Let’s
move!
When I introduced myself to you as the new Madison County Public Library Director, I mentioned that you may know me from my previous role of “Coach CC.”
For 5 years, June meant one thing to me: coaching a new season of the library’s Couch to 5K running team.
Couch to 5K is a world renowned running program that helps beginners slowly work up to the ability and stamina to run, jog, or walk a 5k race. For the library’s program, runners of all abilities and experience levels met at the Berea College or EKU track once a week for 12 weeks to train for their end goal: running the Spoonbread Festival 5k. Watching my team train together, develop bonds, and cross the finish line year after year was truly one of the highlights of both my career and my life. I had to end my stint as Coach CC when I moved into a management role at the library. Every June I feel a little reminiscent pang of sadness for the upcoming season, as well as the fellowship and accountability group training can provide.
I started my own journey with running in 2010, the same time I began Couch to 5k at the library. The addition of a work requirement made my ability to back out of training nearly impossible. My first race was the team’s first race, the Spoonbread 5K. In an eleven year span, I ran numerous 5Ks, 10Ks, half marathons, team relays, and one full marathon. The latter was a physical, mental, and emotional achievement that thus far is unmatched.
Since my marathon, though, my relationship with running has changed a bit. If running and I were Facebook official, our status would be “it’s complicated.” I still love it, and it’s wonderful stress relief, but it somehow has managed to also simultaneously stress me out. Training takes a lot of time, it’s too hot/cold/rainy/windy/sunny outside, and a perfectionist like me tends to place extremely unnecessary pressure on races in which I am not exactly what one would call a competitor.
The COVID pandemic complicated things even further. I had signed up for several races in 2020, which were all swiftly cancelled during lockdown. 2020 is the first year since 2010 that I did not participate in a single race. I found myself a little grateful and relieved to have a break.
As complicated relationships go, though, I started to miss running. The discipline and schedule of training provides an added purpose to each day. Plus, I have a great group of friends who run and race together. Running was a big part of my social life, and for several years my friends and I would travel to different cities to participate in races. I felt a bit bereft without the option to race. Absence does, indeed, make the heart grow fonder.
Last summer I determined that running and I had been on a break long enough. I laced up my shoes, shook off the rust, and put one foot in front of the other until it felt good again. I have not stopped since.
While we also had to pause the library’s Couch to 5K team last year, we are lacing up again this year! Since all of us may be a bit rusty, we are changing things up a bit. The new program is called MCPL Let’s Move! We’ll use the “None to Run” program, which focuses on duration instead of distance, and also allows for more gradual, self-paced training. The first meeting is Tuesday, July 6, 7 p.m. at Battlefield Park. All ages, abilities, experience levels and relationships with running are welcome.
