Sept. 15
• Robert M. Richburg and Lisa R. Richburg to WM Costal Investments, 305 5th Street, Richmond, $40,000
• Leonard Franklin Dyer and Lee Ann Dyer and James Freeman Buchanan to Jeryl Corleen Chandler and Bradford Earl Sewell, 409 Douglas Court, $194,500
• Advanced Roofing and Construction, Inc. to Jason L. Davis and Christina Davis, lot 17 Sycamore Park and Golden Leaf, $335,000
• Joshua D. Parkhurst, John C. Parkhurst, and Kenneth Brookes to Scout and Dwell, LLC, tracts Madison County, $162,500
• Connie C. Lawson to Aaron Durham and Sandi Durham, 935 Cabernet Drive, Berea, $445,000
• Sandy G. Castle and Robert D. Castle to Ricky Wayne Johnson and Lori Kim Johnson, tract R7 plat 9/388, $#0,000
Sept. 16
• Terry Gibson and Gladys Gibson to Della J. Falconberry, lot 97 Indigo Run Subdivision, $350,000
• Ricky Lyons to Giles Harris and Jenna Don Harris, 130 Redwood Drive, Richmond, $385,000
• Charles Dillon and Angela Dillon to Aaron Primrose and Vicky Primrose, 167 General Cleburne Drive, Richmond, $325,000
• Glenn Forsythe to Katharine Stubbings – Mott, tracts Madison County, $250,000
• Della J. Falconberry to Keith A. Frank and Terry Frank, 118 Rolling Ridge Drive, Berea, $569,900
• Mary Conn to Claudia E. Verastegui Pierce and Charles D. Pierce, lot 17 Rose Trace Subdivision, $375,000
• KJC Properties, LLC to Albert Chandler Combs, Jr. and Pauline combs and Ashlee Combs Young and Matthew Cory Young, 517 Sapphire Drive, Berea, $224,900
• Sonja Kendrick, through her Attorney-in-Fact, Maxcine Kendrick and Maxcine Kendrick to Maxcine Kendrick, Trustee of the Sonja Kendrick Irrevocable Trust, dated July 20, 2022, 341 Elmsleigh Drive and 432 Kings Cross Drive, Berea, for and in consideration of the premises to conform to the intentions of the parties
• William Dale Adams and Cassandra Adams to Parsons and Howard Insurance Group, LLC, Lot D Unit 1 Esquire Subdivision $165,000
• Clint Taylor Construction, LLC to Ash Park Wild Oak Properties, LLC, 1127 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, for and in consideration of the additional capital contribution to the limited liability company, Clinton Taylor being the sole member
• Ash Park Wild Oak Properties, LLC to Paul Miles and Rhonda Miles, 1127 Judah Bear Boulevard, Richmond, $220,000
• Cummings Holdings, LLC to Megan Anne Hundley and Korey Keith Hundley, tract 13 plat 9/241, $260,000
• Michael Cole (a/k/a Michael Denis Cole) and Debra Cole (a/k/a Debra Ann Cole) to Janet K. Ingram, lot 3 plat 12/211, $260,600
• Amanda Miracle, by and through her Attorney-in-Fact, Sherry A. Wilson to Geneva Casebolt, lot 9 Big Oak Subdivision, $225,000
• H T D, LLC to Pete Peters and Penny Peters, 497 Upper Hines Creek Road, Richmond, $430,000
Sept. 19
• Casey S. Howard and Wendy Howard to Kyla Clements, 233 Oak Branch Drive, Berea, $42,000
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Terry L. Wright and Carol Wright, lots 27 and 28 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $322,880
• Indigo Run, Inc. to Burns Contracting, LLC, lot 2 Berkley Hall Subdivision, $50,000
• Donald Wayne Short and Carol Friend Short to Donald Wayne Short and Carol Friend Short, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of $1.00 and love and affection between husband and wife
• Joshua Ty Mills to Kenneth Wayne Bird, Jr. and Alexis Mae Bird, 124 Walter Lane, Waco, $210,000
• Fredrick Willis and Karla Willis to Regina Clark (a/k/a Regina Willis), 532 N. Hill Street, for and in consideration of the love and affection between brother and sister
• Mason Humphreys and Alice Humphreys to Mason Humphreys and Alice Humphreys, 220 Clay Lane, Richmond, for and in consideration of $1.00 and the love and affection between husband and wife
• WW Investments, LLC to Stephanie Anglin, lot 6 Adams Subdivision Addition, Berea, $55,000
• Eric Combs and Savannah Combs to Larinda Agee, parcel 1 and 2 plat 29/372, for and in consideration of an agreement between parties
• Cindy Gail DAU (a/k/a Cynthia Gayle Dau) to Meghan Dau Wells and Elizabeth Dau, lots 1A-1B plat 5/38, for and in consideration of the love and affection between a parent and child
• Neal Burnam Masters to William Burnam Masters, tract Madison County, for and in consideration of the love and affection which a parent has for his child
• David Lee Taylor and Abigail Grace Taylor to Jerome Golden and Janna Lynn Imel, tract 8 plat 29/156, $580,000
• Hayley Hamm and Christopher Hamm to Christian Wingert, 224 Walnut Hill Drive, Richmond, $253,500
• Roger Thomas Rentals, LLC to Joseph Timothy Duran and Felisha Castorena, tract Madison County, $235,000
• The Estate of Joan C. Abney to Cummins Holdings, LLC, tract Madison County, $10,000
• Christopher M. Kelly and Melissa G. Kelly to Kadin Christian Ashley and Kailen Leighann Ashley, lot 148 Pinnacle at Boone’s Trace Subdivision, $500,000
• Indigo Run, LLC to Aaron-Douglas Canterbury, lots 10 and 11 Berkley Hall, $115,000
Sept. 20
• Tyler Johnson and Devin Johnson to Steven Brewer and Carolyn Brewer, lot 2 plat 26/27, $83,500
• Bryan R. Davis and Toby A. Coyle and Brandy M. Coyle to Daviscoyle Properties, LLC, 500 Boone Street, Berea, for and in consideration of an additional capital contribution to the limited liability company by grantors who are sole members
• Patty’s Properties, LLC to Afton Daniel Burns, lot 1 Buffalo Trace Subdivision, $85,000
• Nicholas Denton (a/k/a Nicholas Ryan Denton to Pluto Properties, LLC, tract Madison County, $44,000
• Fred Brandenburg (a/ka/ Fredrick Brandenburg) and Karen Brandenburg to David Conrad, d/b/a Conrad and Sons, lots Flint Road, Waco, $70,000
• Bonnie N. Withers to Gary A. Pickle and Amanda D. Lambert, lot 8 High Street, Berea, $140,000
• Breanna Durbin Wise and Augustus William Wise to Raymond Walter Turner, III and Tammy Lynn Turner, lot 54 Sycamore Park @ Golden Leaf Subdivision, $275,000
• Alan E. Anderson and Rebecca Lynn Anderson to Hannah Flannery, 2001 Powhatan Drive, $40,000
• Dennis Hoover to Glendle Flynn, tract Kentucky Highway 52, $139,300
• Short Carpentry and Construction, LLC to Tori Lee Hardy and Jordan Deshane Hardy, 2014 Partridge Way, $266,300
• Estate of Hubert Stratton, II, by Autumn Mitchuson, as Administratix, Anthony Todd Francis, Tiffany Eileen Barwick and Ashley Barwick, as their Attorney-in-Fact to Rudy A. Tester and Lora J. Tester, 121 Redwood Drive, Richmond, $315,000
Sept. 21
• Harold Thompson and Sharon Thompson to Charles M. Eckler, lot 70 B Battlefield Estates, $190,000
• Derrick Linder and Stacey Linder to Cartus Financial Corporation, lot 11 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $293,000
• Cartus Financial Corporation to Julie Anne Carver, lot 11 Twin Lakes Subdivision, $293,000
• Carrie L. Espinosa to Tamika Short and Jackie Short, tract P30/213, $1.00
• The David J. Williams, Jr, Testamentary Trust, by and through its Trustees, Marc T. Ray. Thomas J. Smith, III, Lynn L. Morgan and Walter G. Ecton, Jr. to Commonwealth of Kentucky for the use and benefit of the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, Department of Criminal Justice Training, Parcel A-1 and A-2 plat 30/228, $1.00
• Jeffery Scott Lynch and Nina M. Lynch to Trinity Rogers and Jason Rogers, lot 1 plat 30/228, for and in consideration of the love and affection which the grantors have for grantee, Trinity Rogers being their daughter
• Anthony E. Black and April Michelle Black to Stephen Robbins, 501 Ranier Drive, Richmond, $35,000
• Mollie Grant to Justin Ison and Kelly Scrivner, lots Shady Hills Subdivision, $25,000
