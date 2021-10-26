Madison County Property Transfers: week of October 7 - 11, 2021

Oct. 7
• April C. Crawford and Louzena Stewart, lot 51 Deacon Hills Subdivision (131 Frankie Drive), $192,000
• Mackie W. Huddleston and Glenna R. Huddleston to Mark Alan Parker and Erlena M. Parker, tract Madison County, $249,500
• Rodney Tudor and April Tudor to Jeremy Rice, tract Madison County, $125,000
• Steven Bryant and Virginia Bryant to Pamela A. Cully and Barbara A. Combs, lot 49 Kensington Place (140 Kensington Place), $209,000
• Amy J. Wright and David Wright to Lindsay C. Brubaker, lot 15, Phase 1 Diamond Brook Subdivision (1009 Diamond Brook Drive), $255,000
• Iva Stallard to Melinda L. Kinney and Larry C. Murphy, lot 1 Rolling Hills Addition (307 Pin Oak), $85,000
• Jalette Hamm to Kerstin Dawn Peterson, lot 108 Heritage Subdivision, Phase III-B (377 Sydney Way), $249,000
• Dustin Elkins and Margaret Elkins to Arnie L. Stevens and Paula Stevens, tract 4B Plat 12/151 (961 Charlie Norris Road), $279,900
• Tracy Scott Carter and Ashley Carter to Randall Gray, lot 4 Plat 1/123, $42,000
Oct. 8
• David James Shock and Karen Louise Shock to Jerry A. Derrickson and Amber R Marcum, lot 8 Phase 1 Magnolia Pointe Subdivision (500 Ryan Drive), $400,000
• Michael Boleware and Katherine P. Boleware to Loriann Williams, lot 46 Tract 2-C High Meadows Subdivision, $219,000
• Wilson Associates, Inc., a Kentucky Corporation by W. Ray Wilson, Sole Officer to Michael Justin Begley and Lauren Brassfield, tract Madison County (680 Gumbottom), $164,000
• Sharon Noe to Lester Anthony Lowery and Linda C. Lowery, lot 11 Rosedale Subdivision, $20,000
Oct. 11
• Paul Clark and Shirley Clark to Tommy Tribble and Peggy Tribble, Tract 1: lots 14 – 16 Norwood Subdivision; Tract 2 lot 9 Gene T. Parks Subdivision, $134,575
• Matthew Scott Messer to Suzanne Mare Vanderwater, lot 57 Hickory Hills Subdivision, $130,000
• Timothy Wayne Miller and Toni S. Miller to Amanda Dargavell and Charles Dargavell, tract Madison County, $89,000
• Lance E. Matthews and Brienne A. Matthews to Michal Ray Adkinson, III, tract KY Highway 595, $50,000
• Beverly K. Perkins (n/k/a Beverly Wilson) and David H. Wilson to Southparke Ranch, LLC, lot 28 Lowery Heights (228 Earlene Court), $95,000
• Renee M. Wheatley to Roger Thomas Rentals, LLC, tract Madison County, $32,500
