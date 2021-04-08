I come from a long line of farmers, yet there is one skill set I have yet to even proficiently attain, let alone master: the art of gardening.
Gardening is, indeed, an art — it’s also a science, a hobby, and a lifestyle. It requires both wisdom and commitment. I have tried for many years to make something, anything just survive. My latest attempt involved a small succulent plant. I purchased it thinking there was no way that I could possibly kill this plant. I was wrong.
When I brought the succulent home, I read the care label indicating the plant’s needs: a little water, some sunlight. Easy enough. After a couple of weeks, I noticed that the succulent’s leaves were starting to wither. A few days after that the leaves began to fall off. I immediately panicked and Googled “how to care for a succulent.” After doom scrolling through multiple articles focused almost solely on the evils of overwatering, I decided I had drowned the roots beyond repair. It turns out, “a little water” really means far less than one would think. Plus, since I did not re-pot the plant, the roots likely rotted. I was despondent.
Killing the succulent was not my only crime last spring. I also picked up seeds from the Madison County Public Library and planted what I hoped would be an herb garden. Our library has an annual seed program - patrons can pick up seeds, take them home and plant them, free of charge. It’s an extremely popular program and a great opportunity for gardening experience and education. Additionally, it increases access to fresh, locally grown produce in the community, both in home gardens and in our raised bed garden at the Berea library.
My mom, who recently retired from 29 years of teaching, decided she was going to use the library’s seeds to plant an herb garden as well - she grabbed sage, basil, parsley, cilantro. She had a Pinterest-worthy setup. The seeds were planted in small, identical clay pots, with little corks in each identifying the plant. Each herb thrived. Every time I talked to Mom she told me about how she cooked with the herbs - incorporating cilantro with grilled fajitas, basil in pasta sauces. At Thanksgiving, she announced that she used sage from the library’s seed program in the dressing we were currently eating. I was impressed.
As for my herb garden, let’s just say that none of the plants became ingredients in any of my dishes. Apparently I overwatered these plants as well, leaving them too exposed to an abundance of rain for a few days in a row. I also used the wrong soil, which I really did not even know was a thing.
Through my trial and grave error, I have realized two things: I need to utilize sources better than those found through a panicked, too-late Google search, and, while it is so tempting, I also have to refrain from taking any seeds from the library’s seed program until I am confident in my skills.
While I check out the annual Farmer’s Almanac, Gardening for Dummies, and Complete Container Herb Gardening (all available at the library), I encourage you to take advantage of our seed program. Plant your own herb garden, or use our seeds for cucumbers, tomatoes, kale, spinach, squash - we have just about everything, including an array of flowers. I invite you to share pictures of your library seed garden on our Facebook page or send them to me directly.
Allow me to live vicariously through your garden successes — perhaps one day, I’ll join you!
