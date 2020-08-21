The Madison County Health Department is saddened to announce another death related to COVID-19 in Madison County. The loss is the second death reported in Madison County due to the pandemic.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family as they mourn the loss of their loved one during this difficult time,” said Judge Executive Reagan Taylor. “The passing of yet another Madison Countian is a reminder that the virus is still very present in our community. I continue to encourage citizens to make responsible choices, as recommended by the CDC and our local Health Department, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”
As of Thursday, 34 new cases were reported in Madison County and three were hospitalized.
The Madison County Health Department continues to urge residents to take actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Madison County and across the Commonwealth. Those actions are:
• frequent hand washing
• avoiding mass gatherings
• maintaining at least a 6-foot distance between yourself and others when in a public space
• wearing a face mask that covers the mouth and nose
• staying home if you are sick
• cooperating with contact tracing investigation
For information about COVID-19, Madison County residents can call (859) 623-7312 or (859) 986-1192, or visit the following recommended links: www.kycovid19.ky.gov, www.cdc.gov, www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org.
A list of COVID-19 testing sites in Madison County remains available on the Madison County Health department webpage. Daily case counts are shared Monday through Friday on social media: Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Graphs charting a seven-day average of daily case counts are also shared each Monday.
