly, lot 150 Beaumont Subdivision (504 Windsong Court), $20,000
Carrol Tyndall and Beverly Tyndall, through her guardian Carrol Tyndall to Jamie Smith, Trustee of the Carrol and Beverly Tyndall Irrevocable Trust, lot 10 King’s Trace Subdivision, phase 1 (336 King’s Trace Drive), for and in consideration of premises and to conform to the intention of the parties
•Harvey W. Kidd to Thy Chea and Phimean Chea, lot 162 Beaumont Subdivision (508 Windsong Court), $20,000
• Principled Properties, Inc to Travis Aron Smith, lot 10 Orchard Hills phase 4 (720 Tower Drive), $233,900
• David L. Dombrowski and Linda F. Dombrowski to Matthew Hill and Laura Hill, tract 2C plat 18/197, $107,500
• Eric Taylor (a/k/a Eric R. Taylor), to HGabbard Properties, LLC tract 1 plat 29/26, $500,000
Edna Alexander to ICEE Investments, LLLP, lot 12 Richmond Investments Company addition (1200 Squires Alley), $14,500
Leroy Francis Benson and Terri Ann Benson to Wallace Neal Ward II and Kim Ward, lot 12 The Woods Subdivision (509 Birch Court), $479,900
Oct. 26
• Michael Numinkoski and Danielle Fields Numinkoski to Richard Herbert Moore, Jr. and Ramona Lynn Moore, lot 146 Creekside Villages (609 Walnut Creek Drive), $180,000
• David Lawson Builders, LLC to Jabez Construction, LLC, lot 43 Laneybrooke Estates, $21,000
• David Lawson Builders, LLC to Jabez Construction, LLC, lot 45 Laneybrooke Estates, $21,000
Patricia L. Cox to Randall Gay, lot 2 plat 30/6, $105,00
• CM Arnold III, LLC to Donald HJelsel, lot 31 Wildflower Estates (161 Woods Point Drive), $250,000
• Rodney Short Builders, Inc. to Mackie Wayne Huddleston and Glenna Ruth Huddleston, lot 85 Stoney Creek Subdivision (611 Boulder Court), $218,000
• Gerry Matthew Watts and Helena Watts to Short Carpentry and Construction, Inc., lot 9 Taylor’s Fork Village, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Kenneth R. Smith and Betty J. Smith to Michael R. Henderson, lot 5-6 Fox Haven Subdivision (107 Heritage Drive), $165,000
• Combs Colt, LLC to Stephen L. Rupard and Victory Rupard, lot 79 Stoney Creek Subdivision, unit 2 block 1 phase 1 (635 Boulder Court), $217,400
• Jonathan Greer and Andrea Greer to Roger Thomas Rentals, LLC, tract Madison County (102 Lassiter Street), $78,000
• Karalee Carter and James Carter to Charles K. Givens, tract Red House Road, $140,000
Oct. 27
• Benjamin Chase Trimble (a/k/a Chase Trimble) and Lindsay R. Trimble to Courtney Weirville Buchman and Donald Scott Buckman. Lot 29 Battlefield Estates (152 General Nelson Drive), $320,000
• Robert Blake Papajeski and Jordan Leigh Papajeski to Nicol Dianne Hart, lots 67 – 69 Meadow View Subdivision, $204,000
• Janie Ballou to Mary Elizabeth Berman Revocable Living Trust, lot 5 Stocker Place, $625,000
• Ladonna Jaynes Ingram and Billy Ingram and Kristina Kaye Arvin and Christopher Arvin to Kristina Kaye Arvin and Christopher Arvin, lot 73 Highland Park Place phase 1 (1210 Parkview Place), $220,000
• William G. Marcum and Melody Marcum to Shawn M. Greene and Wesley Belknap Green, lot 5 Goggins Estates (4950 Goggins Lane), $262,500
• Savannah Lane Homes, LLC to Jenna Marie Richards and Kenneth John Karek, Jr., lot 28 phase 1 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (521 Ryan Drive), $451,496
• Scott A. McClanahan and Patricia McClanahan to Dennie Ratcliff, lot 6 phase 1 Cherry Trace Subdivision (817 Boone Trail Road), $222,999
• Richard G. King, Trustee of the Richard G. King Revocable Trust and Gretchen M. King in her capacity of the Gretchen M. King Revocable Trust to Brad Warford, tracts Madison County, $184,400
• Kenneth R. Smith and Betty J. Smith to EST Properties, LLC to Lanham Scrap Iron Company, Inc., tract Madison County (160 Old Wallaceton Road), $100,000
• Earl C. Phillips and Mary Lou Phillips to Joshua Phelps and Whitney Phelps, lot 61A (formerly lot 61) Hidden Hills phase 1 (formerly Great Acres Subdivision (201 Rachel Ct. $274,900
• James M. Fox and Paula Fox to Rixon Barrington Lane and Samantha Paige Lockman Lane (a/k/a Samantha Lane), lot 4 Patrons of Housing Inc. Subdivision (74 Logston Heights),
• Kendra G. Cummings and Michael M. Cummings to Matthew Talbott Ciolek and Jordan Kathleen Ciolek, lot 27 Kensington Place (305 Mannington Court), $441,000
• Evelyn M. Thomas and Bruce Thomas to Adam P. Blanton and Jessica Donita Blanton, Tract 2 plat 23/42 (1269 Miller Drive, $299,000
•n Darren Stapleton and Heather Stapleton to Breton Joshua Shroats and Amanda Lynn Shroats to Erika Jean Stepp and Gary D. Stepp, lot 49 Barnes Mill Estates (144 Redwood Drive), $394,000
